Across the Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Between a Romani-style wagon that Chupp sold for $115,000 — and a group of clothing that Merrill sold for $2,142 that included two Romanian pieces — bidders were getting the chance to chase European inspired design. In other highlights, blue-chip artists such as Norman Rockwell and Pablo Picasso enjoyed attention from bidders at Heritage and DuMouchelles, with the sale-topping prices of $575,000 and $148,800, respectively. For other highlights in recent auctions, read on.

Rockwell Painting Launches Heritage Space Auction

DALLAS — A signed oil on canvas painting by Norman Rockwell touched down at $575,000 to lead Heritage’s June 13-14 Space Exploration Featuring The Family Collection of Jacques Bracke Part II Signature Auction. Created at the height of space age optimism and commissioned for the Boy Scouts of America’s annual calendar, “From Concord to Tranquility” (1973) is more than an illustration: it is a visual manifesto charting the arc of American progress. The sale realized a cumulative $1,822,579. For information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.

Gypsy Wagon Goes The Distance For Chupp

SHIPSHEWANA, IND. — On June 14, Chupp Auctions sold about 250 lots from the Sut Marshall Carriage & Wagon Collection. The auction’s highest price — $115,000 — was realized by a Reading Vardo Gypsy wagon made in 1902 in England by William Wright. Considered to be the finest example of Wright’s work, it was owned by the Hearst family and a French collector before coming into Marshall’s collection. For information, 260-768-7616.

Foo Lion Candlesticks Fire Up Auction Barn Bidders

NEW MILFORD, CONN. — A pair of 19½-inch-tall bronze Chinese pricket candlesticks, showing foo lions, was the top seller at The Auction Barn’s 333-lot June 16 estate auction. Interest in the pair sent them to $6,875. For information, 860-799-0608 or www.theauctionbarnct.com.

Folky Ethnic Clothing Draws Bidders To Merrill

WILLISTON, VT. — More than 250 lots of vintage and antique clothing and accessories were on the menu at Merrill’s Auctioneers & Appraisers Vintage Fashion Online Auction on June 13, the firm’s first online-only auction. Realizing $2,142 was an eclectic group of folk-inspired garments and accessories. A representative for the firm said it was purchased by a collector in Hawaii, who had particular interest in two Romanian pieces in the lot. For information, 802-878-2625 or www.merrillsauction.com.

At DuMouchelles, Picasso Minotaur Etching Goes High

DETROIT — An etching and drypoint with aquatint by Pablo Picasso (1881-1973), that was offered towards the start of the second day of DuMouchelles’ June 12-13 auction, captured the highest price of the event and exceeded expectations. Exceeding its high estimate and selling for $148,800, to a local buyer, the 1934 work depicted the blind Minotaur being led by a little girl in the night and was from the Vollard Suite. For information, 313-963-6255 or www.dumoart.com.

Large Filing Cabinet Stands Tallest At Edward Beattie

GLOUCESTER, MASS. — On June 10, Edward B. Beattie Auctioneers conducted its online-only Gloucester Estate & Art Auction, which offered 162 lots of fine art, antique furniture, ephemera and smalls. The top lot was a large flat filing cabinet, which closed its drawers for $915 after 38 bids back and forth. Standing 48 inches high, the cabinet had 11 rows of drawers with two brass handles on each drawer. For information, 603-770-9878 or www.auctionninja.com/edward-beattie-auctioneers.

Colombian Emerald Sparkles At Top For Kodner

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — A GIA-certified 17.16-carat natural Colombian emerald led a mixed bag of 304 lots during Kodner Galleries’ Estate Jewelry, Fine Art & Decoration auction on June 11. The emerald was not mounted and led a group of seven additional emerald lots ranging in price from $666 to $7,260; this example landed just below its low estimate of $15,000, heading to its new home for $14,520. For information, 954-925-2550 or www.kodner.com.

Lincoln Photography Book Earns Presidential Win At PBA Galleries

BERKELEY, CALIF. — On June 12, PBA Galleries conducted its Photography & Fine Art, Fine Press & Fine Bindings – With Natural History & Mountaineering sale, which encapsulated 342 books. A signed, limited-edition copy of The Photographs of Abraham Lincoln by Frederick Hill Meserve made its way to the top, landing in the middle of its $8/12,000 estimate for $10,000. Published privately in New York in 1911, this edition, numbered “No. 66 of 100 copies,” contained a large photographic frontispiece and a facsimile of a letter from Robert Lincoln concerning the photo. For information, 415-989-2665 or www.pbagalleries.com.

Napoleon III Cabinet Decorates For Success At Michaan’s

ALAMEDA, CALIF. — Michaan’s June Gallery Auction was conducted on the 13th of the month, and consisted of 612 lots of collectibles, fine art, jewelry, coins and Asian art. A mid Nineteenth Century Napoleon III pietra dura cabinet shut its doors for the highest price: $8,190. The cabinet had an ebonized finish with inset stone plaques — including lapis lazuli, jasper and marble — to its front and interior. Its double doors concealed numerous drawers inside, which contained gilt bronze figures and mounts. For information, 510-740-0220 or www.michaans.com.