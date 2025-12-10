Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

As we head into the holidays, gold and silver generate strong interest among bidders. Capping gold offerings this week at $78,000 was a gold $50 coin offered by Paul McInnis that was minted in 1915 for the Panama-Pacific exhibition in San Francisco. Silver lots featured the standard flatware and hollowware but were led at $75,000 by a sterling silver Hermès Kellymorphose Sac Bijou that dominated Heritage Auctions’ Winter Luxury Accessories sale. But the highest-price honor from this week’s Across The Block goes to a “Dressed Dancers” bronze by Fernando Botero, which Akiba pushed to $366,000. Read on for additional highlights…



Vero Beach Sends Faulkner Painting Home Vero Beach Sends Faulkner Painting Home

VERO BEACH, FLA. — A vibrant oil on board painting of Amalfi, Italy, by Henry Lawrence Faulkner (1924-1981) earned the highest price in Vero Beach Auction’s November 15 sale. Estimated $15/25,000, the 26-by-22-inch framed painting sold for $28,200. “Henry Faulkner was a well-known artist from Kentucky, and the painting is heading back to Kentucky,” the firm told us. For information, www.verobeachauction.com or 772-978-5955.

Botero Dances To Top At Akiba

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — On November 18, Akiba Galleries conducted a 529-lot multi-estates auction of art, jewelry, furniture and more. The top lot was an 18-inch-tall bronze sculpture by Fernando Botero (Colombian, b 1932). “Dressed Dancers (Ballerini Vestiti)” was made in 2013 and bore the edition number “3/6” along with Botero’s signature and the foundry stamp on its base edge. It came from a private collection in Bal Harbor, Fla., and sold to a Northeast art gallery for $366,000. For information, www.akibagalleries.com or 305-332-9274.

Tea Set Serves Hot Result At O&A

TIMONIUM, MD. — Over & Above Online Auction’s 516-lot Merry Medley auction was conducted on December 1. A notable result was achieved by a three-piece coin silver tea service stamped “P. B. & C. / N York,” for Maltby Pelletreau, John Bennett and D. C. Cooke, circa 1826-28. The firm’s Laura Gast noted that the set was saved from being melted down, selling to a Baltimore collector/dealer for $1,955, more than doubling its high estimate ($500/800). For information, www.overandaboveonline.com or 410-458-5768.

Chest-On-Chest Leads Dimes Collection For McInnis

NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — In a 70-lot auction on November 13, Paul McInnis sold the personal collection of Douglas R. Dimes (1941-2022), founder of D.R. Dimes and Company. A bold tiger maple chest-on-chest stood out among the offerings, finishing for $5,040 ($4/6,000). Standing 74 inches high by 36½ inches wide, the chest’s top drawer was carved with a pinwheel motif and stood on an ogee bracket base. For information, www.paulmcinnis.com or 603-964-1301.

Automaton Santa Heads Flying Pig Holiday Sale

WESTMORELAND, N.H. — Leading the Fifth Annual Holiday Auction at Flying Pig Auctions was an antique cardboard automaton Santa over a mantle with clock works that was probably not weighted correctly. Roxanne Reuling said they’d found it in a New Hampshire estate and set it aside for the auction. It gaveled down for $1,500, beating out almost 400 other lots for top-lot status. For information, 603-543-7490 or www.flyingpigantiquesnh.com.

Hutchinson Snowscape Caps Eldred’s Small Works Sale

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — Fewer than 150 lots were offered in Eldred’s Small Works auction on December 3, which was led by a snowy landscape scene with a red farmhouse decorated for the holidays by Marieluise Hutchinson (Massachusetts, b 1947). Measuring just 5 by 7 inches in a giltwood frame measuring 8 by 9½ inches, the oil on board nearly tripled its $800-$1,200 estimate with a $3,328 finish. For information, 508-385-3116 or www.eldreds.com.

At Michaan’s, Daum Nancy Vases Sprout To Top

ALAMEDA, CALIF. — The November Gallery Auction at Michaan’s on November 14 brought together 580 lots of assorted arts and antiques. Multiplying its estimates to achieve the highest price was a lot that included two cameo glass vases bearing marks for Daum Nancy. The larger of the two, 5 by 5½ inches, was a pillow vase, acid etched with trees in a landscape. The other, 4¼ inches tall, was carved and acid etched with cornflowers. The set sold for $6,500 ($600-$1,000). For information, www.michaans.com or 510-740-0220.

McInnis Gets $78K For 1915 $50 Gold Coin

NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — Paul McInnis’s December 3 Estate Jewelry, Coins, Gold and Silver sale presented three estate coin collections, one of which — from a local seller with ties to North Carolina — included the sale’s top lot: a $50 gold coin from the 1915 Panama Pacific Exhibition in MS-62 graded condition that flipped to $78,000. McInnis told us it was “staying local.” For information, 603-964-1301 or www.paulmcinnis.com.

Sterling Silver Hermès Bag Tops At Heritage

DALLAS — A limited edition Hermès Argent Sterling silver Kellymorphose Sac Bijou Chaine bag, made in 2024 and in like-new condition, realized $75,000 to claim first place in Heritage Auctions’ Winter Luxury Accessories Signature sale on December 4. More than 530 lots were offered and the sale totaled $3.28 million, with all lots selling. For information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.