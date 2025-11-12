Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Material history made its mark on bidders at auctions across the country this week. From an Elizabethan gold coin that set a world record at $372,000 at Heritage to an American campaign broadside for President Lincoln that brought $9,840 and an Edison stock sticker that achieved 10,625, historical objects from a variety of eras were on the rise. For these stories and more, keep reading!

S.T. Drake’s Bitters Wins Over Glass Works Bidders

PENNSBURG, PENN. — In the firm’s October 27 auction featuring 272 lots of bottles, flasks and early American blown glass, Glass Works Auctions realized $372,000. The top lot of the day was a circa 1862-75 bitters bottle marked “S.T. Drake’s / 1860 Plantation / X Bitters” on one side and “Patented / 1862” on its opposite. The New York-made log cabin-form bottle was in light to medium celery green — “the most sought after and hardest to find of all Drake’s bottles” — and measured 9⅞ inches. After 15 bids, it achieved $19,890 ($15/20,000). For information, www.glassworksauctions.com or 215-679-5849.

Morphy Gets $123K For Sage’s Märklin Train

DENVER, PENN. — The top lot in Morphy’s 281-lot October 30 auction of Tom Sage, Sr’s toy collection was a circa 1904 Märklin hand-painted L.N.W.R. III grade live steam locomotive, tender and dining car that steamed past its $40/80,000 estimate to a $123,000 finish. The lot included three original figures inside the coach and was acknowledged to be one of the best trains in Sage’s collection, which totaled $1.65 million. For information, 877-968-8880 or www.morphyauctions.com.

Necklace Wins Gold At Grogan

BOSTON — Earning “gold” in Grogan & Company’s November 2 fine jewelry auction was an 18K gold and diamond necklace from a New England family that beat its $80/120,000 estimate to finish at $137,500. It was the highest price in the nearly 250-lot sale that achieved $1.5 million with 95 percent of lots selling. For information, 617-720-2020 or www.groganco.com.

Lincoln/Johnson 1864 Broadside Flies For Winter

PLAINVILLE, CONN. — A political broadside from the 1864 campaign of Abraham Lincoln and Andrew Johnson that measured 23¼ by 18⅝ inches and was printed at the Village Record Office in West Chester, Penn., won top-lot honors in Winter Associates’ November 3 auction when it brought $9,840. It had been estimated at $1,5/3,000 and beat out the other 350 lots in the sale. For information, 860-793-0288 or www.auctionsappraisers.com.

Sloane’s Landscape Captures Spirit Of Fall In Connecticut

LITCHFIELD, CONN. — As the leaves were falling from the trees in Litchfield, Eric Sloane’s “Quiet Autumn,” a 23¼-by-36¾-inch oil on board, brought top dollar in Litchfield Auctions’ November 5 sale. Exemplifying a quintessential Sloane composition, and coming to sale with an estimate of $6/9,000, a longtime Connecticut buyer won the painting for $9,100. For information, 860-567-4661 or www.litchfieldcountyauctions.com.

Elizabethan Coin Sails To New Record At Heritage

DALLAS — An Elizabeth I (1558-1603) gold 15-shilling “Ship” Ryal, graded MS63 NGC, from part two of the Cara collection of highly provenanced British rarities, sold for $372,000, setting a world record for the coin and leading Heritage Auction’s November 6-7 World & Ancient Coins Platinum Session and Signature Auction to $5,725,535. The coin is one of the most coveted and eagerly pursued pieces among British numismatics collectors and among the last coins struck in this medieval design style. For information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.

Italian Abstract Rises To Top In N.H.

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — New Hampshire Auctions and Appraisals conducted its Pre-Veterans Day Fine Art and Collectibles Auction on November 9, offering more than 250 lots. A framed acrylic on canvas by Italian painter Valerio Adami (b 1935) featured an abstract image of a woman seated on steps with a sculpture in the background, and the artist signed the work to the bottom right with his “VA” monogram. This 35-by-23½-inch painting had provenance to Hokin Gallery in Palm Beach, Fla., and it more than doubled its high estimate to achieve the sale’s highest price of $13,200 ($3/5,000). For information, www.nhauctionsandappraisals.com or 603-731-9876.

Kingston Bidders Bump Buccellati Suite Past Estimate

GREENVILLE, DEL. — On November 6, Kingston Auction House auctioned 140 lots comprising jewelry and works from American and European artists. A Buccellati necklace and bracelet set, estimated $20/30,000, achieved the sale’s highest price: $58,420. The 18K yellow gold set featured oval amethysts and round red rubies totaling 57 and 20 carats, respectively, for the necklace, and 24 and 6 carats for the bracelet. Altogether, the set weighed in at just over 143 pennyweights. For information, www.stuartkingstonjewelers.com or 302-652-7978.

Original Edison Stock Ticker Leads Fantastic Fall At Red Baron

ROSWELL, GA. — Red Baron Antiques kicked off the month of November with its Fantastic Fall Sale, conducted on the 1st. Featuring 329 lots of collectibles and architectural items, the sale was led by an original Edison stock ticker, complete with its original case, dome and ticker tape. Measuring 15 inches tall, it just reached the low end of its $10/15,000 estimate, ticking to $10,625. For information, 770-640-4604 or www.rbantiques.com.