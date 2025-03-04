Across The Block

The letter “C” was the theme of the week, with coins, cards and a Chagall leading auctions across the country. A world record of $690,000 was set for an 1856-O Liberty Double Eagle coin at Heritage, while a gold 50-Peso coin flipped to $4,734 at Kleinfelter’s. Bidders also competed for “Le dimanche (Sunday)” by Marc Chagall, which earned $277,200 at Clars Auctions, while a mixed lot of sports cards and memorabilia hit a home run for $8,680 at Tremont. For these highlights and others, keep reading.

Clars Bidders Compete For Chagall’s Sunday Scene

OAKLAND, CALIF. — Clars Auctions’ Modern + Contemporary Fine Art Auction on February 20 offered 207 lots of works by artists including Andy Warhol, Yayoi Kusama, Roy Lichtenstein, Peter Max and others. Achieving the sale’s highest price was “Le dimanche (Sunday),” a circa 1938 pastel and gouache on paper by Marc Chagall (French/Belarusian, 1887-1985). Authenticated by the Marc Chagall Committee, the 26¾-by-20¾-inch sheet had extensive known provenance, exhibition and publication history and sold for $277,200. For information, www.clars.com or 510-428-0100.

Gold 50-Peso Coin Lands On Winning Side At Kleinfelter’s

MYERSTOWN, PENN. — On February 22, Kleinfelter’s Auction conducted its 426-lot Online Antique Extravaganza. Flipping to $4,734, the highest price of the day, was a fine gold 50-peso coin, minted in Mexico in 1947. The coin — depicting a winged woman on its front and eagle on its back — was the second lot to cross the block. For additional information, 717-272-7078 or www.kleinfelters.com.

Charles Passow & Sons Bar Pours Out Winning Price For Red Baron

ROSWELL, GA. — Red Baron Antiques offered 284 lots of neon signs, advertisement, coin-op pieces, children’s rides, bars, bar décor, stained glass windows and more in its Red Baron’s Recent Finds auction, conducted February 22. Leading the sale was a 24-foot-long Charles Passow and Sons mahogany triple arch back bar, made circa 1910. The front of the bar was also included and the lot tapped out at $45,510, just within its $45/60,000 estimate. For information, 770-640-4604 or www.rbantiques.com.

Tiffany & Co. Silver Flatware Set Earns Highest Bid At SJ Auctioneers

NEW YORK CITY — On February 26, SJ Auctioneers conducted a 231-lot auction, Luxe Décor Silverware Toys and More. On offer were a selection of jewelry, silverware, toy trains and other toys and collectibles. A 59-piece Tiffany & Co., sterling silver flatware set in the Rat Tail pattern earned top-lot status, setting the table for $4,800. According to the auction catalog, “Rat Tail is an iconic English pattern, and Tiffany had their version of the pattern made in England, hence the English marks along with the Tiffany marks.” For information, www.sjauctioneers.com or 646-450-7553.

1856 Liberty Double Eagle Flies High For Heritage

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — An 1856-O Liberty Double Eagle $20 gold coin, graded AU58 by PCGS, sold for a record $690,000 to lead Heritage’s Long Beach Expo US Coins Signature Auction February 27-March 2. The result for the coin, once part of the collection of Louis E. Eliasberg, raced past the previous record of $576,150 that was set at Heritage Auctions in 2008. It is the third finest of the 1856-O, which is a premier rarity in the Liberty Double Eagle series, a group that boasts the smallest mintage — just 2,250 — of any Double Eagle from the New Orleans Mint. For information, 214-528-3500 or www.ha.com.

Gas Sign Tops Off Morphy Automobilia Auction

LAS VEGAS — Overflowing expectations and selling for $44,400 was a circa 1930s single-sided porcelain sign from the Associated Gasoline company. Featuring the “More Miles to the Gallon” slogan and a rare four-color design, it was the highest selling lot in a two-day, 827-lot Automobilia and Petroliana sale conducted February 21-22 by Morphy Auctions. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, www.morphyauctions.com or 877-968-8880.

Shepherd Mechanical Bank Leap Frogs To Lead At Tom Hall

SCHNECKSVILLE, PENN. — The second lot of more than 50 offered by Tom Hall Auctions on February 27 set the high bar when it realized $1,050 in the firm’s auction of cast iron banks, Gaudy Dutch pottery in multiple patterns and fine art. The bank, patented in 1891, had some wear but worked and was described as having smooth and tight casting. For information, 610-799-0808 or www.tomhallauctions.com.

N.Y. Stoneware Crock Holds Interest At Summer Antiques

ESSEX, N.Y. — On March 2, Summer Antiques conducted a 232-lot auction filled with country store, folk art, Americana and paintings. Rising to the top and besting its $100/200 estimate was a blue decorated stoneware crock marked “C. Crolius/Manufacturer/New York.” Measuring 11½ inches high, the crock was likely two gallons and was cataloged as “such a relic with appealing brown slip dripping around the rim.” This fresh estate find was bid to $4,080. For information, www.summerantiques.com or 518-524-7815.

Mixed Lot Of Sports Cards & Memorabilia Hits Home Run For Tremont

SUDBURY, MASS. — Tremont Auctions kicked off the month with its online-only Early Baseball Cards & Memorabilia auction, conducted on March 1. The 201-lot sale featured an attic-found collection of early baseball cards alongside select additions, including a baseball signed by Jackie Robinson. A lot of mixed sports cards and a scrap album with more than 400 additional cards earned top lot status, surpassing its $2,5/3,500 estimate to achieve $8,680. Comprised mostly of sports tobacco cards, the lot also included baseball scrapbook clippings, primarily from Boston. For information, 617-795-1678 or www.tremontauctions.com.