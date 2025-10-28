Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Some records were set in recent auctions, led by a painted lift-top chest by Johannes Spitler that led Brunk Auctions’ Premier Autumn auction with a result of $516,600. Earning $49,600 and a new record for Marshall Maynard Fredericks was his “Eve” bronze, which finished at $62,000 and was one of seven by the artist in DuMouchelles’ October 2025 sale.

Natkin Lightening Strikes High For Roland

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — Roland Auctions NY’s October Estate sale on October 18 featured nearly 750 lots in every imaginable category. Striking the top spot with a price realized of $35,750 was “Intimate Lightening Red” by Robert Natkin (American, 1930-2020), a 1871 abstract composition in oil on canvas that measured 48 by 96 inches. It was accompanied by an appraisal from David Finlay Jr Inc. For information, 212-260-2000 or www.rolandantiques.com.

Fredericks Bronzes Set New Records For DuMouchelles

DETROIT — From October 16-18, DuMouchelles conducted its October 2025 auction series. On day two of the sale, seven bronze statues by Marshall Maynard Fredericks (American, 1908-1998) were sold, with three earning new records. The highest-achieving of those was “Eve,” a 19-inch-high bronze with green patina (shown). It eclipsed its previous record of $49,600 to earn $62,000. Karen Walker Beecher, DuMouchelles’ EVP and treasurer, shared, “All seven of the bronzes sold for a total of $254,850 […] They were sold to collectors in the salesroom, on the phone and on the internet.” For information, 313-963-6255 or www.dumoart.com.

Mixed Media Melts Estimates At Eldred’s

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — Eldred’s October 23 auction of Multiples + Works on Paper closed with a mixed media work by Maya Ying Lin (b 1959) leading the 172 lots. Titled “Ethereal Abstract,” the 1984 work was signed to the lower right and inscribed to a “Ms Moskow” and dated on the reverse. Measuring 16¾ by 20¼ inches as framed, the work soared past its $500-$1,000 estimate to achieve $12,160. For information, www.eldreds.com or 508-385-3116.

Marlin Glass Sculpture Swims To Success At Burchard

ST PETERSBURG, FLA. — On October 19, Burchard Galleries conducted its Estate Antiques, Fine Arts & Jewelry Auction, featuring more than 500 lots. The top lot of the sale was a crystal and metal sculpture of a marlin or swordfish by James Houston for Steuben Crystal. The limited-edition statue was etched “Steuben, #70/100” and measured 7½ inches high. Jumping past its $3/5,000 estimate more than three times, it made $15,375. For information, 727-821-1167 or www.burchardgalleries.com.

Bueche Watch Ticks To Top At Kodner

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — A Swiss Bueche Girod 18K yellow gold lady’s bracelet wristwatch topped 282 lots in Kodner Galleries’ Estate Jewelry, Fine Art, Furniture & Décor auction, conducted on October 22. The watch, which ticked to $4,235, featured 22 bezel-set round, brilliant-cut diamonds, totaling around 2 carats. For information, 954-925-2550 or www.kodner.com.

WAG Sees Bids Blossom For Buffett Painting

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — World Auction Gallery’s October 22 auction featured 229 lots of fine art and antiques from various estates. Achieving the sale-high price was a 1972 oil on canvas by Bernard Buffett (French, 1928-1999) titled “Bouquet of Anemones.” The painting sold with a copy of the certificate of authenticity and measured 34 by 30 inches framed. From a Long Island, N.Y., estate, the work sold to an art dealer and collector in New York City for $50,000 ($20/40,000). For information, www.worldauctiongallery.com or 516-307-8180.

D-Day Table Commands Top Price At Nye

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. — One of the highlights of Nye & Company’s Chic & Antique auction, October 22-23, was a George III-style dining table that was used between October 1943 and May 1944 by General Dwight Eisenhower as he and his staff planned the Allied advance in Germany. It was also used during the planning of D-Day. Coming to auction from the estate of Ralph & Roberta Carpenter, it realized $23,750 and sold to a private buyer who Andrew Holter said was “New Jersey-based, who has a tendency to collect quality pieces with good historical context.” For information, 973-984-6900 or www.nyeandcompany.com.

Brunk Sets Spitler Lift-Top Chest Record

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Leading the first of two days of Brunk Auctions’ Premier Autumn auctions October 21-22 was a paint decorated lift-top chest by Johannes Spitler of Page County, Va., made in 1796. Acknowledged to be the earliest dated example from the 35 identified surviving works by Johannes Spitler, it had an extensive provenance as well as publication history in Cynthia V.A. Schaffner and Susan Klein’s American Painted Furniture (1997) and the October 1975 issue of The Magazine Antiques. Estimated $80/120,000, it sold to a private collector on the phone for $516,600, a record price for any lift-top chest by the maker. For information. www.brunkauctions.com or 828-254-6846.

Native American Chiefs Lead Carrell’s Wild West

INDEPENDENCE, MO. — More than 700 lots of Native American items from a private collector and previous owner of Whispering Winds Trading Post crossed the block in Carrell Auctions’ Wild West: Native American Artifacts & Victorian Antiques auction on October 20. The top lot in the sale was an album of Victorian cabinet cards depicting prominent Native American chiefs and leaders. All taken between the 1880s and 1900s, the album features such figures as Crazy Horse, Chief Joseph and Sitting Bull, among others. Estimated $2/5,000, the album realized $4,500. For information, www.carrellauctions.com or 816-206-3163.