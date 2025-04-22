High-selling renderings of the human form came in a variety of media in recent auctions, ranging from a possibly ancient carved marble head at New England Auctions ($15,000) to a patinated and hammered iron anthropomorphic figure by Philippe Hiquily that rose to $32,000 at Cornell Auctions. No less impressive, if executed in two-dimensions in oil on canvas, a painting of a woman in an interior, by Keith Williams, that enchanted a private collector to buy for $5,750 to win her first work by the artist. This week’s Across the Block has similarly impressive results; see below for more on those.

Japanese Woodblock Print Earns Top-Lot Honors At Winter Associates

PLAINVILLE, CONN. — On April 7, Winter Associates conducted a 346-lot auction. Leading the sale, and besting its estimate to achieve $11,400, was “A Fine winter’s sky at Miyajima,” a 1921 woodblock print by Kawase Hasui (Japanese, 1883-1957). Merideth Adams said, “This piece was particularly interesting for its rarity since it was created before the Great Kantō Earthquake of 1923, the most devastating earthquake in Japan’s modern history, which was followed by a 40-foot-high tsunami, therefore destroying homes and artworks alike, making the survival of this piece more precious. It is in very good condition and brought interest from local buyers as well as international collectors but ended up selling to a collector in the Midwest.” For information, www.auctionsappraisers.com or 860-793-0288.

Sweet-Orr Advertising Clock Chimes For Highest Price At NJ Antiques

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J. — It was a Vintage Toys & Collectibles Extravaganza at NJ Antiques’ 466-lot auction on April 11, which featured a lifetime assortment of toy trucks, cast iron banks, arcade games and vending machines, among other offerings. Ticking to $1,250, the highest price of the sale, was a Sweet-Orr neon advertising wall clock, which far surpassed its $50-$500 estimate. The clock’s face contained the phrase “Work Clothes Union Made” on its bottom half. For information, 201-450-0206.

Antique Leica Camera Snaps Up Winning Price At Kimballs

HATFIELD, MASS. — A Leica M2 camera, modified with motor drive, led the 463 lots offered at Kimballs Auction and Estate Services’ April 13 Spring Antique Auction. The sale featured items from regional estates, such as a collection of Leica cameras and lenses, fine jewelry, a large group of art from a Doylestown, Penn., estate; art from the Grillo Revocable Trust, writing instruments, country store and wood advertisements and more. The camera, which came with its original leather strap, was stamped “Ernst Leitz Wetzlar Germany” and surpassed its $100/800 estimate by 19 times to achieve $15,360. For information, 413-549-8300 or www.kimballsauction.com.

Spring Starts Right At Cornell With Hiquily Sculpture

BELLPORT, N.Y. — April was in full bloom at Cornell Auctions, Objects and Trade’s April Flowers Auction, conducted on April 12. The 550-lot sale offered various furnishings, collectibles and curiosities, with an emphasis on fine art, including the works of Dalí, Miró and Eric Fischl. A two-piece sculpture of an anthropomorphic figure by Philippe Hiquily was secured by a Los Angeles collector for $32,000, earning top lot status ($30/60,000). The patinated and hammered iron sculpture was marked “Hiquily 61” and stood 29½ inches high. For information, 631-289-9505 or www.cornellauctions.com.

Diamond Ring Dazzles Burchard Bidders

ST PETERSBURG, FLA. — In Burchard Galleries’ April 13 auction of estate antiques, fine art and jewelry, a three-stone diamond and platinum engagement ring bested the other 529 lots to be the top lot of the day. The round brilliant-cut central diamond weighed approximately 2.26-carats and was flanked by two additional round brilliant-cut diamonds totaling 1.38-carats. The ring, paired with a March 2025 certificate from Florida Diamond Appraisers, was sold to a private individual for $15,375 ($13/18,500). For information, www.burchardgalleries.com or 727-821-1167.

Orrefors Vase Roars To Top For Kaminski

BEVERLY, MASS. — Kaminski Auctions conducted its 527-lot April Estates Auction on April 13, with items in many categories including furniture, fine art, Asian antiques, autographs, militaria and jewelry. An unexpectedly high result was achieved by crystal Tiger vase designed by Edvin Öhrström for Orrefors (Sweden). The vase, detailed with a black tiger and other shapes, was signed by the artist and measured 7 inches high with a diameter of 5 inches. It came from a Palo Alto, Calif., collection and sold online for $15,000 ($1/2,000). For information, www.kaminskiauctions.com or 978-927-2223.

Marble Head Crowns Giampietro’s Kazarian Sale

BRANFORD, CONN. — Fred Giampietro’s New England Auctions conducted two auctions April 9-10: the collection of Pawtucket, R.I., collector/dealer Richard Kazarian was up first, followed by the firm’s annual Garden auction. The single-owner collection, comprised of more than 250 lots, was more than 96 percent sold by lot and reached its apex at $15,000, for a carved marble head of a goddess cataloged as “probably Italian” and “possibly ancient.” For information, 475-234-5120 or www.newenglandauctions.com.

Fine Art Caps Pook’s Online Decorative Arts Sale

DOWNINGTOWN, PENN. — Nearly 97 percent of the more than 850 lots presented in Pook & Pook’s online only Decorative Arts auction sold, earning the firm $282,725. In first place, beating its $80-$120 estimate with a $5,750 result, was an oil on canvas painting of a woman standing at a dress. The 35½-by-25½-inch composition was painted by Keith Williams (American, 1906-1951) and sold to a private collector who — attracted by the composition and its use of light — was making her first purchase of his work. For information, 610-269-4040 or www.pookandpook.com.

Blackstone Gets Nearly $10,000 For Liberty Quarter Eagle Gold Coin

SUTTON, MASS. — Keith Downer, founder and auctioneer at Blackstone Valley Auctions and Estates, was pleased to share the top lot of the company’s April 13 Spring Arts & Antiques Live auction: $9,890 for a US 1838 $2.50 Liberty Eagle Gold coin. One of only approximately 47,000 minted, the coin came to auction from a private collection and a condition rating of MS-65 by NGC. It was purchased by a private New England collector. For information, 508-434-7223 or www.blackstonevalleyauctions.com.