Art from the Fifteenth to the Twentieth Centuries is on show in this week’s Across The Block, joining hands with Japanese cloissoné-enamel, a New York Windsor chair, an Assyrian bas-relief and more.

Skinner’s Paintings Sale Led By

Guercino’s ‘St John The Baptist’ At $67,650

BOSTON – On May 11, Skinner Auctioneers conducted various sales with art as their focus. In the afternoon, paintings and sculptures drew strong bids on offerings that spanned the Fifteenth Century to the modern day. The top lot proved to be a Fifteenth Century study for “St John the Baptist,” by the Italian artist known as Guercino (1591-1666) that sold for $67,650. The 10½-by-7-5/8-inch brown ink and wash on line paper had been recently rediscovered. For more information, www.skinnerinc.com or 617-350-5400.

John Moran Auctioneers Has Success

With Modern & Contemporary Art

MONROVIA, CALIF. – John Moran Auctioneers has long been identified with California and American art (and in particular, California Impressionism), but has recently been expanding its reach in the Modern and contemporary art and design market. In that vein, the firm hosted a two-session sale of Twentieth Century and contemporary art and design on April 24. A contemporary abstract composition in black and white oil stick on paper by Bernar Venet (b 1941) titled “Indeterminate Line” brought $27,000, well over the estimated $6/8,000. For information, www.johnmoran.com or 626-793-1833.

Baluster Moriage Cloisonné-Enamel Vase

Achieves $134,000 At Bonhams Japanese Sale

LONDON – A baluster moriage cloisonné-enamel vase (shown) by Hattori Tadasaburo, Meiji era, sold for an impressive $134,000 at Bonhams’ Japanese sale on May 17. The lot far exceeded its estimate of $20/27,000. A kawari kabuto (helmet) from the Edo period also performed extremely well, achieving $58,750 against an estimate of $8/10,750. For information, +44 20 7447 7447 or www.bonhams.com.

Eighteenth Century Windsor Armchair

Finds A Fan At Copake

COPAKE, N.Y. – An Eighteenth Century New York state fanback Windsor armchair jumped its $800-$1,000 estimate at Copake’s estate auction on May 19, going out at $3,422. The chair featured an 18-inch seat and stood 39‚½ inches tall. For information, www.copakeauction.com or 518-329-1142.

Assyrian Bas-Relief

Marches To $244,732 In Paris Auction

PARIS – On May 22, Artcurial conducted an auction dedicated to archeology, Oriental arts and Pre-Columbian Art. The sale totaled $1,324,306. Sold for more than double its estimate, an alabaster Assyrian bas-relief commanded $244,732. The fragment depicted four prisoners, hands chained, escorted by an Assyrian soldier recognizable by his conical helmet. This fragment is similar to one in the collection of the British Museum. For information, +33 1 42 99 20 76 or www.artcurial.com.

Mid-Hudson Auction Sees Interest

In Nemethy Family Paintings

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. – Audubons, McKenney and Hall original aquatints and lithographs, as well as early classical furniture and celebrity memorabilia, were all on tap at an auction of antiques and fine art conducted by Mid-Hudson Auction Galleries on May 19. It was paintings by the notable Nemethy family of Hudson River artists that drew high bidder interest, with an oil on canvas Hudson River scene with dock, figures and paddlewheeler by Georgina Nemethy (above) selling for $1,342 and an oil by Albert Nemethy Sr, a winter scene titled “The Old Homestead,” 15 by 28 inches, being bid to $1,250. For information, www.midhudsongalleries.com or 914-882-7356.

Diamond Ring From Southern California Private Collector Achieves $195,000

NEW YORK CITY – Doyle’s semiannual auctions of California jewelry attract hundreds of bidders vying for exquisite designs consigned from prominent private collections and estates. The range of offerings includes stylish jewelry for garden lunches to glittering statement pieces perfect for the red carpet. The spring sale took place on May 14. Highlighting the sale was a glittering ring set with a rectangular-cut diamond of approximately 5.87 carats, E color, VS1 clarity, from a Southern California private collector. With competitive bidding, the ring achieved $195,000, surpassing its estimate of $120/180,000. For more information, 212-427-4141 or www.doyle.com.

Original Louis Icart Oil Painting Tops Treasureseeker Auction

PASADENA, CALIF. – An antique decorative arts and interiors sale hosted by Treasureseeker Auction on May 20 yielded impressive results. Top lot in the sale was a Louis Icart oil painting (shown), which sold for $16,250, while a monumental Goldscheider figural vase and a Daum pate-de-verre table lamp each brought $2,500 and a Ruben Ward Binks oil on canvas, “Two Bulldogs,” finished at $1,750. For more information, www.treasureseekerauction.com or 626-529-5775.

The Emperor Reigns At Amero Auctions

SARASOTA, FLA. – Amero Auctions launched its inaugural auction on May 20 with sales results totaling more than $200,000 and strong showings in diverse genres from capodimonte to Civil War letters. Reigning over the sale was an imposing early Chinese ancestral portrait, 76¼ by 48 inches, framed. The polychrome gouache on paper showing a decoratively robed emperor seated with a foo dragon brought $12,300. The firm’s next auction is set for July 29. For information, 941-330-1577 or www.ameroauctions.com.