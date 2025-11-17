Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Fine art stole the hearts, minds and pocketbooks of bidders recently, with most of our top results coming in that category. At the top end, results ranged from the $262,500 realized by Grogan & Company for Gabriele Münter’s “View of the Mountains with Dark Clouds,” through a coastal landscape by Louis Valtat, that Helmuth Stone gaveled down for $34,020. After 61 competing bids at Edward B. Beattie Auctioneers, Kyra Markham’s painting of religious services closed at $1.829. Read on for results in between…

Cedric Hartman Tables Pair Well At Cornell

BELLPORT, N.Y. — Cornell Auctions, Objects & Trade presented 520 lots of fine art, antiques, collectibles and furniture in its October 25 Treat or Treat auction. Leading the day’s offerings was a pair of Cedric Hartman nickel and granite tripod side tables, model AE. Standing 23 inches tall with a top diameter of 17 inches, these tables came from a New York collection and sold to a local Bellport, N.Y., buyer for $4,375 ($3/7,000). For information, www.cornellauctions.com or 631-289-9505.

Historian Looks To Study Cole Work Acquired From WAGS

BIG FLATS, N.Y. — Winfield Auction Gallery’s November 8 Premier Antique, Fine & Decorative Arts auction was led by a study in oil on canvas for “Journey Of Life: Youth,” attributed to Thomas Cole. The winning bid, $5,250 placed through Invaluable, came from the president of the National Historical Society and editor-in-chief of American Heritage magazine. Measuring 32¼ by 34 inches, the painting depicts a river landscape and is “believed to be a practice work from around 1840.” For information, www.winfieldauctiongallery.com or 607-562-2203.

Kleinfelter’s Bidder Rides Off In Model A

ONLINE — Kleinfelter’s Auction conducted its 529-lot Fall Single Owner Collection Online Sale on November 8. Achieving $11,328 and driving off in style, though it was not from the single-owner collection, was a 1930 Model A Coupe with a running four-cylinder engine. Its odometer indicated it had 79,237 miles and it sold with a clear Pennsylvania title. For information, www.kleinfelters.com or 717-272-7078.

Dürer Woodcut Tops Two-Day Sale At Sarasota

SARASOTA, FLA. — Sarasota Estate Auction’s two-day sale spanning November 8-9 was led by “The Incredulity of St Thomas,” a woodcut on wove paper by German Old Master artist Albrecht Dürer (1471-1528). “There was interest prior to the sale and many questions as well. It ended up selling on Invaluable and looks like it’s going to New Jersey. The consignor is very happy with the results (as are we),” shared press representative Mia McDermott. Despite an estimate of $3,5/6,000, the work sold on the second day for $13,440. For information, 941-359-8700 or www.sarasotaestateauction.com.

Seascape Washes Highest Price Ashore At Helmuth Stone

SARSOTA, FLA. — November 2 saw 330 lots from multiple lifetime collections cross the block in Helmuth Stone’s Fine Art, Mid Century Modern and Antiques sale. Leading the day at $34,020 was Louis Valtat’s (French, 1869-1952) “La Mer,” an oil on canvas depicting a coastal scene with sailboats in the distance. The work had provenance to Arthur Tooth & Sons (London), a December 1969 Sotheby’s auction, Trosby Galleries (West Palm Beach, Fla.) and the consignor, who purchased it from Trosby Galleries in 1975. For information, 941-260-9703 or www.helmuthstone.com.

Religious Paintings Answers Prayers At Beattie

HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. — Edward B. Beattie Auctioneers conducted a two-day sale November 3-4 of eclectic property of a Boston collector, totaling 264 lots. The highest price was earned on day one, which focused on a variety of fine art, among other furnishings and accessories. The untitled but signed oil on board of a religious service by Kyra Markham, measuring 21 by 35 inches framed, sold for $1,829 after 61 bids back and forth. For information, 603-770-9878 or www.auctionninja.com/edward-beattie-auctioneers.

Münter Mountain Scene Soars For Grogan

BOSTON — Grogan & Company’s November 9 Fine Art Sale, comprising about 150 lots, concluded with 95 percent of lots gaveling down successfully for a $1.5 million total. In first place, earning $262,500, was Gabriele Münter’s oil on canvas “View of the Mountains with Dark Clouds (Blick aufs Gebirge mit dunkler Wolke),” which had been estimated at $100/150,000. For information, 617-720-2020 or www.groganco.com.

Mixed Media Scene Turns Heads At Kodner

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — Adrien Jean Le Mayeur de Merprès’ (Belgian, 1886-1958) mixed media scene “Women Gather at Bale Bengong” earned top-lot status in Kodner’s Estate Jewelry, Fine Art, Furniture and Décor auction conducted on November 5. The work depicted “an interior scene of maidens looking out into a garden conversing with other maidens looking in” and had provenance to Ery Sudrajat, the former internal affairs chief of West Java Indonesian Palace. Surpassing its $3/5,000 estimate, the work made $6,655. For information, 954-925-2550 or www.kodner.com.

Fashion Illustration Draws Crowd At SJD

AMENIA, N.Y. — Slightly more than 300 lots crossed the block at SJD Auctions’ November 6 Antiques & Collectibles Auction, led by a signed fashion design by Sascha Maurer (American, 1897-1961), which drew in $1,506 after 32 bids. The gouache on paper work was pencil-signed by the artist and had provenance to the artist’s estate. For information, 845-489-7408 or www.auctionninja.com/sjd-auctions.