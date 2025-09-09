Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Furniture made repeat appearances in this week’s Across the Block, led at $10,030 by a maple desk-and-bookcase once owned by Continental Congress delegate George Frost that John McInnis sold from his onsite Goodwin Farm sale. An Eames chair and ottoman that were made more than 150 years later than the desk-and-bookcase was the top lot in Doyle’s August 20 Doyle At Home sale, with an $8,320 result. Closing out the furniture highlights with an $875 result was a painted Mission oak armchair by Gustav Stickley that is going the distance, having been sold from JMW in Kingston, N.Y., to a buyer in Georgia. Read on for more recent auction highlights.

Eames Chair & Ottoman Sit Pretty At Doyle

NEW YORK CITY — On August 20, Doyle hosted 315 lots in its Doyle At Home auction, which was led at $8,320 by a leather upholstered rosewood lounge chair (#670) and ottoman (#671) by Charles and Ray Eames. The pieces, which came to auction from a Philadelphia estate, dated to between 1964 and 1970 and had been expected to sell for between $1,500 and $2,500. For information, 212-427-2730 or www.doyle.com.

Gingko Painting Blossoms In Swann’s LGBTQ+ Sale

NEW YORK CITY — “Coenties Slip Gingko,” a 1957 oil on linen canvas by Robert Indiana (American, 1928-2018), was inspired by the ginkgo trees in Jeannette park in Coenties Slip in lower Manhattan, that were visible from Indiana’s loft. Once a gift from the artist, the 8-by-6-inch composition, which was offered with a $12/18,000 estimate, achieved $100,000. For information, 212-254-4710 or www.swanngalleries.com.

Heritage Bidders Strike Gold In Science Sale

DALLAS — Heritage Auctions’ Nature & Science Signature Auction on August 29 featured fossils, skulls and bones and gems but earning $161,625 to lead the sale was a 1,669.1-gram (53.67 troy ounce) crystalline gold nugget that had been discovered in Kalgoorlie-Boulder Shire, in Western Australia. Described as the “consummate collector example,” beat out nearly 250 other lots in a sale that totaled $1,336,144. For information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.

Ruby, Diamond, Emerald & Enamel Bracelet Is Most Essential

CHICAGO — More than 160 lots crossed Freeman’s |Hindman’s block on August 27, in the firm’s Essential Jewelry auction. Achieving $9,600 and top-lot status was a ruby beads, diamonds, rubies, emeralds and enamel bracelet that measured 7¼ inches and had been expected to sell between $700 and $900. For information, 312-280-1212 or www.hindmanauctions.com.

Toilette Set Cleans Up At Stair

HUDSON, N.Y. — Stair Galleries’ August 7 Thursday Morning at Stair auction, nearly 315 lots, had many highlights and surprised but at the top of the sale was a 12-piece silver gilt toilette service with many pieces by Tiffany & Company that included a 14K gold clothes brush and cover by Gorham. Estimated at $800-$1,200, the lot did much better, realizing $10,000 by the time the gavel fell. For information, 518-751-1000 or www.stairgalleries.com.

Frost Secretary Brings Cool Price For McInnis

WOLFEBORO, N.H. — A maple secretary once belonging to Continental Congress delegate George Frost (1720-1796) sold for $10,030 after an 83-increment bidding war at John McInnis Auctioneer’s onsite Goodwin Farm auction on September 7. About 900 items were offered in the unreserved auction that was 100 percent sold by lot. For information, 978-388-0400 or www.mcinnisauctions.com.

Persian Carpet Rolls Up Best Deal At State Line

CANAAN, CONN. — Part one of State Line Auctions & Estate Services’ September auction was conducted on September 7, with more than 450 lots of estate merchandise, Asian porcelains, Chinese export items, tramp art items, carpets, furniture and jewelry crossing the block. The day was led by a Persian Heriz Serapi rug cataloged as “outstanding.” The rug measured 10 feet 2 inches by 12 feet and rolled out far past its $50-$1,000 estimate at $7,380. For information, 860-453-4370 or www.statelineauctionsandestateservices.com.

Stickley Chair Doubles Estimates At JMW

KINGSTON, N.Y. — Selling online to a buyer in Georgia, this Gustav Stickley Mission Oak armchair was one of the most notable highlights of JMW Auction Gallery’s August 22 sale. Standing out among 372 lots of paintings, prints, breweriana and more, this chair, in old paint, was sold “just as we found it” in a Hudson Valley, N.Y., estate. It was bid well past its $200/400 estimate, finishing at $875. For information, www.jmwauction.com or 845-389-1933.

Andrew Jones Buyer Bags Skilling Tiger

LOS ANGELES — William Skilling’s (American, 1862-1964) oil on canvas “Tiger” painting realized $28,600 to win top-lot status in Andrew Jones Auctions’ DTLA Collections & Estates sale on August 20. The 36 by 48 inch composition had provenance to a September 2022 Dallas Auction Gallery sale and was the highest result in the 444-lot sale. For information, 213-748-8008 or www.andrewjonesauctions.com.