Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

With the holiday season in full swing, many bidders are looking for the perfect gift for their loved ones. “Gum Ball I,” Charles Bell’s oil ode to gumball machines, led unique finds in auctions worldwide this week, totaling $812,500 at Heritage. One of 15 Tercentenary Edition copies of Shakespeare’s Sonnets made noise at Doyle for $60,800. Landscapes were also popular, with an oil on canvas of a coastal scene by Alfred Thompson earning $33,000 at William Smith, while “The Haze of Autumn” by Cullen Yates crossed the block for $5,250 at Hartzell’s. For these highlights and others, keep reading.

Bricher Coastal Landscape Sails High For Wm Smith

PLAINFIELD, N.H. — An oil on canvas coastal landscape, possibly of Grand Manan, by Alfred Thompson Bricher (American, 1837-1908) that was sold by a private Hanover, N.H., collector was one of the top lots in William Smith Auctions’ Pre-Thanksgiving Holiday Auction on November 19. Estimated at $8,000-12,000, it nearly tripled its high estimate when it sold to a New York state buyer for $33,000. For information, www.wsmithauction.com or 603-675-2549.

Doucai Jar Doubles Northshore Finds For Tremont

SUDBURY, MASS. — A Northshore family that sold a Doucai Chinese piece for a good sum found a second Doucai covered jar that had a Chien Lung mark (1735-1796) and gave it to Tremont to sell. It was the top lot of more than 525 in the firm’s Annual Fall Asian Arts & Antiques auction on November 23. Its $500-$1,000 estimate inspired bids from seven phone bidders, and a representative for the firm told it was purchased by a buyer in China for $61,000. For information, 617-795-1678 or www.tremontauctions.com.

Val St Lambert Vase Brightens Cornell’s Turkey Time Auction

BELLPORT, N.Y. — More than 600 lots were sold in Cornell Auctions, Objects & Trade’s Turkey Time sale on November 22, with a limited edition brass and crystal vase, designed by Gustave Serrurier-Bovy for Val St Lambert, the catalog described as “a definitive example of Belgian Art Nouveau applied arts and forms part of many major museum collections.” Estimated at $1/3,000 and exhibiting provenance to the archived sample collection of Val St Lambert US, it was topped off at $4,375. For information, 631-289-9505 or www.cornellauctions.com.

Cullen Yates Landscape Popular With Hartzell Bidders

BANGOR, PENN. — Hartzell’s Auction Gallery’s November 17 Fall Jewelry & Decorative Arts auction featured seven works by Cullen Yates (American, 1866-1945), including one of the top lots, “The Haze of Autumn,” an oil on canvas composition in an original Newcomb Macklin period frame that measured 21½ by 25½ inches. Estimated at $2/5,000, it was bid to $5,250. For information, 610-588-5831 or www.hartzellsauction.com.

Hudson Valley Turns $137 In Change Into $4K

BEACON, N.Y. — Hudson Valley Auctioneers’ November 24 sale presented multiple estates, including that of Charles W. Yeiser (West Nyack, N.Y.), former owner of The Far Gallery in New York City. One of three lots to bring $4,063 was a large lot of silver coins that included 737 dimes and 63 quarters dating from the 1920s to the 1960s and having a face value of $136.70. For information, 845-831-6800 or www.hudsonvalleyauctioneers.com.

Gum Ball Gets Sweet Price At Heritage

DALLAS — Snapping a cool $812,500 to lead Heritage Auctions’ Modern & Contemporary Art Signature auction to $4.7 million on November 19 was “Gum Ball I” by Charles Bell (1935-1995). The 1971 oil on canvas, measuring 60 by 48 inches, had provenance to the Louis K. Meisel Gallery and a New York City private collection. The catalog noted that, in the painting, Bell “elevates the humble vending machine into a monument of Americana, immortalizing the ordinary through his patient, near-sacred act of observation.” For information, 214-528-3500 or www.ha.com.

Synesael Davies Bidders Caught The Cat

ONLINE — Among other goods, Synesael Davies Auctions dispersed items from the Doug and Sandy Davies collection, founders of Davies Auctions, as the firm was called until auctioneer Kenny Synesael took ownership, in a 517-lot online-only auction on November 25. A notable result was the $2,070 realized for a weathered folk art running cat birdhouse, estimated just $200/400. The 17-inch-long feline in old white paint had a hinged tail and came from the collection of Rosellyn Potts. For information, synesaeldaviesauctions@gmail.com or 765-404-5014.

Singing Bird Box Makes Music For Coyle

MEDWAY, MASS. — A highlight of Coyle’s Auction’s November 18 Antique and Estates Auction was an antique Swiss singing bird music box with enamel oval painting in a fitted Patek Philippe box, which sold for $34,500. A representative for the firm confirmed it was consigned from a Boston area home and, after attracting several interested buyers, sold to an out-of-state admirer. For information, 508-733-6868 or www.coylesauction.com.

At Doyle, Shakespeare’s Sonnets Sing

NEW YORK CITY — One of just 15 Tercentenary Edition copies of Shakespeare’s Sonnets printed by The Doves Press on pure vellum in 1910 became the top lot in Doyle’s Rare Books, Autographs & Maps sale on November 25. Estimated at $8/12,000, and featuring provenance to Cortland Bishop and John Saks, it generated trans-Atlantic bidding before selling for $60,800. For information, 212-427-2730 or www.doyle.com.