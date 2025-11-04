Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Although thematically different, multiple lots earned six and seven figure totals to lead auctions worldwide this past week. At Heritage, a 1914 Babe Ruth rookie card struck a home run for $4.026 million, while a rare Tiffany Studios Mosaic & bronze Dragonfly lamp base buzzed to $204,000 at Link. Prints also made noise, as “Crying Girl” by Roy Lichtenstein wept for $95,750 at Doyle, while a woodblock print by Elizabeth Keith titled “East Gate, Seoul — Sunrise” was one of two lots that made $7,040 at Eldred’s. For these highlights and others, keep reading.

Copper Minnow Hooks Morphy Bidders’ Interest

DENVER, PENN. — The third and final session of the Wayne & Lori Edens fishing lure collection crossed the block at Morphy Auctions on October 25. Leading the 635-lot auction was a boxed Chautauqua minnow cataloged as “an all-time classic.” Patented by Krantz & Smith in 190`9 and manufactured by Anderson & Company (Jamestown, N.Y.), this 3-inch copper minnow lured in a $28,290 result, besting its $10/15,000 estimate. Additionally, the catalog noted that “These minnows are quite rare, […] but it’s the boxes that are an even bigger prize, with only three currently accounted for.” For information, www.morphyauctions.com or 877-968-8880.

4.4-Carat Diamond Dazzles At Pook

DOWNINGTOWN, PENN. — The high point of the more than 750 lots offered in Pook & Pook’s online-only Coins & Jewelry sale on October 29 was a 4.40-carat platinum ring with emerald-cut diamond that was a cut above its $14/15,000 estimate and sold for $20,000. It was cataloged as being of color I and clarity SI1 and was flanked by two tapered baguettes. For information, 610-269-4040 or www.pookandpook.com.

Snowy Landscape Print Caps Japanese Art

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — Nearly 200 lots of Japanese prints and paintings were offered by Eldred’s on October 24, with the top price of $7,040 being shared by two lots: a late Nineteenth/early Twentieth Century album of landscape paintings, and a woodblock print titled “East Gate, Seoul — Sunrise” by Elizabeth Keith (UK/Japan, 1887-1956) (pictured). The 12 ¾ by 18 inch pencil-signed print, which was made in 1921, had been estimated at $2/4,000. For information, 508-385-3116 or www.eldreds.com.

Tiffany Lamp Base Flies High At Link

ST LOUIS, MO. — A rare Tiffany Studios Mosaic & bronze Dragonfly lamp base that came to Link Auction Galleries from the St Louis estate of John Wehmer led the firm’s two-day October Gallery Auction October 24-35. Relating to one that sold at Sotheby’s New York in December 2013, the 19½-inch example rose to $204,000 from an estimate of $30/50,000. A representative for the house confirmed it was acquired by a first-time bidder. For information, 314-454-6525 or www.linkauctiongalleries.com.

Flatware Dueled For First Place At SJ

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A Tiffany & Company sterling silver Audubon flatware service for eight (pictured), which came in its original robin’s-egg-blue boxes and fabric silver sleeves, was the top lot in SJ Auctioneers’ October 26 Estate Silverware, Jewelry, Décor, Scarves and Toys. It finished at $8,960, edging out of first place a Gorham sterling silver flatware service in the Fontainbleau pattern that made $8,320. For information, 646-450-7553 or www.sjauctioneers.com.

Babe’s Baltimore Rookie Card Brings $4 Million

DALLAS — A Heritage bidder hit a $4.026 million home run with Babe Ruth’s 1914 rookie card, which was published when he played for the Baltimore News. Only 11 different player cards from the original roster are known to exist and it was only the second time in 10 years any Baltimore News Ruth card has come to auction; additionally, the card had been displayed at the Babe Ruth Birthplace & Museum in Baltimore. The card led Heritage Auctions’ $25.7 million Sports Fall Catalog Auction, October 24-26. For information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.

Tibetan Deity Tops Mark Walberg’s Collection

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — Asian specialist Mark Walberg’s collection went under the gavel on October 28, when Akiba Galleries sold 250 lots. Only a handful of lots were passed and the sale was topped by a large and rare Tibetan gilt bronze deity that measured more than 50 inches on a lobed base. Cast in two pieces, the Nineteenth Century figure was cataloged as weighing “hundreds of pounds,” and it sold for $44,800 to a new client in Pennsylvania. For information, 305-332-9274 or www.akibagalleries.com.

‘Crying Girl’ Wipes Tears for $95K At Doyle

NEW YORK CITY — On October 23, Doyle conducted its Prints & Multiples / Picasso Ceramics sale, which was led by Roy Lichtenstein’s 1963 color lithograph “Crying Girl.” Inspired by a panel in DC Comics’ Secret Hearts, the work had provenance to the collection of American art historian and first director of the Museum of Modern Art, Alfred H. Barr (1902-1981), and more than doubled its $30/40,000 estimate, reaching a colorful $95,750. For information, 212-427-2730 or www.doyle.com.

Volumes On Captain Cook’s Voyage Read For Highest Price At PBA

BERKELEY, CALIF. — PBA Galleries’ 849th sale was conducted on October 23, offering more than 400 lots. The top lot was first edition copies of the three-text volume A Voyage to the Pacific Ocean… by James Cook and James King (London: W. and A. Strahan for G. Nicol and T. Cadell, 1784). The volumes documented Cook’s third voyage, in which the Sandwich Islands (now known as the Hawaiian Islands) were discovered. Reaching the high end of its $7/10,000 estimate, the trio made $10,000. For information, 415-989-2665 or www.pbagalleries.com.