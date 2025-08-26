Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

There were many glistening results at auctions across the country this week, including a 20-carat diamond and rose gold bracelet bringing $14,760 at Burchard, and an Aesthetic Movement brooch from Tiffany & Company flew to $6,344 at South Bay. Other notable results included an Edward Mitchell Bannister landscape that exceeded estimates to achieve $88,200. For these and more, read on.

Bannister Landscape Sets Scene For Summer At Clars

OAKLAND, CALIF. — Clars Auctions’ August Auction, conducted on the 15th of the month, featured 497 lots of fine art, furniture and jewelry, led at $88,200 by an Untitled (Summer Reflections) oil on canvas by Edward Mitchell Bannister (American, 1828-1901). The 1893 painting of a pond surrounded by lush grasses was signed and dated to the lower right and made just under six times the high end of its $10/15,000 estimate. For information, 888-339-7600 or www.clars.com.

Tea & Coffee Set Tops Off Highest Price At WAG

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — World Auction Gallery conducted its Exceptional Estate Sale of Arts and Antiques on August 17, offering 307 lots of paintings, estate jewelry, silver items and antique Chinese and Japanese items. The day was led by a Baltimore Sterling Silver Company sterling silver repoussé five-piece tea and coffee set, which sold for $4,688. Consigned from a Long Island, N.Y., home, the fully hallmarked set was made circa 1884 and contained a coffee pot, tea pot, covered sugar bowl, milk server and waste bowl. For information, 516-307-8180 or www.worldauctiongallery.com.

‘Geraniums’ Bloom Bright At Winter Associates

PLAINVILLE, CONN. — An oil on canvas by Charles Ethan Porter (American, 1847-1923) was one of several highlights from Winter Associates’ August 18 auction, which featured 350 lots of Nineteenth Century and modern paintings, fine prints, various antiquities, silver and American, English and French antique to contemporary furniture. Titled “Geraniums,” the painting depicted the red blooms in a green pottery vase. The work boasted single family ownership, beginning with William Henry Prescott and his wife, Celia E. Keeny of Rockville, Conn. It bloomed past its $5/10,000 estimate to achieve $12,000. For information, 860-793-0288 or www.auctionsappraisers.com.

Diamond & Rose Gold Bangle Makes Noise At Burchard

ST PETERSBURG, FLA. — More than 480 lots were included in Burchard Galleries’ August 17 Premier Estates Auction, but it was a diamond-encrusted bangle that achieved the highest price overall. Cataloged as “magnificent,” this 18K rose gold bangle was stamped “18K AKMS” and was rated SI-I1 in clarity and H-I in color. Adam Shown said, “This bangle has a carat total weight of 20, but that 20 is comprised of over 1,000 tiny diamonds; it’s quite a specimen.” The bracelet sold online to a private individual in the UK for $14,760. For information, www.burchardgalleries.com or 813-282-8283.

Flatware Caps Roberson’s Eclectic Country Auction

PINE BUSH, N.Y. — A Gorham sterling silver flatware service for eight, in the Chantilly pattern, was the top lot in Roberson’s Auctions’ August 23 Eclectic Country Estate auction. Estimated at $1,6/1,800, the 69-piece lot realized $2,750. It was the highest price in the 356-lot sale, which was particularly strong in early firearms and clocks. For information, www.robersonsauctions.com or 845-283-1587.

Tiffany Brooch Is South Bay’s Priciest Curiosity

EAST MORICHES, N.Y. — South Bay Auctions titled its August 23 auction The Curiosity Sale, a 481-lot event that included — among the normal fare — things a little bit unusual or unexpected. Selling well beyond pre-sale expectations ($300/500) and achieving $6,344 was a Tiffany & Company Aesthetic Movement bar-form pendant brooch ornamented with a butterfly, flowers and a cattail. For information, 631-878-2909 or www.southbayauctions.com.

Sandwich Bidder Lands Whaling Scene

SOUTH YARMOUTH, MASS. — The Interiors: Timed Online auction conducted by Sandwich Auction House on August 21 presented 106 lots and was led at $1,105 by a Twentieth Century folksy oil on board painting of a whaling scene. Estimated at $300/500, the 16 by 23-inch composition, which was signed “Richard Santos” and titled “Chasing Bowheads in the Arctic,” sold to a marine collector in Florida. For information, 508-385-3116 or www.sandwichauction.com.

A.A. Milne First Edition Evokes Nostalgia For Copake Bidders

COPAKE, N.Y. — A signed first edition copy of A.A. Milne’s The House at Pooh Corner earned the highest price at Copake Auction’s August 23 Estate Auction, which featured a mixed bag of just over 800 lots. The book, illustrated by E.H. Shepard and numbered “#94 of 250” was published by Dutton Co., USA in 1928. Winnie-the-Pooh and his fuzzy friends helped raise the copy to more than nine times its $500/700 estimate, realizing $6,875. For information, 518-641-1935 or www.copakeauction.com.

Montana Prison Bridle Ushers In New Frontier

CHEYENNE, WYO. — In conjunction with the New Frontier Western Collectibles & Firearms Show, August 22-24, New Frontier conducted a 383-lot auction of Western, cowboy and Native Americana art and artifacts on the 23rd. Achieving the auction’s highest price was a pink, red and yellow Montana prison-made horsehair bridle. This example, from the Deer Lodge Prison, showed a seldom-seen combination of colors and an unusual woven pattern of diamonds and X-forms, along with glass rosettes and its original iron bit. According to the catalog, it was in near mint condition and mounted on a professionally-made display stand. It achieved $22,200 ($5,5/7,500). For information, www.newfrontiershow.com.