Two lots possibly never before featured in an Across the Block column before made their debut appearances this week: a frog-shaped lure made by James Heddon that came from the fishing lure collection of Wayne and Lori Edens — one one lucky Morphy bidder hooked it for $30,750 — and a circa 1955 Japanese TET B-17 South Pole skiing explorer that retained its original poles and skis also came from a named collection, that of Jane and Jack Pillar. Sold by Landry Pop!, it slid to a cool $4,750. Chinese works of art and music-themed lots also had high interest; for those results and more, read on!

Hemingway & Jazz Highlight Connecticut River Book Auction

SOUTH GLASTONBURY, CONN. — On December 6, Connecticut River Book Auction drew a festive audience ready to bid and enjoy one another’s company. With well over 100 absentee bids before bidding began, the auction was one of the best of the year, according to owner Tom Gullotta. It was made even better by a private collector in attendance who drove a signed copy of Ernest Hemingway’s (American, 1899-1961) Men Without Women, without a dust jacket, to $5,015. The much-autographed Jazz Record Book (pictured), despite its worn condition, was purchased by a dealer in attendance for $1,265. For information, www.ctriverbookauction.com.

Bidders Hooked By Elusive Frog Lure At Morphy

DENVER, PENN. — On December 9, Morphy Auctions conducted its sale of the 622-lot Wayne & Lori Edens Fishing Lure Collection. The auction was led by an example of James Heddon’s “factory board” frogs hand-carved in 1898. This frog, one of just eight made, was extra rare because it had a belly slot and hook eye pinned inside, which was the case with only one other example. This 3-inch-long frog bait was caught for $30,750, just within its $30/80,000 estimate. For information, www.morphyauctions.com or 877-968-8880.

Landry Pop’s South Pole Explorer Wind-Up Skis Into First Place

LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. — Travis Landry and Landry Pop’s second-ever auction on December 3 presented 217 lots of space toys, featuring Star Wars and the collection of Jane and Jack Pillar. Achieving $4,750 and the sale’s highest price from a bidder on LiveAuctioneers was a rare TET Japan B-17 South Pole explorer tin wind-up robot made circa 1955 that had been graded 7.5+ for condition. It retained its original poles and skis and was considered a nice example of a scarce toy. For information, 508-470-0330 or www.landrypop.com.

Brunk Bidders Stalk Wolf Hunt Tapestry

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Just 156 lots were presented in Brunk Auctions’ British & Continental Auction on December 6. Leading the sale at $44,280 was a second quarter Sixteenth Century French tapestry that had been exhibited by the Brooklyn Museum in the 1930s and was subsequently acquired by the museum. Measuring 126 by 130 inches, and estimated at $20/30,000, it sold to a overseas buyer bidding on the phone. For information, 828-254-6846 or www.brunkauctions.com.

Small Works Get Big Prices At Eldred’s

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — Eldred’s 156-lot auction on December 6, titled Small Works, may have been stocked with diminutive paintings and objects but prices were anything but small. Leading the day at $10,240 was “Help your brother’s boat across and your own will reach the shore” by Elizabeth Mumford (1950-2020). Painted in oil on a panel that measured 10 by 12 inches, it had been estimated at $1,5/2,500. For information, 508-385-3116 or www.eldreds.com.

Chinese Brush Pot Drives Interest At Nye

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. — A brush pot with spout was what bidders on a group of three Chinese blue and white porcelain table articles — offered on the third day of Nye & Company’s three-day Chic & Antiques Auction December 4-6 — were interested in. The lot, which, in addition, included a vase and an opium pillow, inspired what company president Andrew Holter called “fierce competition from around the globe.” In the end, an international private collector won it for $21,760, a significant increase over its $200/400 estimate. For information, 973-984-6900 or www.nyeandcompany.com.

Temple Vases Fly In Americana Auctions’ Nantucket Estates Sale

REHOBOTH, MASS. — A pair of Chinese Nineteenth Century famille rose temple vases, acquired in Finland about 50 years ago by a now-elderly couple living in Florida, was the top lot in Americana Auctions’ December Nantucket Estates Auction on December 8. Cataloged as “superb” and in “excellent condition,” the 24-inch-tall vases sold to a collector/dealer from Massachusetts, for $31,250, more than doubling the lot’s estimate of $10/15,000. For information, 508-771-1722 or www.americana-auctions.com.

Steinway Model B Plays To Highest Price At Winter Associates

PLAINVILLE, CONN. — On December 9, Winter Associates Auctioneers & Appraisers auctioned 344 lots to prepare bidders for the holidays, including various jewelry, Americana, miniature portraits, enameled silver and vintage designer, among others. Leading the sale was the much-anticipated 1999 Steinway Model B piano, which played a tune to $43,200, surpassing its $20/40,000 estimate. The piano’s case and its accompanying bench were made of Kewazinga Bubinga wood and was in working order. All proceeds from the instrument’s sale were to benefit charity, according to catalog notes. For information, 860-793-0288 or www.auctionsappraisers.com.

Russian Bronze Gallops To Top For Doyle

NEW YORK CITY — On December 10, Doyle conducted an auction of the Collection of Joanne B. Breyer. The 292-lot sale, which featured furniture, decorations, artwork and more, doubled estimates. The unexpected top result was awarded to a Russian bronze sculpture from the late Nineteenth Century. Soaring past its $800-$1,200 estimate, this 18¼-inch-high group, which depicted a wealthy Arab hunter with hawks on horseback, rose to $38,400. Cast by Chopin after a model by Evgeny Lanceray, the bronze was signed on its base and had a Chopin foundry mark. For information, www.doyle.com or 212-427-2730.