Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

From pocket- to parlor-sized, timepieces were this week’s repeating category. More than doubling its expectations at Thomaston Place was a vintage Bucherer 18K gold and blue enamel pendant watch that made $1,625, while Opfer secured $17,250 for a walnut tall-case clock with a dial signed “Joseph Wills, Phila.” Stuffed animals, Victorian art glass and a carved cakeboard were some of the other highlights…

Jack Benny Entertains Bodnar’s Bidders

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A 1972 silkscreen on canvas by Richard Pettibone (American, 1938- 2024) titled “Portrait of Jack Benny,” signed and dated to the back edge of the 36-by-48-inch canvas, sold for $11,800 ($1/2,000) to lead the 386-lot From Canvas to Carat auction at Bodnar’s Auction Sales. According to Joe Bodnar, “It’s going to a collector in California, sold online on our site.” He added that Pettibone’s works “generate good money, and this was a rare image that doesn’t come up for sale very often. The proceeds are being donated to the local East Brunswick, N.J., food bank.” For information, www.bodnarsauction.com or 732-210-6388.

Cherubs Lift Victorian Art Glass At Woody

DOUGLASS, KAN. — The December 6 antique glass and porcelain sale conducted by Woody Auction presented nearly 310 lots of “timeless craftsmanship and beauty.” The auction’s top lot was a Victorian bride’s basket having a green-cased, melon-ribbed art glass bowl with enamel floral and scroll decoration. The bowl was on a figural silverplate frame, marked “Wilcox #2684,” that featured three cherubs. It sold, for $2,070, to a Great Lakes-area buyer who was bidding online. For information, www.woodyauction.com or 316-747-2694.

Einstein Sketch Is Picture-Perfect For Kensington

CLINTONDALE, N.Y. — Kensington Estate Auction closed out its 2025 auction season with its December 1 Estate Fine Art & Antique On-Line Auction, which included just under 200 lots of various antiques, art and collectibles. Topping the sale was an etching of Albert Einstein (German, 1879-1955) by Russian-American artist William Meyerowitz (1887-1981), which was personally pencil inscribed, dated and hand-signed by Einstein. With provenance to a personal friend of the Meyerowitz family, the etching eclipsed its $1/3,000 estimate to let the ink dry at $5,750. For information, 917-331-0807 or www.kensingtonestateauctions.com.

Property From Nancy Stass Collection Leads At New England Auctions

BRANFORD, CONN. — December 4 saw 388 lots cross the block in New England Auctions’ Dolls & Playthings Plus Native American sale. The top lot was a collection of 15 Nineteenth Century stuffed toy animals, which included rabbits, cats, an elephant, a horse and a tiger. The grouping came from the collection of Nancy Stass, a lifetime collector of dolls and children’s clothing, whose property was one of the standout highlights of the sale. Despite a conservative estimate of $250/500, the menagerie made its way to $5,040. For information, 475-234-5120 or www.newenglandauctions.com.

Bucherer Watch Chimes For Highest Price At Thomaston Place

THOMASTON, MAINE — Thomaston Place Auction Galleries’ Jewelry Auction: The Unreserved Collection featured more than 400 diverse lots of jewelry and was conducted on December 5. Ticking its way to top-lot status was a vintage Bucherer 18K gold and blue enamel pendant watch, which made $1,625 ($500/700). The Swiss-made watch’s decorations were done with translucent royal blue guilloche enamel with gilt foliate motifs, and it was in running condition. For information, 207-354-8141 or www.thomastonauction.com.

‘Desert Village’ Quenches Bidders’ Thirst At South Bay

EAST MORICHES, N.Y. — More than 250 lots from several estates and private collections were up for grabs at South Bay Auctions’ Art, Antiques, Jewelry & Sporting Auction, conducted December 9. The top lot was an oil on canvas by Richard Karlovic Zommer (Russian, 1866-1939), titled “Desert Village.” Signed in Cyrillic to its lower right, the 31-by-39-inch framed piece landed within its $15/25,000 estimate at $18,300. For information, 631-878-2909 or www.southbayauctions.com.

Antique Clock Strikes Chord With Opfer Bidders

TIMONIUM, MD. — With movement signed “Joseph Wills, Phila.,” a walnut tall-case clock was struck down as the top lot in Richard Opfer Auctioneering’s Annual Eggnog Auction on December 11, besting 344 other lots in a variety of categories. Despite a cracked glass panel and one missing finial, bidders were drawn to the clock, taking it past its $800-$1,200 estimate, ultimately selling to a Pennsylvania buyer on the phone for $17,250. For information, www.opferauction.com or 410-252-5035.

Cake Board Serves A Treat At JMW

KINGSTON, N.Y. — JMW Auction Service’s December 5 sale featured around 550 lots from various estates. One of the notable highlights was a rare early Nineteenth Century mahogany cake board by John Conger. Carved with a woman riding a horse, a Colonial soldier and a Native American among a floral emblem, the 13⅛-by-24⅜-inch board was in “wonderful condition for its age.” It was last purchased at Litchfield Auctions (Connecticut) in 1990 and was consigned by a Hudson Valley, N.Y., antiques dealer. In this sale, it rose past its $1/2,000 estimate to achieve $8,438. For information, 845-389-1933 or www.jmwauction.com.

Angelina Pink Diamond Stars At Heritage

DALLAS — An exceptional natural fancy pink diamond weighing 6.17 carats realized $2,187,500 in Heritage Auctions’ Holiday Fine Jewelry Signature Auction. Known as The Angelina, the fresh-to-market oval-shaped treasure helped lead the December 3 auction to an $8,405,540 finish and now stands as the highest-priced item of jewelry in Heritage history. The Angelina came from the estate of Willa Dean Lyon and takes its name from its owner’s granddaughter. For information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.