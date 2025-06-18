Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Timepieces of all shapes and sizes ticked to the top of auctions worldwide this week, with a “Paul Newman” Cosmograph Daytona Rolex wristwatch earning $250,000 at Heritage, while a late Nineteenth Century Gothic Revival bracket clock retailed by Camerer, Cuss & Company, London, chimed for $8,125 at Schmidt’s. Furniture from all decades was also decorating bidders’ homes, with a king-sized faux bamboo turned maple bed frame resting at $11,050 at Litchfield Auctions and a French Gothic armoire closing shut for $6,250 at Hudson Valley.

Gothic Revival Clock Chimes At Schmidt’s

YPSILANTI, MICH. — Schmidt’s Antiques auctioned more than 165 lots of antique clocks and watches from estates and private collections on May 31. Achieving the sale-high price of $8,125 was a late Nineteenth Century Gothic Revival bracket clock retailed by Camerer, Cuss & Company, London, that retained many of its original elements. The 34¼-inch-high clock was won by a private collector in Michigan. For information, www.schmidtsantiques.com or 734-434-2660.

Motorcycle Mug Revs Up Glass Works Bidders

EAST GREENVILLE, PENN. — The Bill Ham Collection of Occupational Shaving Mugs was sold by Glass Works Auctions on June 2-3. Leading the 93-lot auction was an example featuring a sidecar motorcycle, marked “Harley” on its gas tank, made for “Tony Cntrabartolo.” The mug’s condition was noted to be “perfect, but a few flakes are off the magenta wrap.” Marked “J & C / Bavaria” on its base, the piece was bought by a New York state collector for $6,435 ($1,2/1,600). For information, www.glassworksauctions.com or 215-679-5849.

Time Flies With Rolex Newman Cosmograph Daytona Watch

DALLAS — A Rolex, reference number 6239 “Paul Newman” Cosmograph Daytona, circa 1969, sold for $250,000 to lead Heritage’s Watches & Fine Timepieces Signature Auction to $3,831,915 on June 3. The interest in this extraordinary timepiece was based on three factors: vintage timepieces are exceptionally popular within the collecting community, Rolex remains among the most popular watchmakers in the world and this magnificent watch was an exceedingly popular model, with the dial named after the Hollywood legend who famously wore this model. For information, 214-528-3500 or www.ha.com.

Bunny Williams Bed Is Litchfield Sleeper

LITCHFIELD, CONN. — A king-sized faux bamboo turned maple bed, with a Bunny Williams Home label, was the surprise leader at Litchfield Auctions’ June 4 sale, when it sold for $11,050 against a $2/4,000 estimate. The bed, which came from a local Litchfield County home, was acquired by a buyer in Florida. For information, 860-567-4661 or www.litchfieldcountyauctions.com.

Gothic Armoire A Hudson Valley Surprise

BEACON, N.Y. — Though most of Hudson Valley Auctioneers’ June 9 unreserved antique and estate auction was comprised of the contents of the historic Yelverton Store and Inn, the auction’s top lot was a diminutive French Gothic armoire that Theo de Haas said was “a surprise to us.” It came to auction from a private seller but a bidder on LiveAuctioneers that DeHaas said was from New Jersey, won it for $6,250, along with many other lots. For information, 845-831-6800 or www.hudsonvalleyauctioneers.com.

Tremont Dresses Up With Imperial Robe

SUDBURY, MASS. — Dressing up Tremont Auctions’ June 8 Annual Spring Asian Arts & Antiques auction was an Eighteenth or Nineteenth Century Imperial Chinese robe, the gauze weave was embroidered with dragons and auspicious emblems and a fur collar and lining made it wearable in winter. Matt Buckley noted it came from a dealer/collector and was probably returning to China, to a bidder who won it for $39.040. For information, 617-795-1678 or www.tremontauctions.com.

Izannah Walker Doll Walked Straight & Tall

STURBRIDGE, MASS. — A 20-inch-toll boy doll, a rare example made by Central Falls, R.I., dollmaker and inventor Izannah Walker (1817-1888) that had been in a museum collection since the 1930s, earned top-lot honors with a $14,080 realized price in DL Straight Auctioneers’ Spring Americana Estate sale on June 7. David Straight confirmed its new home was in Connecticut. For information, 508-769-5404 or www.dlstraightauctioneers.com.

Mormon Leader’s Grandmother’s Letter Inks High Price

NEW YORK CITY — Swann Galleries’ Printed & Manuscript Americana auction, a 269-lot event on June 12, was led at $32,500 by a 37-piece archive of Mormon leader Joseph Smith, Jr’s (1805-1844) uncle, Samuel Bill (1763-1845). The highlight of the archive was a letter written January 19, 1800, from Solomon and Lydia Mack, to their daughter and son-in-law, Lucy Mack Bill and her husband, Samuel Bill, the parents of Mormon leader, Joseph Smith, Jr (1805-1844). Lucy would play a central role in the early Latter Day Saints alongside her son, Joseph. It is the only known letter by Solomon or Lydia Mack known to be auctioned. For information, 212-254-4710 or www.swanngalleries.com.

Art Deco Ring Is Dazzling At EstateOfMind

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. — A circa 1960 Art Deco platinum diamond engagement ring sparkled for $10,800 to top EstateOfMind’s June 7 Art, Coins, Jewelry, Cars, Gold, Silver auction, which offered 911 lots. The ring’s center stone weighed 2.35 carats and was flanked on either side by two elongated baguette-cut diamonds, each approximately 0.5 carats. For information, 845-386-4403 or www.estateofmind.biz.