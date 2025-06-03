Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Metals were where the money was at this week, with various forms and price points crossing the auction block from New Hampshire to Florida. Sparkling at Clarke, for $212,500, was a platinum bracelet decked out with diamonds and sapphires in an Art Deco design, followed by an 18K white gold and diamond watch that ticked to $90,000 at Jones & Horan. A bronze horse sculpture raced to $29,500 for Burchard, and a Japanese mixed-metal vase brought $21,600 at Vero Beach. For these stories and more, keep reading.

Indian Prince’s Horseback Processional Rides High At Michaan’s

ALAMEDA, CALIF. — In Michaan’s Auctions’ May 19 331-lot auction of The Austin Hills “Eclectic Collection,” it was a Mughal School painting of a Maharaja, or Indian prince, on a caparisoned horse that led the charge. Estimated just $5/7,000, the regal painting on paper from the Eighteenth Century, 19½ by 15¾ inches framed, rode off for $35,750. For information, www.michaans.com or 510-740-0220.

South Bay Silver Snuff Box Nothing To Sneeze At



EAST MORICHES, N.Y. — The collection of Richard Archer, of Pittsburgh, was featured in South Bay Auctions’ May 21 sale. Earning a 100 percent sell-through rate, the 214-lot auction was led by a historically significant English snuff box owned by Colonel David Cobb, aide de camp to George Washington. Made by silversmith William Simmons in London around 1779-80, the oval box measured 3-1/8 inches long by 1-1/8 inch wide and 1-1/8 inch high. With provenance to Cobb-Cabot-Wilde families of Boston, including the McKim Daingerfield family. Besting its $700/900 estimate, the box closed its lid for $16,875. For information, www.southbayauctions.com or 631-878-2909.

Art Deco Bracelet Sparkles For Clarke

LARCHMONT, N.Y. — An Art Deco platinum bracelet displaying 18 carved sapphire leaf pendants surrounded by round, full-cut diamonds led Clarke Auction Gallery’s Super Spring Estates Auction, a 617-lot sale conducted on May 11. “The stunning bracelet was consigned during one of Clarke’s weekly walk-in appraisal days. Interest was high going into the sale, and the piece ultimately achieved a price of $212,500 after three minutes of competitive bids between a phone bidder and a buyer in house,” reported Jeannine Signorelli, a representative for Clarke. For information, 914-833-8336 or www.clarkeny.com.

Civil War Painting Shoots Down Winning Bid At DuMouchelles

DETROIT — DuMouchelles’ May 2025 sale spanned the 15th through the 17th, offering 874 lots over the course of three days. Luxury jewelry, handbags and crystal were the focus of day one, while day two honed in on fine art and bronzes and day three, which was exclusively hosted online, bolstered sculpture, more bronzes, prints and decorative arts. “The Iron Brigade,” an oil on canvas by Don Troiani (American, b 1949), was a highlight of day two and earned the highest price of all three days: $52,700. The Civil War-inspired painting depicted the afternoon of July 1, 1863, at the Battle of Gettysburg and featured historically accurate uniforms and accessories. For information, 313-963-6255 or www.dumoart.com.

Locati Sculpts Highest Price With Picasso Jug

PINEVILLE, PENN. — On May 18, Locati conducted the sale of a Greater Philadelphia Area estate, as well as a selection of jewelry from various local estates and collections. Leading the 358-lot sale was “Visage aux yeux rieurs,” a Madoura pottery jug by Pablo Picasso (Spanish, 1881-1973), which landed on the high end of its $30/50,000 estimate at $45,000. It was conceived on January 9, 1969, as one of an edition of 350, and was purchased on June 21, 1984, by the collectors of the Greater Philadelphia Area estate — patrons of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and The Barnes Foundation — from Yolanda Fine Arts, Chicago. For information, 215-619-2873 or www.locatillc.com.

Meiji Vase Makes Moves At Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, FLA. — A Japanese mixed metal vase from the Meiji period, attributed to Kiryu Kosho Kaisha, earned top lot status in Vero Beach Auction’s Art Antiques & More Multi Estate Auction, conducted on May 17. “It was consigned from a local estate, where it had been in the same family for over 100 years, being gifted down from three generations,” shared David Kratzer, auctioneer. The vase, which was decorated with butterflies, birds and raised chrysanthemum flowers, sold to an international dealer and collector for $21,600. For information, 772-978-5955 or www.verobeachauction.com.

Chandelier Watch Hangs Up Highest Price For Jones & Horan

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — Jones & Horan Auctions closed its online Spring Featured Auction on May 22, ending in a white glove sale with all 424 lots of horological items, jewelry and coins sold. The no-reserves, no buyer’s premium auction was led by a Pristine Chandelier Jumbo automatic wristwatch and its original 18K white gold screw back case. The watch’s bracelet was set with 97 carats of VVS1 emerald-cut diamonds. “If it’s bling you’re after, this one’s hard to beat — just make sure your security team is on standby when you wear it,” catalog notes quipped. Retailing for $450,000, the lucky winning bidder took the watch home for $90,000. For information, 603-623-5314 or www.jones-horan.com.

Silver Swims To Success For Cottone

GENESEO, N.Y. — In Cottone Auctions’ May 22 sale that included deaccessioned property from the Everson Museum in Syracuse, N.Y., among others, it was a Japanese-style silver bowl that surfaced as the top earner. The circa 1880-85 Tiffany & Company center bowl was hand-hammered and parcel gilt with raised fish, shrimp, crabs and shells, as well as etched seaweed, detailing its body. This Japanese-inspired design was attributed to Edward C. Moore and the bowl, weighing approximately 23¾ troy ounces, was 10½ inches in diameter. After a competitive round of bidding, the bowl was reeled in for $17,400. For information, www.cottoneauctions.com or 585-243-1000.

Burchard Bidders Chase Proctor Bronze

ST PETERSBURG, FLA. — Burchard Galleries conducted a 545-lot auction of antiques, fine art and jewelry from several estate collections. Galloping to the top of the sale was “Pursued,” a 16½-inch-high bronze of a Native American warrior on horseback by Alexander Phimister Proctor (American, 1862-1950). The bronze was stamped with the artist’s name, dated “1914” and marked “Roman Bronze Works. N.Y.” The sculpture, which Burchard’s Adam Shown called “a very fine specimen of bronze,” rode off to a private Palm Beach, Fla., buyer for $29,500 ($8/12,000). For information, www.burchardgalleries.com or 813-282-8283.