Across The Block

“Color” was an important descriptor for high-selling lots in recent auctions, brightening up sales taking place on short days and long nights. Earning the most of this week’s highlights at $625,000 was a Russian en plein and cloisonné enameled gem-set casket considered to be a masterwork by Khlebnikov that was the star of Heritage Auctions’ Russian works of art sale. Morphy Auctions achieved $116,850 for a Tiffany Studios Venetian table lamp, closely followed at $105,400 for Rodolfo Morales’ untitled composition of seated figures. Rounding out the colorful lots was a Wedgwood Fairyland Lustre vase, in the Temple On A Rock pattern, that Woody Auctions gaveled down for $90,750. Read on for less-colorful highlights that were no less important!

Wedgwood Fairyland Vase Puts A Spell On Bidders At Woody

DOUGLASS, KAN. — A Wedgwood Fairyland Lustre covered vase in the Temple On A Rock pattern led Woody Auctions’ Art Glass & Antiques sale, conducted December 6-7 and offering 662 lots. The vase, measuring nearly 20 inches tall, was in exceptional quality and condition and was designed by Daisy Makeig-Jones between 1915-30. A motivated bidder from the eastern US took home the vase for $90,750. According to Jason Woody, who set the estimated price at $8/12,000, it was a thrill to sell the Paul Pellet estate collection of Wedgwood Fairyland Lustre. “I knew that Paul collected high quality American brilliant cut glass, but I had no idea he was also interested in this particular line of china.” For information, www.woodyauction.com or 316-747-2694.

At JMW, A Bomar Still Life Brought More

KINGSTON, N.Y. — A Bill Bomar oil on board impressionist still life of apples or pears sold for $6,563 on Friday December 13 to lead JMW Auction Service’s Winter Estates Fine Art & Oriental Rugs auction. The 18-by-24-inch composition carried a pre-sale estimate of $500-$1,000 and was from the Hudson, N.Y., estate of collector Albert Burnette Roberts. Bomar was a member of the Fort Worth Circle of Artists, a group of artists formed in the 1940s, and, according to Jay Werbalowsky, the winning buyer was from Texas. For information, 845-389-1933 or www.jmwauction.com.

Russian Casket Tops $10 Million Heritage Russian Works Of Art Auction

DALLAS — On December 16, Heritage Auctions conducted its second annual Imperial Fabergé and Russian Works of Art Signature Auction that realized $10,004,000, following a $5.69 million sale in May; the auction also set a new record for a decorative auction at Heritage. Earning $625,000 and top-lot honors was a Russian en plein and cloisonné enameled gem-set gilt silver casket. Considered a masterwork by Khlebnikov, it centered a reduction of the first version Ilya Repin’s famous work “Reply of the Zaporozhian Cossacks” painted between 1880 and 1891. For information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.

Metal Patio Benches Sit Pretty For The Auction Barn

NEW MILFORD, CONN. — The weather on December 16 was snowy but that did not stop bidders at The Auction Barn from taking a pair of black metal patio benches by Janus et Cie to $6,250. The pair, which measured 73 inches long, were upholstered in terrycloth and had some scratches and other evidence of wear but were the most desirable lot in the 271-lot sale. For information, 860-799-0608 or www.theauctionbarnct.com.

Tom Hall Fires Off Kentucky Rifle Collection

ALLENTOWN, PENN. — On December 12, Tom Hall Auctions sold the 110-lot Antique Kentucky Rifle Collection from the estate of Steve Hilberg, which was topped at $6,440 by a full stock flintlock rifle made by Peter and David Moll of Hellertown, Penn. It featured a 40¼-inch octagonal barrel with front and rear sights, a Lehigh style two-piece brass patch box with engraved border, a butt plate with latch release and a decorative toe plate. The sale included edged weapons and some accoutrements and was 100 percent sold by lot, with nearly all purchased by buyers in Pennsylvania. For information, 610-799-0808 or www.tomhallauctions.com.

Contemporary Mexican Abstract Soars In Weschler’s Capital Collection Auction

ROCKVILLE, MD. — One of Weschler’s Auctioneers & Appraisers’ final sales of 2024 was its 210-lot Capital Collections on December 13. An untitled oil on canvas composition by Rodolfo Morales (Mexican, 1925-2001) that measured 59 by 47 inches and was painted in 1993 carried the sale, selling within estimate for $105,400. The catalog identified provenance to the Bond Latin Gallery in San Francisco, Calif., and it was acquired from Weschler’s by an East Coast buyer. For information, 202-628-1281 or www.weschlers.com.

Temperature Rises For Bradbury-Signed Edition At Heritage

DALLAS — On December 11, Heritage Auctions conducted the second part of it Important English and American Literature: The William A. Strutz Library auction, featuring books from “one of the finest private libraries in America.” Realizing nearly $1.3 million, this session featured 397 lots of literature from the Sixteenth to the Twentieth Century. Achieving the highest price was an inscribed first edition of Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451 (New York: Ballantine Books, Inc., 1953). The inscription, made out to Gunther Swain, was signed “from the ‘fireman’ himself — Ray Bradbury” and was dated March 21, 1964. With the help of the signature and its original dust jacket, this edition was pushed to $42,500. For information, www.ha.com.

Tiffany’s Intricate Design Illuminates Morphy Bidders

DENVER, PENN. — Morphy Auctions’ Fine & Decorative Arts sale, conducted December 17-19, included nearly 1,500 lots of fine art, glass, lamps, pottery and sculpture as well as some coin-op merchandise and other miscellaneous goods. Leading the charge was “an absolutely beautiful example” of a Tiffany Studios Venetian table lamp. Though it was only 19 inches high with a 13½-inch shade, “the Venetian was one of the most expensive lamps to purchase from Tiffany Studios in the early Twentieth Century,” per the catalog. Estimated $60/80,000, the dazzling lamp finished at $116,850. For information, www.morphyauctions.com or 877-968-8880.

Roy Lichtenstein Lithograph Pops To Top At Sloans & Kenyon

CHEVY CHASE, MD. — Sloans & Kenyon offered 537 lots featuring property from a longtime Washington, DC, collector, as well as property from the estate of sculptor Alfredo Halegua, at its December Estate Catalogue Auction on the 19th of the month. Leading the sale was “Shipboard Girl” an offset lithograph printed in colors on white wove paper by Roy Lichtenstein (American, 1923-1997). Done in 1965, the work was published by Leo Castelli Gallery in New York and printed by Graphic Industries, Inc. The lithograph, signed by the artist in pencil on its lower right corner, earned $22,860. For information, 301-634-2330 or www.sloansandkenyon.com.