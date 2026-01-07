Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

As 2025 drew to a close, the offerings at auctions were especially diverse. Highlights were across the board, including advertising material, decorative arts, silver, jewelry and toys. There was something for every budget, from a Tiffany Studios Venetian table lamp that rose to $107,100 at Weschler’s, to a Steinway piano bringing $9,525 at George Cole. For these stories and more, keep reading.

‘Pennsylvania’ Rolls Into Station At Opfer

TIMONIUM, MD. — Though all 390 lots in Richard Opfer’s December 29 Timed Online-Only Train Auction had modest estimates, a few ran well beyond expectations. Leading the selection was a Pennsylvania Railroad T1 class 4-4-4-4 duplex gauge 1 engine and tender from Fine Art Models (Birmingham, Mich.). Numbered seven of 139, this model, in its original box, was estimated at $300/500 but did much better: $3,120. For information, www.opferauction.com or 410-252-5035.

Buyers Hunger For Flatware Set At Concord Auction

CONCORD, N.H.— After languishing in a storage locker for some time after its owner passed, a 71-piece sterling flatware set by Prelude International brought a good price at Concord Auction Center / Auction Boss when it realized $4,095 in the firm’s New Year’s Day auction. The family told the auctioneers to take what they wanted from the locker, and this set, comprising 54 sterling forks and spoons, 16 knives with sterling handles and a pie server with sterling handle performed better than expected. For information, www.concordauctioncenter.com or 603-224-3754.

Walnut Steinway Sounds Nice For George Cole

RED HOOK, N.Y. — George Cole Auctions’s December 6 sale featured around 450 lots of fresh-to-market antiques and estate merchandise from the Hudson Valley, N.Y., region. The auction was led, at $9,525, by a walnut Model S grand piano by Steinway & Sons. The piano was paired with a matching walnut bench with geometric upholstery. For information, www.georgecoleauctions.com or 845-758-9114.

Chinese Vase Catches Interest At Penny Lane

SUSSEX, N.J. — Penny Lane Antiques conducted its Winter Estate Auction on December 14, presenting more than 600 lots of decorative arts, fine furniture, estate jewelry, watches, rugs and more! The sale was led, at $3,000, by a large Chinese famille rose vase. Likely from the Nineteenth Century, the 35-inch-tall vessel had hand-painted floral and figural decoration and applied animal spirits on the shoulder. For information, www.pennylanenj.com or 973-221-3615.

Leech Jar Leads At McMurray

KIRKWOOD, N.Y. — McMurray Auctions’s 85th sale, featuring patent medicines, pills, tins, apothecary/drugstore and advertising items, was conducted on December 13. Sold first and making a lasting impression to become the sale’s highest-priced lot was a 1¼nch-tall porcelain “Leeches” jar with a perforated lid. Bearing an estimate of $1,5/2,500, the jar “Sold for $5,040 to a collector from Georgia that had been trying to buy a nice Leech jar for many years. These are always very desirable and on the top of ‘want lists’ for most serious and advanced collectors of all apothecary/drugstore and medical items,” according to Terry McMurray. For information, www.mcmurrayauctions.com or 607-775-5972.

Tiffany Lamp Takes Top Spot At Weschler’s

ROCKVILLE, MD. — On December 12, Weschler’s conducted its Capital Collections auction, a 274-lot sale full of fine jewelry, art, antiques and additional objets d’art. Earning top-lot status was a circa 1915 Tiffany Studios Venetian table lamp. The 20-inch-tall gilt bronze and leaded glass lamp was stamped “Tiffany Studios/ New York 515” and had provenance to the estate of Alfred S. Adams, a prominent industrialist in Oak Park, Ill. Surpassing its $50/70,000 estimate, the lamp was illuminated for $107,100. For information, 202-628-1281 or www.weschlers.com.

Bidders Select Cream Ale Sign At Forsythes’

CINCINNATI — Forsythes’ Auctions opened 2026 with its 445-lot Large Antiques Auction on January 4. Rising well beyond its $600/900 estimate range to achieve the sale’s highest price was an illuminated 20 Grand Select Cream Ale. The sign, framed in aluminum and published for “Red Top Brewing Co., Cincinnati, Ohio,” measured 12 by 19½ inches and was bid to $3,780. For information, www.forsythesauctions.com or 937-377-3700.

SigArms Rifle Is A Bullseye For Montrose

GREENSBORO, GA. — A SigArms American Match Target (AMT) Rifle with a .308 Winchester cartridge shot to the top of Montrose Auction’s 659-lot Firearms Auction on December 13, earning $11,210. Manufactured in Switzerland for the American market, the rifle was one of 3-4,000 produced between 1969-80 and came in its original Styrofoam inner box with a spare factory magazine and web sling. For information, 478-376-4559 or www.montroseauction.com.

Ebel Watch Has Great Timing At White’s

MIDDLEBORO, MASS. — Conducted in two sessions on December 14 was White’s Auctions’ Estates, Arts & Antiques, Toy Collections auction, which featured a mixed bag of 645 lots. An 18K gold and diamond Ebel Brasilia wristwatch ticked to the highest price of the sale, landing just outside its $8/10,000 estimate at $10,160. The watch had a quartz movement, a mother of pearl dial and weighed approximately 121 grams. For information, 508-269-9275 or www.whitesauctions.com.