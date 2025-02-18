Across The Block

A printed broadside of George Washington’s First Inaugural Address earned $381,500 at Freeman’s | Hindman, leading a selection of presidential offerings from auctions nationwide this past week. Buyers were also interested in a Rutherford B. Hayes presidential china bowl from Haviland & Co., which reached $8,850 at Schillaci & Shultis. Water-filled landscapes also made a splash, with a fresh-to-market beach scene by Eugène Boudin at Helmuth Stone crashing to $292,800, while $3,402 was caught for Harold Newton’s backwater Florida Highwaymen scene at Burchard. For these highlights and others, keep reading.

Bold Blue Audemars Piguet Keeps Time At Kodner Galleries

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — The star of Kodner Galleries’ 308-lot February 5 Estate Jewelry, Fine Art & Decoration auction was an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon GMT ceramic and titanium watch with a blue rubber bracelet. Featuring a transparent blue dial, the like-new, unworn watch was sold to an in-house bidder for $169,400 with its original box and papers. For information, www.kodner.com or 954-925-2550.

Presidential Service Bowl Scooped Up At Schillaci & Shultis

EAST SCHODACK, N.Y. — On February 8, Schillaci & Shultis Auctioneers conducted an auction of antiques and collectibles from estates and collections. Leading the selection was a Rutherford B. Hayes presidential china bowl from Haviland & Co., Limoges, France, with an “1880” patent mark as opposed to the “1879” on those made for President Hayes’ White House service. Measuring 9 inches in diameter, the bowl was hand-painted with geese flying over a coastal scene. It sold to a New York City buyer for $3,402 ($1,5/3,000). For information, 518-766-3865.

Washington’s First Inaugural Address Makes $381K

PHILADELPHIA — Freeman’s | Hindman’s Printed and Manuscript Americana auction on January 29 achieved nearly $1.2 million with 89 percent of lots successfully sold. The auction’s top lot, a printed broadside of George Washington’s First Inaugural Address, shattered expectations, soaring past its $15/25,000 estimate to achieve $381,500. While newspaper printings of Washington’s address are relatively common, broadside editions are exceptionally rare — the Providence printing is one of only two known surviving copies, with the other housed at The Henry Ford Museum. For information, 312-280-1212 or www.hindmanauctions.com.

Bechtler $5 Coin Is Gold For Brunk

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Brunk Auctions’ February 12 sale of jewelry and coins saw many highlights and strong results, with a 98 sell-through rate and realizing $449,667 against a $296,400/442,100 aggregate sale total. Achieving $11,685 against a $4/6,000 estimate and the auction’s third highest price was a 22-carat Georgia Gold $5 coin that had previously crossed the auction block in 2010, when it sold for $4,025. A representative for Brunk’s said it sold to a collector in North Carolina. For information, www.brunkauctions.com or 828-254-6846.

Pedestal Vase Figures High With Bodnar Bidders

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — An antique double-handled pedestal vase, hand painted with musical instruments and featuring female busts for handles, was a top seller in Bodnar’s Auction on February 13, in which it was selling the second part of a New York City estate collection of antiques, bronzes, decorative arts and sterling silver. It was catalogued as possibly German, measured 20 inches tall, and sold for $3,444. For information, 732-210-6388 or www.bodnarsauction.com.

Fresh-To-Market Boudin Beach Scene Headlines For Helmuth Stone

SARASOTA, FLA. — An 1874 beach scene by Eugène Boudin (French, 1824-1898) that had never before been offered for auction, but which had a fully-documented history that included Knoedler Galleries and two Parisian galleries, was the top seller at Helmuth Stone Gallery’s February 16 Important Fine Art & Antiques auction. The 6½-by-14-1/8-inch oil on board composition depicted the beach at Trouville and had been illustrated in Robert Schmit’s 1973 four-volume catalogue raisonné on the artist. Estimated at $150/300,000, the painting found its new home with a buyer in London, for $292,800. The price also set a new record for Helmuth Stone. For information, 941-260-9703 or www.helmuthstone.com.

Tamara Obolenska Plays Greatest Tune At Michaan’s

ALAMEDA, CALIF. — In Michaan’s February Gallery Auction on February 14, 587 diverse lots crossed the block. The selection was led by a lot relating to pianist Tamara Obolenska. Achieving $25,200 against a $3/4,000 estimate, the lot included an ephemeral printout from the 12½-year-old pianist’s “Maison Pleyel (Salle Chopin)” recital, signed photographs of German composer Emil von Sauer and an autograph book with 39 signatures and drawings from pianists, composers, singers, artists and other figures. For information, www.michaans.com or 510-740-0220.

Beau Dick Chief Mask Exceeds Expectations At Locati

PINEVILLE, PENN. — Locati conducted its first auction of February, Property of Madge Golman and Bob Goode, on February 16. The 381-lot sale covered both the Madge Goldman trust collection (Bryn Mawr, Penn.) and the Japanese netsuke collection of Bob Goode. A Chief (Kwakwaka’wakw) mask by Beau Dick, from the Goldman collection, earned the top spot, surpassing its $2/4,000 estimate to earn $23,125. Marked “Bookwoo” and dated 1989, the polychrome painted wood, cloth, metal, feather and horsehair mask came with a custom wooden and polystyrene stand. Despite some minor damage to some of the applied elements, the mask was still in good condition. For information, 215-619-2873 or www.locatillc.com.

Florida Highwaymen Scene Floats To Lead Burchard

SAINT PETERSBURG, FLA. — Burchard Galleries’ Premier Estate Antiques, Fine Art, Jewelry auction on February 16 featured 413 lots from major estate collections. Achieving the sale’s highest price was a backwater Florida Highwaymen scene by Harold Newton (American, 1934-1994). The oil on Upson Board painting featured an egret standing in the river. Measuring 26 by 38 inches framed, Burchard’s cataloged this painting as “one of the best [they had] seen in years.” A private collector reeled it in for $8,850 ($8/12,000). For information, www.burchardgalleries.com or 727-821-1167.