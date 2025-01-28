This week’s Across the Block hosted two comic book heroes: Spider Man and Green Lantern. Condition was everything and an ungraded copy of the former was offered at Tom Hall Auctions and brought $437 despite missing some pages. A CGC-rated 9.4 example of Green Lantern #9 that was one of just two known in such a high grade finished at nearly $7,000, at Landry Pop Auctions. An El Salvadoran 1892 coin at Heritage was a stand-out among other furniture and fine art; read on for more details.

Warhol Exhibition Poster Moo-ves Kensington Bidders

CLINTONDALE, N.Y. — On January 13, Kensington Estate Auctions offered 164 lots in its Estate Fine Art & Antique Online Auction. The selection was led by an Andy Warhol exhibition poster for his retrospective at the Whitney Museum of American Art, May-June 1971. The color screenprint poster featured one of Warhol’s iconic animal images, “Cow.” The sheet, which measured 45¾ by 31 inches, was published by Factory Additions, New York City, for the exhibition and it was in good, original, unframed condition with no pinholes or tape residue. A Florida buyer corralled the poster for $4,000 ($1/2,000). For information, www.kensingtonestateauctions.com or 917-331-0807.

The Green Lantern Shows Off At Landry Pop

LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. — Rising to the top of Landry Pop Auctions’ online-only comics auction on January 22 was a CGC-graded 9.4 edition of DC Comics’ Green Lantern #9. According to the auction catalog, this rating of 9.4 makes it one of the two-highest graded editions reported by CGC, the other tied with the same grade. Published in 1961, this issue was written by John Broome and illustrated by Kane, Anderson and Giella, with a Gil Kane and Murphy Anderson cover. It went out, above its $2/4,000 estimate, for $6,985. For information, www.landrypop.com or 508-470-0330.

Captured Confederate Knife Slashes Win At Winter Associates

PLAINVILLE, CONN. — On January 20, Winter Associates Auctioneers & Appraisals conducted an auction, offering 327 lots, including furniture, militaria, embroideries, art and more. Leading the pack was a Captured Confederate bowie knife, which sliced down a $5,700 finish, surpassing its $3/4,000 estimate. The “important historical” object was captured during the Roanoke Island Battle of February 19, 1862, by Carlos Buck, who “carved the identifying inscription to the handle,” according to catalog notes. The knife had a 14-inch long, blacksmith-made blade; the entire knife was 18¾ inches long. The lot was also accompanied by a US Civil War belt buckle and a late Nineteenth Century US leather cartridge box. For information, 860-793-0288 or www.auctionsappraisers.com.

Regency Chinoiserie Cabinets Shut Doors For Highest Price At Doyle

NEW YORK CITY — January 22 saw 241 lots cross the block during Doyle’s The Boston and Newport Collections of a Distinguished British Family auction. The collection’s owner enlisted celebrated London decorator Kenneth Neame to design residences in Gloucestershire, Palm Beach and Manhattan, and grew their collection with a multitude of “exceptional pieces.” The most exceptional, at least, according to bidders, from this sale was a pair of Regency chinoiserie lacquered side cabinets. Dating to the early Nineteenth Century, the pair, both 48 inches wide, stood on later feet. They shut their doors for $28,800, far surpassing their $10/15,000 estimate. For information, 212-427-2730 or www.doyle.com.

Chandlee Pewter Sundial Rises For Forsythes’

CINCINNATI — A square-plate pewter sundial made by Goldsmith Chandlee (1783-1821) in Winchester, Va., was the top lot of Forsythes’ Large Antiques Auction on January 19. The sundial bested 426 other lots of early Americana, country store and advertising items, stoneware, Shaker goods, wooden signs and art. In a circle around the central gnomon, the dial featured Roman numerals, and it was impressed “Chandler” and “Winchester” on opposite sides of the gnomon. The piece sold — with a later family-identified plaque with the name “Jonathan Barrett” — for $16,380. For information, www.forsythesauctions.com or 937-377-3700.

Spider-Man Origin Of Mysterio Comic Shoots To Top At Tom Hall

SCHNECKSVILLE, PENN. — On January 22, Tom Hall Auctions, Inc., conducted a 181-lot sale of comic book collections from Dallas and Philadelphia. Swinging in to lead the auction was the fourth lot up to the block, a volume one, issue 13 Amazing Spider-Man comic from June of 1964, which contained the first appearance and origin of Mysterio. The Ditko-illustrated cover was “arguably one of the greatest Ditko covers for the first 20 issues of the series,” according to the auction catalog. Despite a missing letters page towards the back of the book and a few faint creases, the issue sold for $437. For information, 610-799-0808 or www.tomhallauctions.com.

Wintry Hibbard Landscape Gets Warm Reception From Eldred Bidders

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — Eldred’s Paintings auction on January 23 comprised 323 lots of paintings, watercolors, drawings, mixed media and sculpture. Skating past its $7/10,000 estimate was Aldro Thompson Hibbard’s winter landscape with river, an oil on canvas composition in a 25-by-27-inch giltwood frame that found a new home with an online bidder, for $11,000. For information, 508-385-3116 or www.eldreds.com.

JMW Bidders Stand Up For Danish Lounge Chair

KINGSTON, N.Y. — In his first sale of the year, Jay Werbalowsky conducted JMW Auction Gallery’s Eclectic Winter Estates Auction & More sale on January 24. Achieving the highest of the 459 lots on offer was a leather and steel lounge chair by Jorgen Kastholm & Preben Fabricus that came to auction from a Hudson Valley estate and measured 25¾ inches high. Estimated at $2/4,000, it sold to a collector in Pennsylvania for $3,250. For information, 845-339-4133 or www.jmwauction.com.

El Salvadoran 1892 Leads Heritage’s World & Ancient Coin Auction

DALLAS — An 1892 Republic seven-piece certified pattern proof set, from the San Salvador Mint, sold for $40,800 to lead Heritage’s NYINC World & Ancient Coins Signature Auction to $3,934,164 January 21-22. It is a highly intriguing and virtually never seen set featuring most denominations from the iconic 1892 series of El Salvador. The event was part of the annual event that jumpstarted Heritage Auctions’ numismatics departments’ 2025: along with US coins and currency auctions earlier in the month, Heritage brought in more than $100 million in numismatic auctions since January 1. For information, www.ha.com or 877-437-4824