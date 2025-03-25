Highlights in this week’s Across the Block are a motley assortment of objects that sold, correspondingly, to a variety of price points. Leading the group at $176,400 was a Patek Philippe Nautilus watch that sold within estimates. It was followed at $44,000 for a Russian icon by Dimitri Smirnov. In the low five-figures, buyers shelled out $17,220 Neue Auctions got for a pair of Weiner Werkstatte centerpiece vessels by Josef Hoffman and $11,400 for John Koch’s portrait of Mrs Christopher Devine that charmed Kaminski buyers. Read on to see more affordable highlight below…

Botello’s Bronze Girl Leads Clarke’s March Madness Event

LARCHMONT, N.Y. — Following the firm’s March 9 March Madness Fine Estates auction, Ronan Clarke, owner of Clarke Auction Gallery reported, “We had a lot of high surprises.” Most notable of those was the 23½-inch-tall “Niña Con Sombrilla (Girl With Umbrella).” Made by Puerto Rican artist Ángel Botello (1913-1986), the bronze girl was signed “Botello” and marked “cast #8” on her foot. The sculpture came from a Westchester, N.Y., collection and sold, for $25,000, to a buyer in the United States ($8/12,000). For information, www.clarkeny.com or 914-833-8336.

This Certifies That… $10 In Gold From 1922 Goes A Long Way At Bodnar’s

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. — On March 13, Bodnar’s Auction conducted its Echoes of Time Historical Treasures auction with more than 300 lots of historical items spanning centuries. Selected by Joseph Bodnar as a highlight of the sale was a 1922 $10 gold certificate, which was graded “AU” by the Dish Network. A collector, bidding on Bodnar’s online platform, took the bill home for $443, besting its $150/300 estimate. For information, www.bodnarsauction.com or 732-210-6388.

Koch’s Distinguished Lady Cleans Up Nicely For Kaminski

BEVERLY, MASS. — Kaminski’s three-day March Estates Auction, March 13, 15 and 16, featured items from a Concord, Mass., estate, the collection of a diplomat and other notable finds. Achieving the sale-high price of $11,400 was an oil on canvas portrait of Mrs Christopher Devine, painted by John Koch ($3/5,000). The portrait was signed to the lower right, bore a Kraushaar Galleries (New York City) label on its reverse and was housed in a 43-by-37-inch antique frame. For information, www.kaminskiauctions.com or 978-927-2223.

Russian Icon Rises To Top For World Auction Gallery

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — March 16 marked World Auction Gallery’s Exceptional Late Winter Estate Auction. Outpacing nearly 600 other lots of art and antiques, the sale was led by a late Nineteenth or early Twentieth Century Russian icon in silver. The 16¼-by-14-inch icon, painted by Dimitri Smirnov, depicted Mother of God of Kazan and its silver frame was hallmarked “84.” Departing from a Long Island, N.Y., home, a European collector won the image for $44,400 ($15/30,000). For information, www.worldauctiongallery.com or 516-307-8180.

Men’s Accessories Make Nice For Michaan’s

ALAMEDA, CALIF. — With highlights including fine art, novelty items, jewelry, woodblock prints and a skull, Michaan’s March Gallery Auction, conducted March 14, featured more than 550 lots and had more than 1,000 registered bidders. Realizing the highest price of $8,820 was a gentlemen’s three-piece set of yellow gold accessories. The set included a Shreve & Co., 14K cigarette case with a family crest and engraved for “W.G. Henshaw”; an Arthur & Bond Yokohama 10K curved card case; and an Arthur & Bond capped pill tube with the initials “W.G.H.” All three pieces featured dragon motifs and the cigarette case had an inset diamond eye. For information, www.michaans.com or 510-740-0220.

Baccarat Glass Paperweight Weighs In At Number One For DuMouchelles

DETROIT — DuMouchelles’ March 14 auction saw 214 lots cross the block, with offerings including studio art glass, fine silver, antiques and decorative arts from private collections across Michigan. The sale was led by a Baccarat blown Macedoine glass paperweight which surpassed the high end of its $200/300 estimate by four and a half times to earn $1,364. Made between 1845-60, the paperweight showed a scrambled pattern of ribbons and filigree beneath its colorless glass casing. On its underside, the piece had a “Baccarat France” branding stamp, and it had provenance to a prominent Grosse Pointe, Mich., collector. For information, www.dumoart.com or 313-963-6255.

Austrian Brass Vessels Were Neue Auctions’ Centerpiece

BEACHWOOD, OHIO — A collection of Shaker and primitives from two prominent Ohio estates, as well as the collections from four generations of a founding Cleveland family — all fresh-to-market — were the offerings in Neue Auctions’ 421-lot American & European Antiques auction, which was conducted March 14. A pair of Aufsatz centerpiece vessels designed by Josef Hoffmann (Austrian, 1870-1956) and manufactured by the Weiner Werkstatte circa 1925 earned top lot status with its $17,220 finish. This pair was one of just 293 made in brass and an example of the model was exhibited at the Exposition Internationale des Arts Decoratifs, Paris, in 1925. For information, 216-245-6707 or www.neueauctions.com.

Patek Philippe Watch Chimes Winning Tune At Kodner

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — More than 300 lots traded hands on March 18 during Kodner Galleries’ Estate Jewelry, Fine Art & Decoration auction, which saw a group of four watches take the four highest prices of the day. At number one was a Patek Philippe Nautilus 5980/60G white gold watch with an automatic self-winding movement. The watch had a blue dial which complemented its blue leather bracelet. The lot also included the timepiece’s original box and papers; it ticked, within estimate, to $176,400 ($150/200,000). For information, 954-925-2550 or www.kodner.com.

Baronial Flatware Service Earns Stately Price For Litchfield

LITCHFIELD, CONN. — A long-time buyer of silver from Brooklyn, N.Y., paid $4,290 to outbid competitors in Litchfield Auctions’ Spring Modernism, Fine Art & Décor sale on March 19. Made by Gorham in the Baronial pattern, the 183-piece sterling silver service for 12 was accompanied by its original factory fitted box and key that bore a brass plate engraved “Norma Inez Werner / June 9, 1923.” It was the highest price paid in the 376-lot sale. For information, 860-567-4661 or www.litchfieldcountyauctions.com.