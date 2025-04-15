Across The Block

This week, auctions nationwide tick, tick, ticked to success with various timepieces, led by a Richard Mille RM72-01 titanium flyback chronograph, which earned $217,800 at Kodner. A vintage Patek Philippe 18K gold wristwatch from Hudson Valley also chimed for $4,688. Bidders also took interest in furniture of all shapes and sizes, including an acid-etched brass and pewter coffee table by Philip & Kelvin Laverne, which stood for $25,000 at Clarke, and a $14,300 maple wood chest of drawers by Johan Tapp from Roland. For these highlights and others, keep reading.

Merrill Bidders Fish For Cephalopod Earrings

WILLISTON, VT. — A pair of 18K yellow gold earrings in the form of octopi were the top lot at Merrill’s Auctioneers & Appraisers’ March 28 Continental, Asian & Decorative Arts auction. Commissioned as a 35th anniversary gift from artist John Paul Miller (American, 1918-2013) by the seller’s grandfather, the 2-5/8-inch-long earrings were fashioned to hook around the ears. Estimated at $5/10,000, the earrings earned $16,250 and beat out the other 501 lots in the auction. For information, 802-878-2625 or www.merrillsauction.com

Spider-Woman Debut Artwork Crawls To $690K For Heritage

DALLAS — Gil Kane’s original artwork for the cover of Marvel Spotlight No. 32 sold for $690,000 to lead Heritage Auction’s April 3-6 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction. The issue introduced “Mighty Marvel’s Newest Sensation” known at the time as The Spider-Woman. The character was created initially to protect Marvel’s copyright, as Stan Lee feared DC might put its spin on one of his most famous characters. The sale realized $18,534,539. For information, 214-528-3500 or www.ha.com.

Kahn Sunset Inspires Eldred’s Bidding War

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — A two-session Americana auction, presented by Eldred’s on April 3-4, offered 575 lots of fine and decorative art, collectibles, Native American artifacts, books and manuscripts, guns and swords, among other categories. A vibrant pastel by Wolf Kahn (1927-2020) titled “Intense Sunset” was the overall winner, inspiring a bidding war between two phone bidders. It ultimately sold to a trade buyer for $44,100. For information, 508-385-3116 or www.eldreds.com

Wooten Bidders Top Off Rare Southern Stoneware Jar

CAMDEN, S.C. — One of the top lots in Wooten & Wooten Auctioneers’ April 5 Springs Estates & Collections auction was a stoneware jar boldly stamped “S. Loy NC,” which came to auction from the collection of an Upstate South Carolina gentleman. Made in Alamance County, N.C., circa 1855, the 7½-inch-tall jar brought $6,000. According to Jeremy Wooten, it was purchased by “one of the best North Carolina stoneware collectors on the planet; he’s wanted to have one with that mark for a while and is thrilled to have it!” For information, 866-570-0144 or www.wootenandwooten.com.

Clarke Bidders Came To The Table

LARCHMONT, N.Y. — An acid-etched brass and pewter coffee table, by Philip & Kelvin Laverne, achieved top-lot honors in Clarke Auction Gallery’s April Estate Auction on the 6th of the month. Though the pattern was unidentified, it featured images of bathers and came to sale from a seller in Great Neck, Long Island, N.Y., and with an estimate of $10/15,000. A representative for Clarke’s confirmed it sold to a buyer in the US, for $25,000. For information, 914-833-8336 or www.clarkeny.com.

Hudson Valley Bidders Watch Patek Philippe Timepiece

BEACON, N.Y. — Hudson Valley Auctioneers’ Unreserved Multi-Estate Spring Auction on April 7 featured approximately 500 lots of estate-fresh goods from a variety of sellers. Leading the sale at $4,688 was a vintage Patek Philippe 18K gold wristwatch with an aftermarket brown leather band. Offered as “estate found,” with no statement given as to its working condition, it traded hands to a watch collector in California. For information, 845-831-6800 or www.hudsonvalleyauctioneers.com.

Johan Tapp Chest Of Drawers Closes For Highest Price At Roland

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — On April 5, Roland Auctions conducted its April 2025 Estates Sale, offering just shy of 800 lots of fine and decorative arts, furniture, textiles, silver and gold, rugs, collectibles, lighting and more. The day was led by a maple wood chest of drawers made by Johan Tapp. The circa 1940 piece was inspired by the natural world, including oak leaf escutcheons and acorn pulls. Despite an estimate of just $300/500, the chest of drawers was bid to $14,300. Its twin was the second highest price of the day, going for $11,700. For information, 212-260-2000 or www.rolandantiques.com.

Right Time, Right Place For Richard Mille Chronograph At Kodner

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — A Richard Mille RM72-01 titanium flyback chronograph led a selection of just under 300 lots in Kodner’s April 2 Estate Jewelry, Fine Art & Antiques auction. The watch, which was a model with an automatic self-winding movement, had a ceramic case and a white rubber bracelet; it was also accompanied by its original box and papers. It ticked to $217,800, just under its $250/275,000 estimate. For information, 954-925-2550 or www.kodner.com.

Kensington Sets Table Right With Wallace Silver Co., Flatware Set

CLINTONDALE, N.Y. — Kensington Estate Auctions’ Estate Fine Art & Antique On-Line Sale on April 7 saw 170 lots cross the block. The sale had a 92 percent sell-through rate, with bidders enthusiastic about everything from flatware to signed books to Native American art to original artwork. The sale was led, at $3,500, by a 109-piece set of Wallace Silver Co., sterling silver flatware in the Grand Baroque pattern. The set included 14 place settings, along with additional serving pieces; it weighed 203.5 troy ounces. The set had provenance to a Chicago estate. For information, 917-331-0807 or www.kensingtonestateauctions.com.