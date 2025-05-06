Across The Block

The figural form took two distinctly disparate forms at auctions this week, ranging from a bride of Frankenstein by Frank Frazetta that rose to $112,500 to lead Heritage Auctions’ Illustration Signature auction, to a Sixteenth Century tempera on wood panel icon of the Annunciation of the Mother of God, which Hargesheimer Kunstauktionen sold to a German collector, for $95,942. Connections to imperial families or presidential terms still add value to objects, denoted in the $75,000 price Clars achieved for an Imperial yellow-ground Chinese blue and white vase, and a badge of merit with George Washington’s signature that Litchfield Auctions secured for $14,950. For more auction leaders, read on…

Clars’ Chinese Buyer Tops Off Yellow-Ground Vase

OAKLAND, CALIF. — Besting the other 822 lots in Clars Auctions' April 18 Furniture, Art, Jewelry & Asian Auction, as well as its $600/900 estimate, was a Chinese yellow-ground blue and white handled vase that achieved $75,000. Harry Huang, specialist for Asian works of art, noted "the combination of the underglaze cobalt blue and the overglaze yellow enamel seen on the vase is strictly reserved for the imperial household; it will go back to mainland China."

Paul McInnis Bidder Wins Russell Hertrich’s Chevy Corvette

BRISTOL, N.H. — Russell Hertrich's collection of more than 80 gas pumps, two 1930 Chevy vehicles and more advertising were on offer in Paul McInnis's unreserved April 30 sale of his collection but the top lot at $68,750 was a 1965 Chevy Corvette convertible with matching numbers and fewer than 90,000 miles. According to the catalog notes, it had a 327-cubic-inch, 365 horsepower L78 B8 engine with four-speed manual transmission and white vinyl top and seats with a blue interior.

Washington Badge Of Merit Wins Litchfield Bidders Hearts

LITCHFIELD, CONN. — A signed Revolutionary War badge of merit discharge certificate, dated June 9, 1783, sold for $14,950 to beat out more than 600 other lots in Litchfield Auctions' April 30 Americana Antiques, Asian & More sale. Jesse Smith served six years in the Second New York regiment under the command of Colonel Philip Van Cortland; his discharge paper was counter signed by Jonathan Trumbull, Jr, and framed alongside printed photos of Washington and Trumbull. It was cnsigned to auction from a private Manhattan collection.

Russian Silver Menorah Lights Up At Auction Barn

NEW MILFORD, CONN. — The catalog description for a Russian silver filigree Hanukkah menorah was scant but noted that it was marked "B.M." That mark likely identified the maker and must have meant something to at least two people, as the 10-inch-tall piece sold for $10,000 in The Auction Barn's April 29 432-lot estate auction.

South Bay Bidders Alight For Tiffany Floor Lamp

EAST MORICHES, N.Y. — In South Bay Auctions' April 30 sale, 212 lots of art, antique furniture and decorations, jewelry, clocks and more from estates and private collections crossed the block. Made circa 1910, it was a Tiffany Studios Split Harp floor lamp that achieved the sale's highest price. Estimated $5/7,000, the 57½-inch-tall lamp was bid to $8,750. Its pulled feather Favrile glass shade was paired with a "patinated bronze base ending on five leafy pad feet," per the auction catalog.

Scottie Strides To The Top At JMW

KINGSTON, N.Y. — On April 25, JMW Auction's Eclectic Spring Multi Estates Auction brought 508 lots to the market, including the collection of William "Bill" Berry, who was known as the "Godfather of Scottish Terriers." Finishing for $10,938, the sale's highest price, was "Surprised," a Nineteenth Century oil on canvas of a Scottish terrier by Maud Earl (1846-1943). Estimated $4/6,000, the work depicts a black Scottie standing by its food bowl, surprised by a ball bouncing behind it. Measuring 25½ by 29 inches as framed, the work had a gallery label from MacConnal-Mason & Son, London.

Heritage Bidders Have Faith In Frazetta

DALLAS — Frank Frazetta's "Faith," from the collection of Craig MacMillan, sold for $112,500 to lead Heritage's Illustration Art Signature Auction on May 2. In the 1970s, Frazetta, renowned for his dynamic and evocative fantasy art, created a series of character works for the pre-production stage of an animated Dracula film that ultimately never materialized. Among these pieces, a fan favorite was the present work "Faith," depicting one of Dracula's brides, which showcased Frazetta's signature blend of sensuality, mystery and gothic elegance. It was the top lot in a 316-lot sale that totaled $1.8 million.

Estate Sterling Exceeds Expectations At Smith’s Pre-Brimfield Sale

PLAINFIELD, N.H. — William Smith Auctions' April 30 sale — titled "Pre-Brimfield" — took place less than two weeks before the first fields at Brimfield will open. More than 600 lots were offered, to tempt Brimfield dealers looking to stock up on their inventory. One of the top lots, selling to an in-the-room bidder for $3,480, was an assorted group of sterling silver objects found in an estate that included "several usable pieces […] with 120 troy ounces of weighable silver."

Sixteenth Century Russian Icons Ascends At Hargesheimer

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY — In an auction of Art & Icons From The Orthodox World, spanning April 24-26 at Hargesheimer Kunstauktionen Düsseldorf, a Sixteenth Century icon depicting the Annunciation of the Mother of God led the auction with a price of $95,942, selling to a German private collector. Cataloged as "very important," this image was done in tempera on wood panel with kovcheg, or indentation, and was set into a later panel (vrezka) measuring approximately 15¾ by 12½ inches.