Across The Block

Furry and feathered friends abounded in the fine and decorative art pieces leading auctions nationwide this past week. Buyers enjoyed works such as a Nineteenth Century portrait of a girl with a puppy which leapt to $2,250 at New England Auctions, a pair of cast iron reclining dogs from George Cole which barked to $1,488 and a rare pair of Gorham sterling silver swans that swam to $3,200 at SJ Auctioneers. For these highlights and others, keep reading.

Victorian Dollhouse Earns New Address With Opfer Bidder

PHOENIX, MD. — Richard Opfer Auctioneering conducted its Annual Eggnog Auction on December 12, featuring 421 lots of art, stained glass, music, advertising, silver, furniture and more. Achieving the sale’s highest price was a Victorian dollhouse. Made with antique wood, paint and paper lithograph detailing, the dollhouse had a finished interior with its much of its original wallpaper, fireplace, clocks, curtains, rugs and framed artwork remaining. Measuring 33 inches high by 27 inches wide and 19 inches deep, the dollhouse was bid well beyond its $500-$1,000 estimate and achieved $18,400. For information, www.opferauction.com or 410-252-5035.

Black Art Auction Bidders Struck By ‘Cupid’s Arrow’

SAINT LOUIS, MO. — Black Art Auction’s December Signature Auction offered 197 lots of art by Black American makers. Featured artists included Frank Bowling, Elizabet Catlett, Alma Thomas, Richard Hunt and Ed Clark. Frank Bowling’s (b 1934) acrylic on canvas painting “Cupid’s Arrow” was completed in 1992 and achieved the high price of $75,000 ($80/120,000). The signed painting measured 16 by 48 inches and had provenance to a 2003 exhibition of the artist’s work at Skoto Gallery, New York City. For information, www.blackartauction.com or 314-727-6249.

Girl With A Puppy Plays Nice At New England Auctions

BRANFORD, CONN. — Nearly 390 lots crossed the block in New England Auctions’ Holiday Native American, Silver Jewelry and Collector’s Items auction on December 4. With a diverse array of lots offered, it was a late Nineteenth Century portrait of a girl with a puppy that was the sale’s highlight. The oil on board painting was signed “Schurch NY 1882” to the lower left and it was housed in a period gilt frame measuring 16½ by 22½ inches. It sold well above its $200/400 estimate, ultimately going out for $2,250. For information, www.neauction.com or 475-234-5120.

Two Swans-A-Swimming Score Big At SJ

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — As the song “The Twelve Days of Christmas” goes, seven swans-a-swimming were given on the seventh day of Christmas. SJ Auctioneers, in its December 29 auction of toys, collectibles, jewelry, décor and silver presented nearly 200 lots, one of which was a rare pair of Gorham sterling silver swans that each measured 6 inches tall and 8 inches long. Estimated at $2,400/3,000, the pair realized $3,200. For information, www.sjauctioneers.com or 646-450-7553.

Sumida Pottery Collection Crosses Tom Hall’s Block

SCHNECKSVILLE, PENN. — One of two lots to score the highest price of $220 in Tom Hall Auctions’ December 19 auction of Sumida pottery was a moon vase that stood 11¾ inches tall. Decorated with a traditional stippled orange-red matte body, it had a flambé top, applied high-relief figural decoration, an inset pagoda and a cartouche signature on the bottom of its foot. According to the auction catalog, Sumida pottery was originally created for export between the late 1800s and the start of World War II. The 90-lot sale was from an Allentown, Penn., collection. For information, 610-799-0808 or www.tomhallauctions.com.

Michael Jordan 1986 Rookie Card Makes Slam Dunk For Heritage

DALLAS — Michael Jordan, arguably one of the greatest basketball players of all times, had an illustrious career that spanned 15 seasons and resulted in six NBA championships and five MVP awards. On December 28, Heritage Auctions sold his official rookie card — the 1986 Fleer card #57 — for $177,000. The card, which featured him soaring towards the basket, carried a condition grade of Gem-Mint 10 and was the highest price in the firm’s $1.4 million grossing Sports Showcase Auction. For information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.

Pair Iron Dogs Fetch $1,500 For George Cole

RED HOOK, N.Y. — A pair of cast iron reclining dogs was one of the top lots in George Cole’s January 4 auction. Measuring 24 inches high and 51½ inches in length, the pair had been estimated at $650/850 but interested bidders chased the pair to $1,488. It was one of the higher-selling lots in the 475-lot sale of property from a Hudson Valley estate that was more than 86 percent sold, by lot. For information, 845-758-9114 or www.georgecoleauctions.com.

Jewelry Leads Bodnar’s NYC Estate Collection

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. — Nearly 375 lots made up Bodnar’s Auction Sales’ Dresden, Meissen, Decorative Arts & Antiques! New York City Estate Collection! Sale on January 2. Two lots achieved the sale’s highest price of $3,540: a 14K white gold, sapphire and diamond bracelet (shown), and, two lots later, a platinum, diamond and ruby ring. The bracelet included 12.83 carats of natural sapphire corundum’s and 3.9 carats of round brilliant cut diamonds and was accompanied by a GGA report. For information, 732-210-6388 or www.bodnarsauction.com.

Kaminski Forges High Price For Carracci Oil On Board

BEVERLY, MASS. — A 28 by 40-inch oil on board painting showing Vulcan, Polyphemus and Hercules forging the arms of Mars in the presence of Venus and Cupid by Annibale Carracci (Italian, 1560-1609) was one of the top lots in Kaminski Auctions’ annual New Years Auction, January 3-5. The auction catalog noted it had been exhibited at the MFA, Boston, by George Winthrop, who purchased it in Amsterdam in 1908, for 2,100 francs. Estimated at $3/5,000, it sold for $20,400, to a private collector. For information, 978-927-2223 or www.kaminskiauctions.com.