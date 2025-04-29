Across The Block

Collectibles such as stamps, coins, comic books and sports memorabilia proved to make an impression with bidders in this week’s round-up of auction results across the country. Leading those finishes was Detective Comics #27, which achieved $683,200 at Landry Pop. A Wayne Gretzky game-worn jersey made $250,100 at Heritage, and three albums of postal stamps brought $7,650 at Michaan’s. For these stories and others, read on.

Dürer Print Is Knighted Top Lot At Swann

NEW YORK CITY — Swann Galleries marked the midpoint of April with its Old Master Through Modern Prints: Featuring The Reba W. & Dave H. Williams Collection of Color Woodcuts auction, which offered 382 lots of prints from around the world. Leading the sale was “Knight, Death and the Devil” by Albrecht Dürer (German, 1471-1528), which pranced to $40,000 against a $8/12,000 estimate. The 1513 engraving with thread margins featured a partial crown over a watermark of the city’s coat of arms, which helped date it properly in comparison to other examples. For information, 212-254-4710 or www.swanngalleries.com.

Angel Weathervane Earns Highest Price At Vintage Accents

WARREN, MAINE — Vintage Accents Auctions’ 256-lot sale, titled Ageless Adornments, offered everything from unique collectibles to practical household furnishing. The auction boasted a 92 percent sell-through rate, led by a late Nineteenth Century weathervane of the Angel Gabriel, which flew past its $300/500 estimate to achieve $570. The iron folk art weathervane’s multiple pieces were hand-wrought together with rivets and it retained its original red, gold and white painted surface. For information, 207-354-8350 or www.vintageaccents.com.

Childe Hassam Nude Paints Winning Picture At Link

ST LOUIS, MO. — April 18 and 19 saw 595 lots cross the block during Link Auction Galleries’ Gigi’s Favorite Things – The Estate of Diana Eley auction. Eley, affectionately known as “Gigi” by friends and family, was a St Louis native in the nursing and healthcare field who had a passion for collecting and supporting the arts. The highest price of both days of the sale went to a Childe Hassam (American, 1859-1935) oil on canvas offered on day two titled “Nude,” which stood at $55,350. Dated to 1903, the 16-by-12-inch gilt-framed painting will be included in an upcoming catalogue raisonné for the artist. For information, 314-454-6525 or www.linkauctiongalleries.com.

Bidders Cash In On Gold Double Eagle Coin At B&D

WESTMINSTER, MD. — B&D Auctions celebrated the Easter holiday with its online Easter Monday Closing Auction, which opened on April 11 and closed on Easter Monday, April 21. The sale saw 2,111 lots cross the block with all but 12 finding new homes, making for a 99 percent sell-through rate. The sale was led by a Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) graded and authenticated US $20 gold double eagle coin dating to 1911. A lucky numismatist took the coin home for $4,661. For information, 410-871-3080 or www.bdauctions.com.

SJD Bidders Make A Wish With Oriental Rug

AMENIA, N.Y. — SJD Auctions presented 415 lots of art, silver, lamps, glass, furniture, pottery, decorations and more in the firm’s April 15 Antiques and Collectibles Auction. The top three lots of the day were all rugs, led by a hand-woven Oriental rug detailed with a central medallion, flowers and wishing wells. Measuring 9 by 12 feet, the rug rolled out for $858. For information, 845-489-7408.

National Postal Albums Earn Stamp Of Approval From Michaan’s Bidders

ALAMEDA, CALIF. — Michaan’s Auctions conducted its April Gallery Auction on the 18th of the month. Featuring more than 650 lots of art, furniture, fashion, silver, historic ephemera and more, it was a United States stamp collection that earned the highest price of $7,650 ($6/8,000). The large collection, filling (incompletely) three volumes of The National Postage Stamp Album, included examples with dated labels such as “Hunting Permit Stamps” from the “Department of Agriculture” and “Department of the Interior,” “Air Post Stamps” dated “1930” and “General Issue” stamps “Printed by Rawdon, Wright, Hatch & Edson / 1847” and “Printed by Toppan, Carpenter & Co. / 1851-56.” For information, www.michaans.com or 510-740-0220.

Gretsky Game Worn Jersey The Greatest Of All

DALLAS — One of the last jerseys ever worn in a game by the hockey legend known as “The Great One” sold for $250,100 to lead an auction of game-worn hockey jerseys presented by Heritage & MeiGray on April 19. The 1998-99 Wayne Gretzky game-worn New York Rangers jersey was one last he ever wore during his final season in the NHL and is photo-matched to five games near the end of his Hall of Fame career. It was in this jersey that The Great One scored the 892nd of his 894 career goals — a mark that stood for a quarter of a century until Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin set the new standard on April 6, 2025, with his 895th career goal. Adding to the intrigue for this jersey: a red heart inside the loop in the first “9” on the back that was drawn by Gretzky’s wife, Janet. For information, 214-528-3500 or www.ha.com.

Batman Helps Landry Pop Set Records

LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. — Two Detective Comics issues featuring Batman — numbers 27 and 31 — sold to the same buyer in Landry Pop’s April 22 The Paperboy Collection: Platinum & Golden Age Comics sale. Issue #27 earned $683,200 — a new company record for the fledgling house — while the $329,400 realized by Issue #31 is a new auction record for that issue. Both issues came to sale from the same collection and their results both exceeded estimates. For information, 508-470-0330 or www.landrypop.com.

Persian School Paintings Put The Discovery In Sandwich’s Auction

SOUTH YARMOUTH, MASS. — Two modest-looking gouache on paper portrait medallions, in a 12¼-by-8¾-inch frame, that came to Sandwich Auctions’ April Discovery auction from a large New England estate, was the sleeper of the day. The highest price in the 292-lot sale on April 16 opened on a $100 bid and closing for $110,500 following a five-minute bidding battle between three online bidders. In the end, it sold to an overseas buyer. For information, 508-385-3116 or www.sandwichauction.com.