Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

It was a week for luxury and literature, as high-quality luxury items and classic literary finds led auctions worldwide this past week. For those with expensive taste, a White Himalaya Niloticus crocodile Kelly made $125,000 at Heritage, while a Jaeger-Le Coultre Triple Calendar automatic wristwatch ticked to $5,015 at Bodnar’s. For the more bookish, a copy of Marvel’s Journey Into Mystery #83 realized $10,625 for EstateOfMind, and a first edition copy of The Diary of Anne Frank flipped to $288 at CT River Book Auctions. For these highlights and others, keep reading.

First Edition ‘ Anne Frank’ Writes Up Win At CT River Book

GLASTONBURY, CONN. — October 3 was the date of the latest sale at Connecticut River Book Auction, which was led by a first edition copy of The Diary of Anne Frank. Owner Tom Gullotta reported, “Inscribed to actor Hale Gabrielson who replaced Gloria Jones as Miep in the original Broadway production, [the copy] was signed by Jack Gifford who played Mr Dussel, Dennie Moore who played Mrs Van Doren and Susan Strasberg who played Anne Frank. The volume sold in-house to a book collector for the very reasonable sum of $288.” For information, 860-908-8067 or www.ctriverbookauction.com.

Jaeger-Le Coultre Wristwatch Leads Wojcik Collection At Bodnar’s

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. — On October 1, Bodnar’s sold the lifetime collection of the firm’s longtime friend, Emil Wojcik, an expert in Eighteenth Century porcelain, antiquities and watches. The 356-lot sale was led by a Jaeger-Le Coultre Triple Calendar automatic men’s wristwatch. The stainless-steel timepiece was accompanied by various authenticating paperwork, as well as its original box. Owner Joseph Bodnar reported that the watch sold for $5,015, “to a local man who knew Emil, that it once belonged to, and he bought it for himself.” For information, 732-951-2100 or www.bodnarsauction.com.

Historic Steamboat Flask Journeys To New Heights At Heckler

WOODSTOCK, CONN. — Norman C. Heckler & Company’s 249th auction, which closed on October 8, featured 39 “spotlighted selections of exceptional antique historical flasks & bottles.” The leading lot, both in price and in selling order, was an aquamarine historical flask by Baker and Martin, New Boston Glass Works, Perryopolis, Penn. This circa 1820-30 flask was “A new discovery from rural Tennessee passed down through four generations of the family.” One side depicted the steamboat The American System, while the other was embossed with an image of a sheaf of rye. Estimated $15/20,000, it sold for $44,460. For information, www.hecklerauction.com or 860-974-1634.

Lincoln Rests At Top For Doyle

NEW YORK CITY — Though falling into neither titular category, a 1910 bronze of a seated Abraham Lincoln by Gutzon Borglum (1867-1941) achieved the highest price in Doyle’s October 9 American Paintings / American Silver auction. From a private California collection, this “Maquette for the Lincoln Memorial in Newark, New Jersey” was an early work by the artist who would later sculpt Mount Rushmore. Measuring 21⅞ inches tall, the sculpture surpassed its $50/80,000 estimate, selling for $89,400. For information, www.doyle.com or 212-427-2730.

Namiki Fountain Pen Draws Winning Price At Terri Peter

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. — An 18K gold Namiki fountain pen titled “The Shark,” one of only 80 made in a limited-edition series, was the top lot of Terri Peters & Associates’ October 4 Exceptional Multi-Estate Auction. Consigned from the private collection of Ronald G. Shaw, chairman emeritus and former president of the Pilot Pen Corporation of America, the pen was handcrafted by master Maki-e artist Masato over a four-month period. Accompanied by a wooden collector’s box and a custom black ink bottle, the pen wrote up a $26,040 finish. For information, 315-447-1656 or www.tpaauctions.com.

Harley-Davidson Sign Lights Up Milestone Bidders

WILLOUGHBY, OHIO — On September 28, Milestone Auctions conducted a 655-lot Signs, Motorcycles & More Spectacular Auction. A rare double-sided Harley-Davidson porcelain neon dealer sign lit bidders up, who took the 1930s example to $152,000, selling to a US buyer. Milestone noted that this was “the finest, most original example of this highly desirable sign [they] had ever seen.” Measuring 24 inches high by 64 inches wide, the sign was likely made by the Blommel Sign Company in Dayton, Ohio, and had been in a private motorcycle museum for many years before just now being offered for sale for the first time. For information, www.milestoneauctions.com or 440-527-8060.

Heritage Buyer Snaps Up White Crocodile Kelly Handbag

DALLAS — One of the rarest handbags ever created, the Hermès 25-centimeter matte White Himalaya Niloticus crocodile Kelly, dazzled bidders in Heritage’s October 9 Autumn Luxury Accessories Signature Auction, realizing $125,000 and leading the event to a $2,401,279 finish. A masterwork of craftsmanship and exquisite artisanry, the bag was fashioned from the hide of the Niloticus crocodile, whose scales are large and symmetrical, ensuring meticulous uniformity. The hide is hand-dyed and painstakingly bleached to create an ombre of smoky gray, which fades into a luminous white, evoking the snowcapped Himalayas. For information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.

White House Table Earns Presidential Results At Blackwell

CLEARWATER, FLA. — A Federal-style tilt-top table made entirely of material salvaged from the Truman White House renovation was the top lot in Blackwell Auctions’ The American Sale, conducted on October 11. Leading just shy of 400 lots, the table, made by the White House Carpenter Shop, was made as a retirement present for long-time White House Chief Usher J.B. West (1912-1983) and had an embossed brass badge on its base that read “Original White House Material Removed in 1950.” The table rose above its $5/10,000 estimate to achieve $14,040. For information, 727-546-0200 or www.blackwellauctions.com.

The Mighty Thor Hammers High Price At EstateOfMind

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. — EstateOfMind conducted a two-session auction on October 11, featuring militaria, ephemera, firearms and taxidermy in the first session, followed by Americana, fine art, jewelry and collectables in the second. The sale’s leading lot, selling in the evening session, was Marvel’s Journey Into Mystery #83, the comic “Introducing The Mighty Thor!” From August 1962, the comic featured a story by Stan Lee, a cover by Jack Kirby and interior art by Kirby, Steve Ditko and Don Heck; this edition was graded 6.0 by CGC. An online bidder claimed the issue for $10,625. For information, www.estateofmind.biz or 845-386-4403.