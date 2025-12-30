Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Paintings were prominent in our auction round up this week! The highlights spanned centuries, movements, media and price points, including an ink-on-silk scroll from the Tang Dynasty (618-907 CE) that brought $7,150 at Freeman’s, an American Colonial era portrait that sat for $4,063 at Brandywine Valley Auctions and a 1914 British sporting scene that was chased to $1.27 million at Sotheby’s. For these stories and more, read on…

Clars Finds International Home For Bradford Abstract

OAKLAND, CALIF. — Topping Clars Auctions’ December 18 Important Holiday Fine Art auction at $81,900 was an untitled paper and acrylic on canvas abstract painting by Mark Bradford (American, b 1961) that had provenance to the Patricia Faure Gallery in Santa Monica, Calif. Estimated at $20/30,000, the 20-by-24-inch work sold to a private San Francisco collector. For information, 510-428-0100 or www.clars.com.

Negro League Archive Hits Home Run At Doyle

NEW YORK CITY — Headlining Doyle’s Rare Books, Autographs & Maps sale on December 17 was an extraordinary assemblage of signed documents and rare photographs relating to the Negro League and other African American baseball moments that soared over its estimate of $500/800 to achieve an outstanding $9,600. Included were signed contracts and photographs. For information, 212-427-2730 or www.doyle.com.

Avery Landscape Leads Modern, Post-War At Swann

NEW YORK CITY — Of the more than 175 lots offered on December 18, in Swann Auction Galleries’ Modern & Post War Art auction, bidders sent to the front of the sale “Bearsville Landscape” by March Avery (American, b 1932). Estimated at $20/30,000, the 1968 oil on canvas, which measured 36 by 46 inches, gaveled down for $53,340. It had provenance to Dr William and Katharina Rich Perlow of New York City. For information, 212-254-4710 or www.swanngalleries.com.

Freeman’s Online Asian Sale Gets $7K+ For Tang Scroll

PHILADELPHIA — “The Gathering of Scholars,” a Tang Dynasty ink and color on silk handscroll after Sun Wei with three seals, offered with another handscroll of the colophon with five seals, led Freeman’s Asian Art online auction on December 17. Interest drove it to $7,150, a significant improvement over its $800-$1,200 estimate. For information, 312-280-1212 or www.freemansauction.com.

Twin Tiffany Candleabra & Sticks Brighten Bonhams’ Design Sale

NEW YORK CITY — An important suite of two twin-branched candelabra, together with two candlesticks, that had been commission by Mary Jane Morgan circa 1878, were lit to $216,400 to lead Bonhams’ Modern Decorative Art + Design sale on December 17. The catalog noted provenance to a private Chicago collection and the Tiffany: Innovation in American Design sale at Christie’s, New York, December 10, 1991. For information, www.bonhams.com or 917-206-1615.

Diego Rivera Drawing Doubles Estimate At Christie’s

NEW YORK CITY — Christie’s online Latin American Art sale, which closed on December 17, reached its apex with Diego Rivera’s (1886-1957) “Hombre partiendo leña (Man splitting firewood),” a 10⅞-by-15¼-inch watercolor and ink on handmade rice paper that had been in two Dallas private collections and was offered for $30/40,000. After considerable interest, the circa 1934-36 composition traded hands for $88,900. For information, www.christies.com or 212-636-2000.

Munnings Moors Painting Swings High At Bing Crosby Sale

NEW YORK CITY — “On the Moors,” a painting of foxhunters by Sir Afred James Munnings (British, 1878-1959), was the top lot at Sothebys’ Swinging on a Star: The Collection of Bing and Kathryn Crosby auction on December 18. The lot had an extensive history of ownership, publication and exhibition and cross the block for $1,270,000, just shy of its $1.5/2.5 million estimate. For information, www.sothebys.com or 212-606-7000.

Colonial Portrait Heads Brandywine Single Owner Art Auction

KENNETT SQUARE, PENN. — Brandywine Valley Auctions’ 250-lot December 21 sale featured the first part of a collection of American and European paintings in a variety of media from a Long Island, N.Y., estate. Leading the auction at $4,063 was a Nineteenth Century American portrait of Job Squier (1796-1854) of Rahway, N.J. The sitter was depicted sitting in a chair and holding a sealed letter. A sale date for the second part of the collection has not yet been announced. For information, 215-872-5240.

Jensen Sterling Flatware Brings Top Dollar For SJ

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A 96-piece flatware service for 12, made by Georg Jensen in the Parallel pattern, earned top-lot status in SJ Auctioneers’ December 28 online-only sale of toys, collectibles, jewelry, décor and silverware. The lot, which had been estimated at $13,900-$15,000, overshot expectations and brought $15,360. For information, www.sjauctioneers.com or 646-450-7553.