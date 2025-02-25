Across The Block

Baseball lots hit home runs this week, with a Roger Maris jersey swinging to more than $1.58 million at Heritage and a Babe Ruth autograph clinching $5,750 for EstateOfMind. Other impressive finds included figural depictions from a Krishen Khanna painting earning $157,300 at Ahlers & Ogletree to a Gold Rush-era daguerreotype making $12,980 at Merrill’s. For these stories and more, keep reading.

EstateOfMind Gets Gift With Babe Ruth Christmas Autograph

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. — An unassuming gilt embossed autograph book with several autographs sold for $5,750 on February 15, in EstateOfMind’s Fresh Estates Discoveries sale. The attraction was an autograph and photo of Babe Ruth, that was signed and dated “Dec 25, 1938.” Owner Darrell Dirr said, “the buyer agreed that it will always be a great Christmas wish/present because of the date.” It was the top lot in the 473-lot sale that also saw high prices for coins, jewelry, watches, silver and baseball collector cards. For information, 845-386-4403 or www.estateofmind.biz.

Steinway Grand Piano Hits High Note In New Milford

NEW MILFORD, CONN. — The President’s Day Auction at The Auction Barn featured about 350 lots of various artwork and estate furnishings and was led, at $4,375, by a black lacquered Steinway Model M grand piano. With a serial number 319055 and cataloged as having been purchased in 1946, it exceeded expectations despite some scratches and scuffs. For information, 860-799-0608 or www.theauctionbarnct.com.

Coleman Sculpture Jumps Over Other Lots At Brunk

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — One of the top lots in Brunk Auction’s Mountains, Plains and Pueblos sale on February 18 was John Coleman’s (American, b 1949) “He Who Jumps Over Everyone,” which sold to a collector bidding online for $29,250. The 24-7/8-inch-tall patinated and cold painted bronze, made in 2019, was edition 5/20. It was consigned to the 125-lot sale from a Linville, N.C., home. For information, 828-254-6846 or www.brunkauctions.com.

Indiana ‘Numbers’ Portfolio Adds Up For Pook

DOWNINGTOWN, PENN. — Pook & Pook’s two-day Online Only Decorative Arts Auction February 19-20 featured more than 1,100 lots of furniture, art, textiles, decorative accessories and more. The top lot of the first day was Robert Indiana’s Numbers portfolio, which measured 25½ by 19½ inches and sold, to a new client for Pook & Pook, for $4,608. For information, 610-269-4040 or www.pookandpook.com.

Roger Maris Jersey Hits A Home Run At Heritage

DALLAS — A jersey worn by New York Yankees outfielder Roger Maris in 1961 — the season in which he broke Babe Ruth’s record for the most home runs in a season — sold for $1,586,000 to lead Heritage’s February 22-23 Winter Platinum Night Sports Auction. The lot also included Maris’ matching Spalding pants, belt and stirrups. MeiGray documentation indicates photomatching the uniform to 13 different dates, noting that the pants were worn during all of Maris’ home run games. For information, www.ha.com or 877-437-4824.

Signed Krishen Khanna Painting Bodies Estimates For Ahlers & Ogletree

ATLANTA — In Ahlers & Ogletree’s February 20 Modernism, Photography & African American Art auction, an untitled figural painting by Krishen Khanna (Indian/Pakistani, b 1925) surpassed estimates to become the highest-achiever of the 455 lots offered. The 1965 oil on canvas was signed and dated “K Khanna, 65” to the lower left and measured 77 by 32¾ inches as framed. It came from the Atlanta estate of Louis & Helen Regenstein, Jr, and was bid to $157,300 ($20/30,000). For information, www.aandoauctions.com or 404-869-2478.

SJD Finds New Home For Japanese Woodblock Print

AMENIA, N.Y. — SJD Auctions’ February 11 Antiques & Collectibles Auction presented 331 lots of diverse finds, though it was a Japanese woodblock print that rose to top-lot status. “Plum Garden At Kameido” by Ando Hiroshige (1797-1858) was from the artist’s “One Hundred Famous Views Of Edo” series and it included a stamp and label on its reverse. Measuring 15¼ by 20½ inches framed, the work is headed to a Chicago gallery for $6,120. For information, 845-489-7408.

Nadeau’s Bidders Vie For Atelier Pérusse Side Tables

WINDSOR, CONN. — Nadeau’s Auction Gallery’s February 22 Custom & Antique Furnishings, Art & Décor auction offered bidders an opportunity to try for 593 lots across various categories. A highlight from the sale was a pair of Atelier Pérusse tiger maple Queen Anne style side tables, each having one drawer and one ending in pad feet. The pair measured 27 inches high with tops measuring 21½ by 27½ inches. Estimated just $400/800, the tables did much better and were bid to $3,050. For information, www.nadeausauction.com or 860-246-2444.

Bidding Gold Rush For Historic Daguerreotype At Merrill’s

WILLISTON, VT. — In a Sporting & Historical Americana Auction conducted by Merrill’s Auctioneers and Appraisers, 504 lots crossed the block on February 21. The selection was led by an 1852 half plate daguerreotype from the California Gold Rush. A note with the photograph identified the location of the photo — “Grizzly Flats, El Dorado Co, California” — and the sitters — “Daniel Branthaver (red), David Branthaver (pick), Adam Branthaver (fork), John Smith (shovel).” Auctioneer Adam DeMasi told us the daguerreotype had descended in the family of those men, and it ultimately sold to a phone bidder for $12,980 ($5/10,000). For information, www.merrillsauction.com or 802-878-2625.