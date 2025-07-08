Across The Block

Fine art at auction spanned a broad variety and sold for top prices at recent auctions, led at $1,035,000 by Frank Frazetta’s original artwork for the cover of Famous Funnies No. 214 (Heritage Auctions). Paintings — in acrylic or oil — by Romero Britto and Joseph O’Sickey were tops at Auction Gallery of the Palm Beaches and Neue Auctions, earning $7,040 and $6,765, respectively. An abstract watercolor by Paul Jenkins made a $10,800 splash at Winter Associates, while prints by Martin Lewis ($25,000) and Marc Chagall ($14,760) headed auctions at Swann Auction Galleries and Burchard Galleries. Additional highlights mentioned below.

Brazilian Portrait Earns Colorful Lead At AGOPB

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — “Brett,” an acrylic on canvas painting by Romero Britto (Brazilian, b 1963), earned top-lot status in Auction Gallery of the Palm Beaches’ June Estates Auction on June 21. The 276-lot sale featured fine art, Native American and Southwest bronze works, Chinese and Japanese antiques and more. “Brett” was signed, titled and dated “1994” on its reverse by the artist and was accompanied by a certificate of authenticity from The Art Brokerage. The work surpassed its $2/4,000 estimate to achieve a colorful $7,040. For information, 561-805-7115 or www.agopb.com.

Gorham Flatware Service Sets Table For Success At Joseph Kabe

CLINTON, CONN. — An intimate 68-lot sale was conducted at Joseph Kabe Auctions on June 21, held at the Courtyard Mariott in Orange, Conn. The sale included American, Continental and custom furniture, flatware, sterling, glassware, paintings, clocks, nautical items, prints, books, country items, cameras and more. Leading the sale was one of two Gorham sterling silver flatware services offered in the sale: a 134-piece set in the Rose Marie pattern. Cataloged as “large” and “needs polishing,” the set was bid far past its $800-$1,500 estimate to earn $4,500. For information, 203-980-0607 or www.josephkabe.com.

Chagall Lithograph Spins To Number One At Burchard

ST PETERSBURG, FLA. — On June 22 Burchard Galleries conducted its Estate Antiques, Fine Art & Jewelry Auction, offering 463 lots of antiques, fine art, sculpture and jewelry from major estate collections. The day was led by “Discovery of Daphnis by Lamon” by Marc Chagall (French/American/Russian, 1887-1985) from the 1912 ballet and orchestral work Daphnis et Chloé. The 1961 lithograph was signed in pencil lower right and numbered “58/60.” The lot also included a vintage Ballet Russe program with a Chagall-designed lithograph on the cover. The lot danced to $14,760, just short of its $15/25,000 estimate. For information, 813-282-8283 or www.burchardgalleries.com.

Audemars Piguet Watch Chimes Loudest For Kodner

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — An Audemars Piguet Royal Oak double balance men’s wristwatch led the 308 lots offered in Kodner Galleries’ June 25 Fine Art, Jewelry & Decoration auction. The watch had an automatic self-winding movement and ceramic dial and bracelet. Complete with its box and papers, the watch ticked its way to $248,900, just underneath its $250/280,000 estimate. For information, 954-925-2550 or www.kodner.com.

Yellow Garden Painting Is Burst Of Color For Neue

BEACHWOOD, OHIO — European furniture, fine and decorative art, sterling silver, antiques and carpets made up the 356 lots in Neue Auctions’ Elegance in Bloom: Fine Art & Antiques auction, conducted on June 27. “Garden Variations – Yellow” by Joseph O’Sickey (American, 1918-2013) was the frontrunner of the sale, blooming to $6,765. Signed lower right, the oil on canvas measured approximately 60 by 72 inches and saw no signs of damage or restoration. For information, 216-245-6707 or www.neueauctions.com.

Grandpa Nambu Pistol Fires Winning Shot For Blackwell

CLEARWATER, FLA. — Historic militaria, important documents and rare firearms made the 298 lots in Blackwell Auctions’ Pro Patria: Relics & Trophies of War sale on June 28. A “rare” pistol that had “very low production” shot down the competition to earn the highest price of the sale: $16,965. The Type A Grandpa Nambu pistol, made by Nambu at the Tokyo Artillery arsenal in Japan, was produced from 1903-06, with approximately 2,400 units produced. For information, 727-564-0200 or www.blackwellauctions.com.

Frazetta Cover Art Tops $1M At Heritage

DALLAS — For years, iconic fantasy and science fiction artist Frank Frazetta declined offers to part with the original Buck Rogers cover art for Famous Funnies No. 214. But, when the hammer fell for the last time after it was offered in Heritage’s Comic & Comic Art Signature Auction, the result was out of this world. This magnificent pen-and-ink work, which portrays Buck Rogers sailing through space, sold for $1,035,000 to lead the June 26-29 event. It is the seventh work by Frazetta to bring more than $1 million at Heritage Auctions. For information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.

Abstract Jenkins Watercolor Brightens Winter Auction

PLAINVILLE, CONN. — Earning top-lot honors in Winter Associates’ June 30 auction was a 41½-by-30-inch abstract watercolor by Paul Jenkins (American, 1923-2012), which exceeded expectations, garnering $10,800 against a $5/9,000 estimate. It sold a Connecticut collector the house characterized as “prominent.” For information, 860-793-0288 or www.auctionsappraisers.com.

Connecticut Drypoint Highlights At Swann

NEW YORK CITY — Twentieth Century Fine Art closed out the spring 2025 season at Swann Auction Galleries on June 26. The sale was a collaborative effort among the department’s specialists and brought $522,987, achieving a 75 percent sell-through rate by lot. One of the highlights was “Wet Night, Route 6” by Martin Lewis (1881-1962), a drypoint etching that depicted the highway between Newtown and Sandy Hook, Conn.; it rose to $25,000 and sold within estimate. For information, 212-254-4710 or www.swanngalleries.com.