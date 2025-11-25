Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Coins, posters and pins — Oh My! Collectibles were a strong category in recent sales, evidenced by high results that included a new world auction record for a Cox & Roosevelt jugate pin, which Hake’s sold for $50,740, as well as the highest graded example of a sparsely-minted Saint-Gaudens 1908-S Double Eagle that soared to $336,000 at Heritage. Finally, an aggressive George Cole bidder won, for $5,715, five vintage concert posters. Rock (and read) on for more results…

Early Highwayman Work Leads At AGOPB

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Auction Gallery of the Palm Beaches (AGOPB) conducted its November Estates Auction on November 8, offering 259 lots in various categories. A Florida Highwayman painting by Roy A. McClendon (1932-2004) from the Lake Park collection topped off the sale at $6,983. Titled “Royal Poinciana with Shack and Black Lady on a Path Landscape,” the painting, done in oil on board, was signed by the artist and was noted to be “a rare and early work” done in the 1950s-60s. For information, 561-805-7115 or www.agopb.com.

Vintage Concert Posters Still Rock With George Cole

RED HOOK, N.Y. — More than 500 lots of fresh-to-market antique and estate merchandise was offered on November 8 at George Cole Auctions’ Select Quality Hudson Valley Estates sale. Top-lot status was awarded to a group of five vintage concert posters, which made more than 32 times the high end of its $100/175 estimate at $5,715. Posters included Carolina Weekend, Janis Joplin, The Young Rascals, The Fantastics and Mitch Ryder. For information, 845-758-9114 or www.georgecoleauctions.com.

Maltese Secretary Eclipses Estimates At Clarke

LARCHMONT, N.Y. — Clarke Auction Gallery’s November 9 estates auction closed with a surprise top result. Cataloged as an Eighteenth/Nineteenth Century Continental Baroque inlaid secretary cabinet, the firm later realized the cabinet was older than they originally thought and was Maltese. Bidders must have caught on, as the nearly 8½-foot-tall example rose beyond its $800-$1,000 estimate to achieve $23,750. For information, www.clarkeny.com or 914-833-8336.

Hake’s Gets Record Result For Cox/FDR Jugate

YORK, PENN. — In Hake’s Auctions’ $2.3 million November Premier Auction, November 18-19, a world-record price was achieved for a ⅞-inch Cox & Roosevelt jugate. Finishing at $50,740, the 1920 pin was cataloged as “the undisputed crown jewel of political campaign button.” It came from the Roger Richert collection and received a grade of near mint, “being essentially an unimprovable example among the finest extant.” For information, www.hakes.com or 717-434-1600.

Double Eagle Coin Flies High At Heritage

DALLAS — One of the highest-graded examples from the lowest mintage Saint-Gaudens with motto issue sold for $336,000 to lead Heritage Auction’s November 13-14 US Coins Signature Auction to $8,751,859. The prize that led the auction was a 1908-S Double Eagle, graded MS67 by PCGS, from a small original mintage, just two of which carry higher grades. For information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.

Rembert Jr’s ‘Bags Of Gold’ Wins Gold

BRANFORD, CONN. — Two lots in New England Auctions’ Design & Decorations sale on November 20 shared the top price of $7,560, one of which was Winfred Rembert, Jr’s (b 1976) “Bags of Gold,” which was worked in dye on tooled leather, in the tradition of his father (shown). Measuring 24½ by 29¾ inches, the painting came to auction from the Rembert family and sold to a private collector. For information, 475-234-5120 or www.newenglandauctions.com.

Evening Landscape Leads Soulis’ Sandzen Benefit Auction

LONE JACK, MO. — A longtime Soulis buyer from Michigan paid $42,480 for “Western Kansas Late Evening” by Birger Sandzén in a benefit auction conducted by Soulis Auctions on November 8. Sold to benefit the Birger Sandzén Memorial Gallery, the 18-by-30¼-inch canvas had provenance to the Sandzén Gallery Collection in Lindsborg, Kan., as well as the Oscar Thorsen collection. For information, 816-697-3830 or www.soulisauctions.com.

Newton Manuscript Writes University Archives’ Best Price

WILTON, CONN. — Written in the hand of Sir Isaac Newton, a circa 1690s-1710s manuscript achieved the highest price out of 497 lots in University Archives’ November 19 auction. In the manuscript, Newtown expressed his admiration for Judaism and the moral continuity with Christianity. The buyer, who paid $87,500, “was particularly interested in the Jewish association and the positiveness of Newton’s expression,” according to owner John Reznikoff. For information, www.universityarchives.com or 203-454-0111.

Elusive Moran Painting Is Amero’s Most Fascinating

SARASOTA, FLA. — Amero Auctions conducted its Fall Fascinations Auction on November 9, offering 429 lots. Leading the day was an oil on Upson board work by Alfonso Moran (American, 1930-2003) titled “Poncho.” The painting depicted a backwaters scene and was cataloged “exceptionally rare” because “Alfonso Moran paintings rarely come to market and is one of the most elusive Highwaymen painters for the collector to acquire.” “Poncho” far surpassed its $8/12,000 estimate, earning $26,250. For information, 941-330-1577 or www.ameroauctions.com.