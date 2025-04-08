Across The Block

This week’s award for “most unusual” top auction lot has to go to a set of theatrical armor from that Peking Opera, that Tremont sold to an international bidder for $27,340, several times its estimate. Flying higher than expected was both a Schtockschnitzler Simmons bird tree ($42,000 for Hess) and a GI Joe aircraft carrier ($3,904 at Landry Pop!). Rounding out top lots in the lighting category, a $26,880 Buccellati chandelier at SJ Auctions and a set of five art deco that brought $5,100 from a Nadeau bidder. All the highlights follow…

Ballet Silver Print By De Meyer Spins To Top For Canada Book Auctions

TORONTO — Session one of Canada Book Auctions’ Fine Photographs auction, in partnership with Rare Photo Gallery, saw 207 lots of Nineteenth and Twentieth Century photography, signed and limited edition prints and photographic literature cross the block on March 27. “Hubert Stowitz in Dhiagilev Ballet,” a toned gelatin silver print by Adolf De Meyer, led the day at $1,000, with premium. Taken circa 1920s, the photograph was signed recto by De Meyer and was sleeved in an archival mat. For information, 416-535-9895 or www.canadabookauctions.com.

Buccellati Candelabra Was Juiciest Find At SJ Auctioneers

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A sterling nine-light silver candelabra centerpiece by Buccellati led SJ Auctioneers’ 381-lot Fabulous Collectibles, Décor, Silverware, Jewels auction on March 27. Signed “Buccellati,” it was decorated with various vines and bunches of grapes and came with its original case. The approximately 24½-inch-long candelabra will be heading south, with a bidder from Florida, who paid $26,880. For information, 646-450-7553 or www.sjauctioneers.com.

Elizabeth Taylor Lithograph Is All The Rage At Palm Beach Auction

PALM BEACH, FLA. — On March 29, Auction Gallery of the Palm Beaches conducted its March Discovery Auction, which featured property from several estates in South Florida and the Palm Beaches, and over 100 lots of American, European and Latin American paintings and prints. “Liz,” an offset lithograph in colors by Andy Warhol (American, 1928-1987) led the day, earning a colorful $25,600. The print depicted a close-up portrait of actress Elizabeth Taylor with a bright red background. One of an edition of approximately 300, it was printed by Total Color, New York, and published by Leo Castelli Gallery (New York City). For information, 561-805-7115 or www.agopb.com.

Schtockschnitzler Simmons Bird Tree Makes Noise At Hess

MANHEIM, PENN. — Over 900 lots made up the collection of lifelong New Oxford, Penn., resident Ronald E. Hammer, which was auctioned off over two days, March 28-29, courtesy of the Conestoga Auction Company Division of Hess Auction Group. The highest price of the two-day sale, $42,000, belonged to a carved and painted folk art bird tree by “Schtockschnitzler” Simmons (Berks County, Penn., active 1885-1910). Hammer purchased the work at an estate sale in Kutztown, Penn., which, according to catalog notes, was “believed to have been stored in a blanket chest for most of its life.” For information, 717-664-5238 or www.hessauctiongroup.com.

GI Joe Aircraft Carrier Flies At Landry Pop!

LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. — An unused 1985 Hasbro GI Joe USS Flagg aircraft carrier was the top lot in Landry Pop Auctions’ March 26 Toys, Video Games & Collectibles Online auction on March 26. Estimated at $800-$1,200, it was fully complete and accompanied by all the original sticker sheets and paperwork. It sold on the Landry Pop website for $3,904, to a collector in upstate New York. For information, 508-470-0330 or www.landrypop.com.

Tremont Bidders Battle For Peking Opera Armor

SUDBURY, MASS. — A late Nineteenth or early Twentieth Century Chinese theatrical set of armor for the Peking Opera, that came to Tremont Auctions from an upstate New York collection, was one of the top lots in the firm’s March 30 Fine Art, Antiques & Asian Arts auction. An international buyer, bidding online, won the lot for $27,340, surpassing its $600/800 estimate to be one of the highest lots in the 288-lot sale. For information, 617-795-1678, info@tremontauctions.com or www.tremontauctions.com.

MacMonnies Garden Painting Harvests Success At Sarasota Estate Auction

SARASOTA, FLA. — Sarasota Estate Auction’s Fine Art, Modern Design & Jewelry saw just under 2,000 lots cross the block over the span of two days, March 29-30. Day two boasted the lot with the highest price, an oil on canvas by Mary Louise Fairchild MacMonnies (American, 1858-1946) titled “Garden in Giverny.” According to catalog notes, the Impressionistic work “likely came by descent through the artist’s family when they returned to the United States.” More than doubling the high end of its $20/30,000 estimate, the painting bloomed to $76,800. For information, 941-359-8700 or www.sarasotaestateauction.com.

White Jade Is Gold For Eldred’s Snuff Bottle Sale

HANOVER, MASS. — Jade, glass, ceramic and other materials fashioned the 135 lots of snuff bottles Eldred’s sold in its Snuff Bottles sale on March 27. A Nineteenth Century carved white jade example, formed as a ribbed gourd with vines, leaves and a butterfly, with faint traces of polychroming on the leaf-form base, had been estimated at $300/500 and came to sale from a private collector who worked in Japan following World War II. Bidder interest in the 2-inch-tall bottle launched it to $3,200, with the final bid going to a Midwestern buyer, who was bidding online. For information, 508-385-3116 or www.eldreds.com.

Bidders Light Up For Art Deco Fixtures At Nadeau’s

WINDSOR, CONN. — Nadeau’s Action Gallery conducted a 520-lot sale of furnishings, fine and decorative art and accessories on March 22. While many lots bested their estimates to find success, the auction was led by a set of five flush-mount Art Deco ceiling lighting fixtures. Designed after Holophne, France, the 11-inch-diameter fixtures had fluted glass shades with gilt mounts and flower pendants at the center. These lights were sourced from a New York townhouse designed by Cullman and Kravis. After much back-and-forth bidding, the lights sold, for $5,100, to a phone buyer who championed against several online and in-person bidders ($500-$1,000). For information, www.nadeausauction.com or 860-246-2444.