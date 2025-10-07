Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

A few top auction lots from recent auctions are being repatriated: purchased by bidders in the states or countries of their origin. Leading these at $42,840, a circa 1900 Japanese articulated iron snake that was attributed to the Myochin School will be returning to Japan after a determined Kyoto phone bidder prevailed at New England Auctions. An east coast Florida buyer, bidding in Helmuth Stone’s Fine Art Sale on September 28, paid $36,250 to keep a Albert “Beanie” Backus (Florida, 1906-1990) painting — “Wetlands Pond with Heron — in state. For other highlights, read on…

Northern Renaissance Painting Earns Six Figures For Cottone

GENESEO, N.Y. — On September 25, Cottone Auctions conducted its Fine Art, Antiques & Clocks Auction, which totaled $2.4 million. The sale was led by a devotional panel by Ambrosius Benson (circa 1495-1550), titled “Saint Mary Magdalene.” According to the firm’s post-sale press release, “The Northern Renaissance painting sold for $390,000 after spirited international competition, underscoring both Benson’s enduring significance and the continued strength of the Old Master Market.” For information, www.cottoneauctions.com or 585-243-1000.

Tiffany Lamp Leads Collective Hudson’s Exceptionelle II

KINGSTON, N.Y. — Exceptionelle II, the second chapter of Collective Hudson’s “biggest event of the year,” was conducted on September 21, offering more than 500 lots drawn from private collections, including Old Master through Modern art, important design, watches, jewelry and decorative art. A Tiffany Studios table lamp in the Wild Rose pattern earned top-lot status, landing near the high end of its $10/50,000 estimate at $45,500. It was signed “Tiffany Studios” on its original patinated bronze base and on the leaded shade and stood 19⅞ inches high. For information, 845-514-2218 or www.collectivehudson.com.

At Cornell, Stereoscope Set Sights On Highest Price

BELLPORT, N.Y. — Cornell Auctions, Objects & Trade began fall with a bang, with a 533-lot single-owner auction on September 27. Originating from a New York collector, the lots were led by a natural stereoscope by J. Wood (Birkby, Huddersfield), which realized $13,750. The walnut box-form stereoscope had an achromatic pair of lenses and came with two double sets of rollers holding tinted tissue filters. Co-owner Carlo Libaridian reported, “I believe it is headed over to a collector in Germany who is very happy to receive it!” For information, 631-289-9505 or www.cornellauctions.com.

Sixteenth Century Map Charts Course To Top At Schmidt’s

YPSILANTI, MICH. — Close to 400 lots of early maps, art and antiques from private collections in Bloomfield Hills, Grosse Pointe, Marshall and Ann Arbor, Mich., made up Schmidt’s Antiques’ September Gallery Auction, which was conducted on the 27th. A Sixteenth Century map, Americae Sive Novi Orbis, Nova Descriptio by Abraham Ortelius, earned top-lot status at $5,625. The hand-colored engraving on paper depicted the Western Hemisphere with North and South America visible, as well as a cartouche and some sailing ship and sea monster details. For information, 734-434-2660 or www.schmidtsantiques.com.

Rare & Unusual Japanese Vase Leads At Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, FLA. — Conducted on September 27, Vero Beach Auction’s September Art & Antiques Estate Auction comprised 330 lots. Earning the sale’s top price was a Kiryu Kosho Kaisha vase. A representative for the auction house shared, “The was a rare and unusual Meiji period mixed metal vase, which aren’t often up for sale. The consignor’s parents were overseas in the early Twentieth Century where they had acquired it. The vase remained in the family until it was recently sold at auction. The Kiryu Kosho Kaisha objects were some of the finest Meiji period metalworks, and we had a lot of interested parties.” The 18-inch-tall vase was taken to $20,400 by an international Japanese art objects dealer bidding on the phone. For information, www.verobeachauction.com or 772-978-5955.

Backus Painting Heads Fine Art Sale At Helmuth Stone

SARASOTA, FLA. — Helmuth Stone Gallery conducted The Fine Art Sale on September 28, offering more than 250 lots, including pieces by Harold Newton, Hayley Lever, George Caitlin, Théodore Rousseau, Franz Unterberger, John Enneking, Edward Moran and more. The top lot of the sale was “Wetlands Pond with Heron,” a 1968 oil on canvas by Florida Hall of Fame artist, founder of the Highwaymen movement and Indian River School member Albert Ernest “Beanie” Backus (American, 1906-1990). The 26-by-29½-inch work was previously exhibited at Backus Museum and surpassed its $25/35,000 estimate; it is staying in-state, having sold to an east coast Florida buyer for $36,250. For information, 941-260-9703 or www.helmuthstone.com.

Japanese Iron Snake Returns Home From Great Outdoors

BRANFORD, CONN. — A circa 1900 articulated iron snake, attributed to the Myochin School in Japan, that was discovered in a Rhode Island attic, sold to a buyer on the phone bidding from Kyoto, Japan, for $42,840 to lead New England Auctions’ Great Outdoors — Hunting, Fishing, Maritme auction on September 25. For information, 475-234-5120 or www.newenglandauctions.com.

Pilgrim Century Document Box Caps Winter Auction

PLAINVILLE, CONN. — Leading Winter Associates’ September 29 auction was a Pilgrim Century document box made in Windsor, Conn., between 1680-1710 and attributed to the John Moore Shop tradition. With provenance to a Hartford-area family and extensive exhibition history, it sold at $15,000 and the high estimate to a Mid-Atlantic buyer bidding by phone. For information, 860-793-0288 or www.auctionsappraisers.com.

Whiskey Diamond Is Toast Of Record Setting Heritage Jewelry Sale

DALLAS — A rare fancy whiskey-colored 41.54 carat cushion-shaped diamond, set in a platinum ring with 18K gold prongs, realized $625,000 to lead Heritage’s September 29 Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction to a $9,220,693 finish, making it the largest Fine Jewelry auction in company history. It was also Heritage’s longest Fine Jewelry auction, clocking in at just under 12 hours as more than 1,900 bidders from across the globe competed for the event’s 500-plus lots. For information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.