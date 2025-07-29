Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Fur and feathers were a repeated theme in recent auctions, the latter demonstrated in full form in two decoys that flew high at Sandwich Auctions, and a set of Tiffany & Co sterling silver flatware in the Audubon pattern that dazzled SJ Auction bidders. As to the former, a painting of hunting dogs took pride of place at Clars while a Mormon $5 gold coin with a lion on it’s front was the top seller at Heritage. Read on for highlights neither furry nor feathered.

Hunting Dogs Sniff Out Winning Price At Clars

OAKLAND, CALIF. — July 18 saw 828 lots cross the block at Clars Auctions’ Modern Design, Art, Jewelry & Asian Auction, which featured a selection of furniture and decorative arts, fine art, jewelry and pieces from Asian antiquity. An oil on canvas depicting three hunting dogs in a landscape by Edmund Henry Osthaus (German/American, 1858-1928) earned the highest price, meeting the high end of its $20/40,000 estimate at $40,000. The work had provenance to a private collection from Toledo, Ohio, which had acquired the painting prior to circa 1925; it descended to the seller. For information, 888-339-7600 or www.clars.com.

Audubon Flatware Set Leads At SJ Auctioneers

BROOKYLN, N.Y. — Silver, jewelry, accessories and collectibles were on the docket for SJ Auctioneers’ July 20 auction, featuring 264 lots. Achieving the sale’s highest price was a 30-piece Tiffany & Company sterling silver flatware set in the Audubon pattern. The set was in “showroom condition” and came with a felt Tiffany storage pouch, according to the catalog. A “popular decorative designer in New York” bought the set for $8,320. For information, www.sjauctioneers.com or 646-450-7553.

Maine-Made Jug Pours Out Winning Price At Vintage Accents

THOMASTON, MAINE — Vintage Accents Auctions, an independent division of Thomaston Place Auction Galleries, conducted its July’s Midcoast Affordable Auction on the 18th, where more than 200 lots of vintage and antique home goods, affordable art, unique furniture and other offerings found new homes. Earning top-lot status at $438 was a mid Nineteenth Century Maine-made salt glazed one-gallon jug, stamped “R. Thompson & Co., Gardiner.” For information, 207-354-8350 or www.vintageaccents.com.

Prior Hamblin School Portrait Sits For Winning Bid At FCA

RANDOLPH, MAINE — Farrin’s Country Auctions (FCA) celebrated “Thanksgiving in July” with its July 20 single owner sale, which featured an eclectic mixture of mid Eighteenth Century to midcentury modern items. Owner Rusty Farrin reported that the highest price of the day went to a painting of a young gentleman that “was untouched and from the Prior Hamblin School. It brought $2,500 and was purchased by a dealer on the phone.” For information, 207-582-1455 or www.farrinsauctions.com.

French Empire Table Tops At Neue

BEACHWOOD, OHIO — Featuring the single-owner collection of a gentleman from Shaker Heights, Ohio, who had been collecting for many years with a focus on items from the European Grand Tour, Neue Auctions’ July 18 auction comprised 265 lots and was led by a French Empire mahogany and gilt bronze center table. Made circa 1815, the 55-inch circular mahogany top was inlaid with a sunburst pattern, over a plain frieze with six drawers. As Neue’s Bridget McWilliams said, “It’s stunning table with a large presence and in impeccable condition!” It sold to a private collector in Palm Beach, Fla., for $7,813. For information, www.neueauctions.com.

Wisconsin Decoys Migrate To Cape Cod

CAPE COD, MASS. — Sandwich Auctions’ July Discovery sale on July 16 had nearly 300 lots across many collecting categories but the lot that won the day was a pair of wooden carved and painted mallards that had been made in Wisconsin by contemporary carver, Mike Borrett. Measuring 22 inches in length and 19 inches in length, the pair flew to $2,340 from a $500/800 estimate. For information, 508-385-3116 or www.sandwichauction.com.

Mormon $5 Gold Coin Leads Heritage Summer Coins

DALLAS — An 1860 Mormon five dollar gold coin sold for $144,000 to lead Heritage’s July 17-20 Summer Fun US Coins Signature Auction to $10,360,682. The coin was remarkable in part because it is made from gold that was sourced in Colorado, where the element’s discovery prompted production of this coin by the Mormon community in Salt Lake City. This coin is from a likely mintage of just 587 pieces. The final result was the most ever realized for a K-6 Mormon five in any AU grade, and among the top five prices for any example of the variety. For information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.

Bicentennial Tapestry Weaves Wonders For Roland

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — On July 26, Roland NY conducted its 669-lot July 2025 Estates Sale, which featured fine art, sculpture, decorative art, antique and vintage furniture, textiles, jewelry, collectibles, Asian art and lighting. “Le Sphere et les Spirals (The Sphere and the Spirals)”, a woven wool tapestry designed by Alexander Calder (American, 1898-1976), won the day at $29,250. Woven in Aubusson, France, in 1975, the limited-edition work was done to commemorate the bicentennial of the American Revolution and far outsold its $12/15,000 estimate. For information, 212-260-2000 or www.rolandantiques.com.

Obelisk Lands Monumental Result For Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, FLA. — In Vero Beach Auction’s July 26 Antiques, Art, Egyptian & More sale, a bronze Egyptian obelisk made in 1881 by Henry H. Gorringe for Tiffany & Company achieved the highest price among 383 lots. Marked on all four sides with hieroglyphics and stamped with copyright information and translated text on the bottom, the 15-inch-tall obelisk rose well above its $1,5/2,500 estimate, selling for $21,600 to a private collector. For information, www.verobeachauction.com or 772-978-5955.