There is something for all interests in this week’s Across The Block, including Rose Medallion porcelain, a Russian constructionist work, prints by Matisse and Nan Goldin and an interesting list of others.

Monumental Rose Medallion Bowl Brings Big Price At Kodner

DANIA BEACH, FLA. – A sharp-eyed longtime collector and dealer who specializes in Rose Medallion saw an ad in Antiques and The Arts Weekly for Kodner’s fine art, antiques and estate jewelry sale on May 16, featuring a monumental Nineteenth Century bowl. “He called the gallery and registered to phone bid after seeing our ad in The Bee,” said the firm’s Kevin Patrick Taylor. The gentleman purchased the bowl for $6,958. For information, www.kodner.com or 954-925-2550.

Space Flown Apollo 11 Flag & Certificate

Step Up To $185,000 At Heritage

DALLAS – An Apollo 11 flown, large-size American flag on a crew-signed presentation certificate sold at $185,500 against a $50,000 estimate at Heritage Auctions’ space exploration sale on May 11. The approximately 8-by-12-inch silk US flag is mounted to a 9‚½-by-11‚½-inch (sight size) color certificate printed with the words: “This Flag Traveled to the Moon with Apollo 11, the First Manned Lunar Landing, July 20, 1969/ APOLLO 11/ July 16-24, 1969/ Armstrong – Collins – Aldrin.” Due to its size, the flag was folded before mounting on the certificate, and the astronauts’ bold signatures are below the Apollo 11 mission insignia. It was presented to a close and longtime associate of Neil Armstrong and is in its original mat and frame of an overall size of 14‚½ by 16½ inches. For information, 214-528-3500 or www.ha.com.

Constructionist Work By Nina Kogan

Crowns William Jenack’s Auction

CHESTER, N.Y. – A relatively small (11¾ by 8‚¾ inches) watercolor and ink geometric composition by Russian artist Nina Kogan (1887-1942) was offered at William Jenack’s May 6 auction with a modest $500/800 estimate. The signed, framed work must have struck some collector’s eye as bidders competed to push the final price to $6,510, taking it to the top of the eclectic auction of art, coins, Chinese items, books and autographs. For information, 845-469-9095 or www.jenack.com.

Personalized Portrait By Matisse

Leads Swann Print Auction

NEW YORK CITY – With highlights spanning six centuries, Swann Galleries’ auction of Old Master through Modern prints on May 8 offered works by the greatest innovators in the field. The sale totaled more than $2 million. Leading the auction was a gift from Henri Matisse to one of his favorite models, Nadia Sednaoui. The evocative aquatint “Grand Masque,” 1948, a stylized portrait of the young woman, is signed and inscribed to her by the artist. It sold for $87,500, a record for the work. Another auction record was set for the artist’s 1938 linoleum cut “Diane,” at $20,000. For information, 212-254-4710 or www.swanngalleries.com.

America Indian Pottery Vessel Brings $8,750 At Garth’s

DELAWARE, OHIO – Garth’s American antiques and jewelry auction on May 12 was led by an American Indian pottery vessel (shown) that sold for $8,750 against a $1/2,000 estimate. The early Twentieth Century Acoma bowl featured polychrome slip decoration in geometric panels and measured 10‚½ inches high with a 16‚½-inch diameter. It was a two-session sale, and the jewelry category was highlighted by a cushion cut tanzanite and diamond ring that sold for $5,700. The American, Twenty-First Century 14K white gold ring featured a center cushion cut tanzanite with double border of round diamonds, intricate diamond work on gallery and shoulders. For information, 740-362-4771 or www.garths.com.

KAWS’ Darth Vadar Figure A Force

At Bruneau’s Debut Pop Culture Sale

CRANSTON, R.I. – Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers’ debut pop culture, street and unusual art sale on May 12 was packed with works by some of the most famous artists in the burgeoning genre – names such as Ron English, Alexander Girard, Robert Rustermier, Taro Yamamoto, Sylvia Ji, Danny DeLancey and Brian Donnelly, better known as KAWS. The latter artist’s X Lucasfilm Star Wars Darth Vader sculpture, 2007, edition of 500, led the action, finishing at $2,250, just shy of its high estimate. For information, www.bruneauandco.com or 401-533-9980.

Nan Goldin’s 1982 Print Sells At $12,300

At Skinner’s

BOSTON – On May 11, Skinner Auctioneers conducted various sales with art as their focus. At 10 am, fine prints and multiples and photographs launched with a photograph by contemporary photographer Nan Goldin (American, b 1953), “Greer and Robert on the Bed,” New York, 1982, selling for $12,300. The 14-1/8-by-19½-inch chromogenic print was the focus of many collectors’ attention. It was identified on a label on the back as from the “C. Engelhard Collection.” For information, www.skinnerinc.com or 617-350-5400.

Baird Clock At Morphy’s

Advertising Collection Strikes $9,225

DENVER, PENN. – For those looking to decorate their houses with nostalgia, Morphy Auctions answered the call with an advertising collection on May 15, with retro items that included classic Coca-Cola signage, original beverage company relics and other unique vintage decors. An early Baird Coca-Cola clock with a partial instruction label still inside, accompanied by original key and pendulum, sold for $9,225. For information, 877-968-8880 or www.morphyauctions.com.

Wojciech Fangor’s ‘M77′ Achieves Top Price At Bonhams

NEW YORK CITY – The May 16 sale of postwar and contemporary art at Bonhams was led by “M77″ by Wojciech Fangor, which realized $492,500. Appearing on the market for the first time, the 1968 work is a striking, complex vortex and an example of his mastery of conceptual representation. For information, 212-644-9001 or www.bonhams.com.

Monumental Gilt-Bronze Ritual

Butter Lamp Tops $1.7 Million

LONDON – A rare monumental imperial cast gilt-bronze ritual butter lamp, early Ming dynasty, circa first half Fifteenth Century, sold for $1,791,858 at Bonhams Chinese art sale on May 18. The butter lamp was cast with the imperial reign mark of the Jingtai emperor (r 1449-1457). It weighed 335 kilograms and measured an impressive 40.3 inches high by 40 inches in diameter. It was a unique example and no other similar vessel of such proportions and bearing the imperial Jingtai reign mark would appear to have survived. For information, +44 20 7447 7447 or www.bonhams.com.