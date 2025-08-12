Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Decorative objects led the way this week at auctions across the map. A set of four seasons garden statuary beckoned bidders, finishing for $8,750 at Fontaine’s Heritage, while a C. & L. C. Ives clock chimed for $5,758 in an Antique American Clock sale. Collectors decorated their walls with paintings — including an Anne Packard that set the new world-record price of $89,600 at Bakker — and their bodies with jewelry — including a compass ring that made $60,800 at Freeman’s | Hindman. For these and more, read on.

Midcentury Gold Bracelet Cuffs Win At Burd Street

SHIPPENSBURG, PENN. — A Midcentury Modern 14K tri-color gold strap bracelet led 124 lots of antiques, decorative objects, Midcentury design and fine jewelry selections in Burd Street Auctions’ Fine Art, Antiques and Estate Jewelry auction conducted on July 31. The bracelet, cataloged as “incredibly fine” in texture, included yellow, rose and white gold zigzag detailing throughout and had 7-1/8 inches of wearable length. The bracelet slipped onto the wrist of its new owner, a collector in New York City, for $6,600. For information, 717-216-0152 or www.burdst.com.

Neoclassical Statues Were Fit For Every Season At Fontaine

CANAAN, N.Y. — Ralph Fontaine’s Heritage Auctions offered more than 500 lots on August 3 for its online-only Wonderful Summer Estate Auction. The diverse lineup of lots also included items from estates in Beckett and Williamstown, Mass. One of the highlights of the sale was a set of four Neoclassical hand-carved marble statues of women, depicted as the Four Seasons. Measuring 55 inches tall each, the statues were “straight from the garden,” according to catalog notes, and stood tall at $8,750. For information, 518-781-3650 or www.fontaineheritage.com.

Coveted Ives Clock Claims Top Prize

LEXINGTON, KY —Antique American Clocks’ July 2025 Sealed Bid Sale, featuring more than 250 lots, closed on July 31. The sale was led by a circa 1830-37 patent lever brass eight-day clock by Chauncey & L.C. Ives. Cataloged as “Chauncey and Lawson’s most coveted clock,” this wagon spring triple decker had a 36-inch case with mahogany veneer, a bronze-stenciled splat with brass rosettes on the corners and two painted columns bracketing the middle section with a period mirror. The lower section’s glass door may have been a replacement and its tablet was repainted by Tom Moberg. Still, the clock rose past its estimate, selling for $5,578. For information, www.antiqueamericanclocks.com.

Bakker Shatters Anne Packard Record

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. — “Provincetown Harbor,” a 1999 oil on canvas work by Anne Packard (b 1933), bested the artist’s previous $50,000 world auction record and earning $89,600 in Bakker Auctions’ 130-lot Summer Live Online Auction on August 9. The 48-by-72-inch composition had been illustrated in Anne Packard (Field Publishing, 2006) and included in a May 2006 retrospective at the Cape Cod Museum of Fine Arts. Bakker Auctions’ Spencer Keasey noted it sold to “a long time local Bakker client who’s been with us since we opened in 2013. After traveling the world — California, Mexico, Portugal, back to California — the painting has found a home back in Provincetown.” For information, 508-413-9758 or www.bakkerproject.com.

Pokemon ‘Holy Grail’ Card Trades High For Heritage

DALLAS — A 1988 Pokémon Company Pikachu Illustrator unnumbered promo CoroCoro Comics trading card, graded Mint 9 by PSA Trading Card Game, drew 58 bids before it climbed all the way to $625,000 to head Heritage’s The Pokémon Masters Trading Cards, Original Art and Video Games Signature Auction on August 8. Featuring artwork by Atsuko Nishida, the card bears two unique signifiers: the pen symbol in the bottom right corner and the word “Illustrator” at the top. Heritage Auctions trading card games consignment director Jesus Garcia describes the card as “the Holy Grail of the Pokémon trading card market.” The sale made $1.43 million. For information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.

Opfer’s Dollhouse Furniture Attracts Bids For Beds

PHOENIX, MD. — On August 7 at the Forge Fine Art Gallery, Richard Opfer Auctioneering sold the collection of miniaturist Christine Tyson Harrison (1948-2024). The sale consisted of 431 lots of dollhouses, dolls, furniture and miniatures, Steiff animals, Barbies, Disney items, candy containers, radio premiums, posters, nutcrackers and related collectibles. The highest price of the day went to a piece of dollhouse furniture by Biedermeier, which earned more than eight times its $100/200 estimate at $1,680. The 8-inch-long half tester bed had custom blue and gold bedding and boulle decoration. For information, 410-252-5035 or www.opferauction.com.

Urban Scene Towers At Cornell

BELLPORT, N.Y. — Nearly 560 lots of collectibles, furniture and art were on offer in Cornell Auctions’ August 2 Summer Lovin’ auction, and a standout highlight was Sueo Serisawa’s (American/Japanese, 1910-2004) urban rooftop scene. With provenance to a New York collector, this 32-by-28-inch framed painting showed a colorful cityscape, complete with a neighboring woman tending to her laundry on the line. The painting sold online for $5,938, besting its $2/3,000 estimate. For information, www.cornellauctions.com or 631-289-9505.

Northwood Mini Lamp Lights Up For Jeff Evans

MOUNT CRAWFORD, VA. — Jeffrey S. Evans & Associates offered nearly 700 lots in its Summer Nineteenth & Twentieth Century Lighting & Ceramics auction, which topped at $3,172 for a Northwood Glass Company leaf mold miniature lamp with a Miller & Company nutmeg burner and colorless chimney. According to catalog notes, the pattern was introduced in 1891 and it related to an example published in Marjorie Hulsebus’ Miniature Lamps of The Victorian Era (Schiffer, 2004). For information, 540-434-3939 or www.jeffreysevans.com.

Compass Ring Is Hindman Surprise

CHICAGO & ONLINE — Freeman’s | Hindman Auctions’ July 30 online sale, The Collector’s Cabinet, was led by a Continental gold, jeweled and enameled decorated “surprise” compass ring attributed to Augsburg, Germany. Dated to the Seventeenth or Eighteenth Century and measuring just 1½ inches closed, it carried an estimate of $7/9,000 but did much better, surprising at $60,800. For information, 312-280-1212 or www.hindmanauctions.com.