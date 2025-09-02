Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Pop culture items continued to prove their merit at auctions nationwide this week, with a 1999 first edition Pokémon Base Set Charizard Holo trading card earning $256,200 at Landry Pop, while a first printing of a 1966 Grateful Dead “Skeleton & Roses” poster made $7,500 with Heritage. The decorative arts were not too far behind, as a pair of circa 1830 hand-painted and gilt Paris porcelain vases was bid to $11,520 at Freeman’s | Hindman, and a relief-carved wall panel depicting a horse from the David Bausch collection galloped to $4,800 at Tom Hall. For these highlights and others, keep reading.

Finest Pokémon Charizard Holo Card Earns Top Marks

LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. — Nearly 300 lots crossed the block at Landry Pop Auctions’ August 19 sale titled For Elite Trainers: Iconic Pokémon Cards & Booster Boxes. The crown jewel of the sale was a 1999 first edition Pokémon Base Set Charizard Holo trading card, numbered 4 of 102, graded 10 Gem Mint by PSA. One of just 124 known copies in that condition, with none higher, the card sold to a California collector for $256,200. For information, 508-470-0332 or www.landrypop.com.

Davis Color Field Painting Returns To DC

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. ­— The top lot in NH Auctions & Appraisals’ August 22 Summer Fine Arts and Collectibles Auction was a multicolored striped painting by Washington (DC) Color School artist Gene B. Davis (1920-1985), which had provenance to the Deudney estate and a Massachusetts Museum. Estimated at $35/50,000, the 51-by-121½-inch composition realized $36,250 and will be returning to the DC area. For information, 603-731-9876 or www.nhauctionsandappraisals.com.

Heritage Raises Restored Dead Poster To $7,500

DALLAS — Heritage Auctions’ August 17 Music Memorabilia & Concert Posters Showcase auction was led at $7,500 by a first printing of a 1966 Grateful Dead “Skeleton & Roses” poster for the September 16-17, 1966, concert that took place in San Francisco’s Avalon Ballroom. Designed by Alton Kelley and printed by Blindwood Press, the poster, measuring 14-1/8 by 19-7/8 inches, in FD-26 grade because of repairs, was signed by Kelley. It was the highest price in the 470-lot sale that achieved a total of $166,435. For information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.

Paris Porcelain Vases Top Off At Nearly $12K

PHILADELPHIA — A pair of hand-painted and gilt Paris porcelain vases, made for the American market circa 1830 and featuring the Marquis de Lafayette on one and Andrew Jackson on the other, rose to $11,520 to lead Freeman’s | Hindman’s 302-lot Collect: Americana auction on August 26. Each vase stood 13 inches tall and the pair had been estimated at $1/2,000. For information, 312-280-1212 or www.hindmanauctions.com.

Woolf’s A Room Of One’s Own Finds New Home

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — A highlight of Kodner Galleries’ August 27 256-lot Estate Jewelry, Gemstones, Silver & Fine Art auction was a 1929 first edition Virginia Woolf’s A Room of One’s Own, which was from a limited edition run of just 450 copies (of which it was number 257) that was signed in purple ink by Woolf herself. Estimated at $1/3,000, the slip-cased octavo volume sold to an online bidder for $3,024. For information, 954-925-2550 or www.kodner.com.

Carved Horse Hangs At Top Of Bausch Collection

SCHNECKSVILLE, PENN. — Tom Hall Auctions conducted the 302-lot sale of Treasures From The Legendary David Bausch on August 25. Bausch’s treasures included folk art, automobilia artwork, tin and cast-iron toys, whimsical sculptures and two carved wooden wall plaques attributed to Noah Weiss (Lehigh County, Penn., 1842-1907), one of which was bid to $4,800, the sale’s highest price. The leading example, a relief-carved wall panel depicting a horse in a stall being pestered by a small dog, measured approximately 21 inches high by 36 inches long. For information, www.tomhallauctions.com or 610-799-0808.

Silver Leaf Frames Wear Golden Crown At Old Kinderhook

VALATIE, N.Y. — A group of 42 silver leaf frames sat atop the proverbial Iron Throne at Old Kinderhook Auction Company’s Frame of Thrones 2025 auction, conducted on August 19. The day featured a “single owner sale of more than 1,000 frames from the hallowed halls and auspicious attic spaces of the House of Heydenryk.” The aforementioned lot that reigned victorious at $3,072 included frames as small as 8 by 13 inches, and as large as 24 by 35 inches. For information, 518-912-4747 or www.oldkinderhookauction.com.

Pool Table Pockets Perfect Price At Nathan

MANCHESTER, VT. — Nathan Auction & Real Estate conducted an intimate, 61-lot online only auction of selected property from a Manchester, Vt., estate on August 25. Featuring fine artwork, silver, carpets and various furniture, the highest price was awarded to a Brunswick-Balke-Collender pool table made circa 1900, which played to $2,460. The slate table was made from quarter sawn oak, with bird’s eye maple panels, brass rosettes and floral-carved oak panels; it had a custom wooden ball return system, added in 1975, and came with a fitted hard folding cover, balls and cue sticks. For information, 802-236-1358 or www.nathanre.com.

Pond Boat Sails Past Estimates At George Cole

RED HOOK, N.Y. — On August 23, George Cole Auctions presented more than 500 lots of fresh-to-market Hudson Valley antiques and estate items. Among the diverse selection, one standout lot was a 50-inch-long boat model that bested its $200/300 estimate to achieve $2,400. The vintage pond boat was 22½ inches high and 9½ inches wide and will be headed to Florida for restoration then back to its new home in New Jersey, according to George Cole. For information, www.georgecoleauctions.com or 845-758-9114.