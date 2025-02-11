Across The Block

Carrara marble busts took command at auctions this week, from one of Benjamin Franklin to one of President Grover Cleveland. The former, carved by John Michael Rysbrack, was one of the highlights of Christie’s Important Classic & Decorative Art auction, where it realized $441,000. Cleveland’s sculpture, done by Artistide Fontana in 1888, scored high marks with World Auction Gallery bidders, who took it to $4,063. Cameras, cars, chests and chairs were also high flyers, read on for more details on those!

Marble Bust Finds Presidential Result At WAG

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — On February 2, 465 lots crossed the block in World Auction Gallery’s New Year First Major Auction. The sale featured fine and decorative art, furniture, jewelry and antiques. A highlight was Artistide Fontana’s (Italian, Nineteenth Century) “very rare” Carrara marble bust sculpture of President Grover Cleveland. Signed and dated “1888” on the back, the bust of President Cleveland measured 27 inches high, and it came from a Long Island, N.Y., home. A private art collector in New York City, who is “very excited to add this to their collection,” scored the piece for $4,063 ($2/4,000). For information, www.worldauctiongallery.com or 516-307-8180.

Eighteenth Century Dower Chest Closed Lid On Highest Price At Hartzell’s

BANGOR, PENN. — Hartzell’s Auction Gallery closed out the month of January with its Fine Winter Antique and Gallery Auction, spanning from January 29-30. An Eighteenth Century painted dower chest led both days of the sale, closing its lid on day one for $6,375, far surpassing its $500-$1,000 estimate. Inscribed and dated “Peter Rohn April 1784,” the chest had painted panels on its front and both sides and sat on bracket feet. For information, 610-588-5831 or www.hartzellsauction.com.

Paint Splattered Paul Frankl Chair Sits On Top At Public Sale

HUDSON, N.Y. — Public Sale conducted its Three Generations auction on February 1, kicking off the second month of the new year with 677 lots of items from three generations worth of different artists. Leading the sale was a minimalist Art Deco club chair by Paul Frankl, splattered with white paint by the consigning artist. The chair was upholstered in vinyl and had no visible maker’s mark. Surpassing its $200/400 estimate, the piece of furniture made $2,875. For information, 518-966-7253 or www.publicsale.com.

Herter Brothers Plinth Vocalizes Highest Price At Mapes

VESTAL, N.Y. — Bidding for Mapes Auctioneers & Appraisers’ Winter 2025 Antique Auction closed on February 4. An ebonized and inlaid pulpit or plinth attributed to Herter Brothers led the sale, earning $4,255. Made circa 1870s, the piece featured symbols on each of its four sides, including: a Spencerian style Excelsior eagle, an eagle rising from flames, a sailing ship and an hourglass. According to catalog notes, the plinth was assumed to come from a state building, hall or library, though its original purpose was unknown. For information, 607-754-9193 or www.mapesauction.com.

Leica M3 Snaps Hudson Valley’s High Price

BEACON, N.Y. — Nearly 250 lots were offered in Hudson Valley Auctioneers’ sale titled “A. Eisenstaedt Photography, Leica More!” on February 3. The unreserved specialty auction a large collection of original photographic images from the collection of the former Pix Inc., which was established in New York City in 1936. Earning top-lot status at $1,188 was a vintage Leica M3 camera that came with an Ernst Leitz Wetzlar 5cm lens, case and Leica meter attachment. Theo de Haas said it was acquired by a buyer in California. For information, 845-831-6800 or www.hudsonvalleyauctioneers.com.

Franklin Bust Stands Tall In Christie’s Classic Sale

NEW YORK CITY — Christie’s presented just 24 lots in its Important Classic & Decorative Art auction on February 7. One of the top lots was a circa 1757-1762 white Carrara marble bust of Benjamin Franklin by John Michael Rysbrack (1694-1770) that had been owned by several individuals including artist Benjamin West (1738-1820) and was cited in eight different publications. Estimated at $200/300,000, it closed at $441,000 to be one of the highest-priced lots in the sale, which realized $2,528,820 in total. For information, www.christies.com.

Confederate Belt Plate The Edgar Ewing Collection Star

MANHEIM, PENN. — The Civil War collection of the late Edgar Ewing — a former Oley Valley, Penn., history teacher — was the main event February 7-8 at Conestoga Auction Company, a division of the Hess Auction Group. Taking top lot honors among war artifacts, photos, ephemera, currency and more was a brass and pewter Texas or Mississippi Confederate belt plate with star decoration that was illustrated in Sidney C. Kerkiss’ 1974 book, Plates & Buckles of the American Military 1795-1874. Estimated at $300/500, it ascended to $5,490 to be the highest price of 920 lots and sold to a buyer from Virginia. For information, 717-664-5238 or www.hessauctiongroup.com.

Justin McCarthy Painting Leads At Hartzell’s

BANGOR, PENN. — From the personal collection of expressionist/impressionist painter Sterling Strauser (American, 1907-1995), consigned by his granddaughter, an oil on board painting by Justin McCarthy (American, 1891-1977) led Hartzell’s Auction Gallery’s February Folk Art Antiques & More auction, conducted on February 8. The unframed “Cake Walk from the Mummers Day Parade” measured 18 by 24 inches and is heading down South for $2,500, well beyond its estimated $200/500. For information, www.hartzellsauction.com or 610-588-5831.

1957 Ford Skyliner Convertible Drives To Number One At Roland

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — Roland’s February 2025 Estates Sale was conducted on the 8th of the month and featured 776 lots from a mix of estates and private collectors. Revving its engine to lead the sale at $32,500 was a 1957 Ford Fairlane 500 Skyliner convertible, which parked just outside of its $20/30,000 estimate. The car was in near-mint condition, with a white and red two-tone exterior, and a red and white leather interior to match. For information, 212-260-2000 or www.rolandauctions.com.