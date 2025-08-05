Across the Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

For bidders, portraits were the prize to collect, as an ink and watercolor illustration on paper depicting a Pakistani woman by Abdur Rahman Chughtai topped auctions nationwide this week, earning $79,950 at Sloans & Kenyon. Another portrait, “Damas Con Abanico (Ladies with Fans)” by Gabriel Morcillo Raya, was sold at Kaminski for $20,000. Furniture also saw great interest with bidders, with a Nineteenth Century English hall bench with armorial decorative elements closing at $27,000 at The Auction Barn, while a circa 1820 paint-decorated floor cupboard from Pennsylvania closed at $15,600 at Smith. For these highlights and others, keep reading.

Spanish Portrait Finds Fans At Kaminski

BEVERLY, MASS. — The highest-selling of 811 lots in Kaminski Auctions’ July Estates Auction on July 26 was “Damas Con Abanico (Ladies with Fans)” by Gabriel Morcillo Raya (Spanish, 1887-1973), a 40-by-23-inch oil on canvas composition that was painted in 1917. Estimated at $5/7,000, it was a fan favorite and sold to a new buyer in Spain for $20,000. For information, 978-927-2223 or www.kaminskiauctions.com.

Trompe L’Oeil Paintings Don’t Fool Butterscotch Bidders

BEDFORD, N.Y. — Several of the top lots in Butterscotch Auctions’ 532-lot ‘Fool the Eye’ July auction on July 27 were American trompe l’oeil paintings from the estate collection of Richard Angotta (1958-2025), led at $41,480 by “Hot Stock-Tip Securities” by Otis Kaye (American, 1885-1975), an oil on panel composition that exceeded its $15/25,000 estimate. It sold to an online buyer and was one of seven works in the sale by the artist. For information, 914-764-4609 or www.butterscotchauction.com.

Opfer Bidders Honor The Scouts

TIMONIUM, MD. — Leading Richard Opfer Auctioneering’s July 28 online-only sale of the William Graver “Counter Plane Toyland” collection was a Britains Boy Scout display, number 181. With 26 pieces tied into the original box that measured 20 by 9 inches, the interior had a Britain London trademark stamp and featured pieces such as Scouts with various implements, a tree, fence parts and a cart. The set sold toward the top end of its $300/500 estimate, achieving $480. For information, www.opferauction.com or 410-252-5035.

Armorial Bench Is Sleeper At Auction Barn

NEW MILFORD, CONN. — The Auction Barn’s July 28 Fine & Eclectic Estate Auction, comprising 360 lots of varied objects, had a surprise result: a Nineteenth Century English hall bench with armorial decorative elements that sold for $27,000. Owner/auctioneer Brian Corcoran said the five-foot-long piece came from a Bridgewater, Conn., collection and sold to a phone bidder. For information, 860-799-0608 or www.theauctionbarnct.com.

Smith’s Bidders Triple Cupboard’s Estimate

PLAINFIELD, N.H. — A circa 1820 paint decorated floor cupboard from Pennsylvania that came to William Smith Auctions’ July 30 Fine Country Americana from the Clark collection of New Canaan, Conn., won the day. Exhibiting a green painted molded cornice and frames with ochre or yellow painted panels, and retaining its original wooden knobs, it bested 427 other lots to sell for $15,600, tripling its $3/5,000 estimate. A private collector in Massachusetts had the winning bid. For information, 603-675-2549 or www.wsmithauction.com.

Chinese Vase Lights Up At DuMouchelles

DETROIT — In DuMouchelles’ July 2025 auction, July 17-18, it was a Chinese porcelain vase mounted as a lamp that achieved the highest price of all 796 lots on offer. This blue and white vase was made in the Nineteenth Century and had flowering trees and tobacco leaf motifs. Standing 14 inches high by 8 inches in diameter (vase only), the lamp came from the collection of Carol Bromberg, Bloomfield Hills, Mich., and sold to an online bidder for $51,600. For information, www.dumoart.com or 313-963-6255.

Pakistani Beauty Stuns At Sloans & Kenyon

CHEVY CHASE, MD. — In Sloans & Kenyon’s July 17 Estate Catalogue Auction, 731 lots of antiques, furniture, paintings, silver and more crossed the block. However, it was a circa 1969 ink and watercolor illustration on paper by Abdur Rahman Chughtai (Pakistani, 1897-1975) that led the day. This untitled work depicted a woman in a white dress and it was signed to the lower left corner. The catalog noted that it was “Acquired in 1969 while the consignor father’s worked at the US Embassy (its Consulate) in Lehore, Pakistan, between 1967 and 1970.” It was bid above its $25/35,000 estimate to achieve $79,950. For information, www.sloansandkenyon.com or 301-634-2330.

Watch Chain Ticks To Top At Legare

PELHAM, N.H. — Legare Auctions conducted its Summer Antiques Auction on July 24, offering 252 lots of early American furniture, reverse painted lamps, cut glass, silver and gold jewelry, military uniforms, Steiff animals, clocks, quilts, smalls and more. Top lot status was awarded to a 14K gold watch chain, which just surpassed the high end of its $2/3,000 estimate to achieve $3,360. The 63-inch-long chain weighed 38.04 pennyweights. For information, 603-595-9625 or www.legareauctions.com.

Countess-Owned Vanity Set Earns Gold Star For Clarke

LARCHMONT, N.Y. — On July 27, Clarke Auction Gallery conducted its Midsummer Estate Auction. The 393 lots on offer were led by an 11-piece monogrammed 14K gold vanity set by William B. Kerr. It included two etched glass scent bottles, an etched glass vanity jar, a button hook, a pair of scissors, a file, a cuticle knife, a hand mirror, a hand brush and a two-piece nail buff; all pieces were etched with floral bouquets, ribbons and scrollwork. Monogrammed “MCY,” catalog notes explained that, by consignor provenance, the set belonged to Countess Mary Young Moore. Selling for almost four times the high end of its $6/9,000 estimate, it earned $35,840. For information, 914-833-8336 or www.clarkeny.com.