Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

This week’s Across the Block column features colorful cabinets, birds of a feather and pretty portraits. In the first category, original paint decoration helped boost both a red Dutch cupboard and a blue Maine piece, at Davies Auctions and Bruce Gamage, Jr’s, respectively. In the second category, bidders chose a carved decoy from Flying Pig and an eagle-carved sign to fly above their expectations. Rounding up the lots, the $36,300 realized by a portrait of Lady Bridget by Thomas Gibson was outshone only by a portrait of “The Spring” by Franz Von Stuck that Amero achieved $120,000 for. More highlights can be found by reading on…

Dutch Cupboard With Original Paint Closes Door For Win At Davies

BROOKSTON, IND. — On January 14, Davies Auctions conducted its Online Estate Auction of the collection of the late Craig Fisher of Goshen, Ind. Leading the 368-lot sale was a circa 1850 cherry wood two-piece Dutch cupboard, which still had its original red paint. Containing dovetailed drawers in its pie shelf, base, mortis and tenon, as well as its original spring-loaded brass catches on the top and bottom and its original glass, the cupboard measured 86 inches high. Despite some minor glass cracks, the piece of furniture was in very good condition and closed its drawers for $32,200, eclipsing its $4/8,000. For information, 765-491-2018 or www.daviesauctions.net.

Vintage 14K White Gold & Diamond Engagement Ring Sparkles At Number One For Kodner

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — Kodner Galleries conducted its Estate Jewelry, Fine Art & Decoration auction on January 15, offering just over 307 lots of vintage and costume jewelry, timepieces, fine and decorative art, collectibles, furniture, Asian art and antiques and more. Leading the sale was a vintage diamond and 14K white gold engagement ring, which sparkled at $9,075. The center of the ring was set with an approximately 2.22-carat round brilliant-cut diamond; it was accented with 44 round brilliant cut diamonds, in total weighing approximately 2.25 carats. The auction catalog noted the ring as being in “very good condition.” For information, 954-925-2550 or www.kodner.com.

Feeling Blue? It’s A Good Thing At Gamage!

ROCKLAND, MAINE — Bruce Gamage, Jr’s, first sale of the year was a nearly 250-lot Estate Collection Auction on January 11, which was comprised of an estate of a prominent West Gardiner, Maine, family. Earning the sale’s highest price of $4,830 was an early step-back cupboard with raised panel doors and original blue paint that was cataloged as probably Canadian, circa 1800. Standing more than 60 inches tall and estimated at $800-$1,200, it sold to what Gamage described as “a prominent Maine country dealer.” For information, 207-594-4963 or www.gamageantiques.com.

Decoy Flies At Flying Pig

WESTMORELAND, N.H. — The January 13 2025 Antique Auction Opener sale at Flying Pig Auctions featured two large estates — one from Merrimack, N.H., the other from Enfield, Conn. — with a few other small consignments. Flying to the head of the 492-lot sale and selling to a decoy collector from New England was an unsigned 19-inch-long carved wooden and painted duck decoy that realized $4,688, shattering its $1,000 high estimate. For information, 603-543-7490 or www.flyingpigantiquesnh.com.

Ahlers & Ogletree Headlines Another Gibson Girl

ATLANTA — Ahlers & Ogletree New Year’s Signature Estates auction, a two-day event January 15-16, presented nearly 800 lots to bidders local and far flung. One of the top lots and achieving $36,300 against an estimate of $2/4,000 was “Lady Bridget Daughter of John First Earl Poulett and Wife of Polexfen Bastard Esq” by Thomas Gibson. The stately portrait, executed in oil on canvas in the early Eighteenth Century, measured 75 by 52 inches in its frame and came to auction from the collection of Howard and Faye Yager, who had acquired it from Depew Galleries in Atlanta in 1987. For information, 404-869-2478 or www.aandoauctions.com.

Shaker Table Goes Long At Merrill

WILLISTON, VT. — Nearly a dozen Shaker lots were included in Merrill’s Auctioneers & Appraiser’s January 17 Americana & fine Arts Auction and one of them — a rare Nineteenth Century Meetinghouse table that measured 8½ feet long — achieved the longest price in the sale: $23,600 from a phone to beat its $20,000 high estimate. Though it had some replaced screws, it was otherwise all original and featured an age-mellowed surface. For information, 802-878-2625 or www.merrillsauction.com.

Amid Frosty Finds, Amero Bidders Find Spring

SARASOTA, FLA. — Nearly 450 lots were on the menu at Amero Auctions on January 19, in the firm’s Winter 2025 Frosty Finds Auction. An Art Nouveau portrait titled “The Spring” by Franz Von Stuck (German, 1863-1928) came to sale from the grandchild of Robert Joris, a Belgian man who knew the artist. The 18-by-16¾-inch oil on board composition was cataloged as relating to another by Von Stuck in the Hungarian National Gallery. It sold for $120,000, beating its $30/50,000 estimate. For information, 941-330-1577 or www.ameroauctions.com.

Sarasota Bidders Enjoy A View Of Paestum

SARASOTA, FLA. — One of the top lots in Sarasota Estate Auctions’ two day auction January 18-19 was a 9¼-by-15½-inch oil on canvas painting titled “View of Paestum,” attributed to Jasper Frances Cropsey (American, 1823-1900) based on its similarities to a later work of similar size titled “Evening at Paestum.” In untouched condition and featuring remnants of a label on the stretcher, the painting found its level in the market at $7,360 from an online New York buyer. For information, 941-359-8700 or www.sarasotaestateauction.com.

American Eagle Flies High At Brimfield

CONCORD, NH — Brimfield Antique Shows & Auctions conducted its 28th Annual Kick Off The New Year Auction on January 19. With 313 lots from New England estates, the auction was led by an antique American polychrome wooden eagle sign. Measuring 22 inches high by 40 inches long by 4 inches thick, the carved wooden sign featured a paint- and gilt-decorated spread-wing eagle with an American shield over dual cornucopias and beneath a draped American flag banner. The eagle soared past its $5,000 high estimate to achieve $8,800. For information, www.brimfieldliveonline.com or 781-324-4400.