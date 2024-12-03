Across The Block

Works of art or objects that could be hung on the wall were predominant best-sellers at recent auctions and were led by an oil on canvas composition by Chilean artist Claudio Bravo that replicated a wrapped package and was, at $229,100, the top lot in Doyle’s Impressionist, Modern, Post-War and Contemporary auction. Almost equally abstract and reaching $37,800 was “Abstraction” by Canadian artist Paul-Emile Borduas that was auctioned by Clars. An important ship’s passport, dated 1793 and bearing the signatures of both George Washington and Thomas Jefferson sailed to $25,000 and the top spot at Wiederseim’s last auction. For more wall-hangers, or non-wall hangers, read on!

Newton Highwaymen Landscape Decorates Top At Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, FLA. — Various antiques, jewelry, Florida Highwaymen paintings, silver, collectibles, fine art, Midcentury Modern items, sculptures, bronzes and more were on offer at Vero Beach Auction’s Multi Estate Auction, conducted on November 16. Leading the sale was a Highwaymen painting of a colorful Florida backwoods landscape by Sam Newton (b 1948), which just passed its $3/5,000 estimate to earn $5,100. According to the auction catalog, the painting’s vivid colors “highlight tall palm trees, cloudy blue sky, birds, green vegetation and water.” It was signed lower right and measured 27¾ by 21¾ inches, framed. For information, 772-978-5955 or www.verobeachauction.com.

Hibbard Book & Print Flip To Top For Beattie

ROCKPORT, MASS. — Edward B. Beattie Auctioneers conducted an intimate auction of only 84 lots from a small Rockport estate. Leading the selection of fresh-to-the-market goods was a lot containing A.T Hibbard, N.A.: Artist in Two Worlds by John L. Cooley (New Hampshire: Rumford Press, 1968), with an accompanying framed print by Hibbard of a wintry landscape. After 41 bids back and forth, the lot went out for $319. For information, 603-770-9878 or www.auctionninja.com/edward-beattie-auctioneers.

McKinnon Harris Chairs Sit On Top At Michaan’s

ALAMEDA, CALIF. — Michaan’s November Gallery Auction, conducted on November 15, presented 643 lots of jewelry, timepieces, stamps, coins, ephemera, furniture and decorations. Highlighting the auction was a set of eight chairs from McKinnon Harris. The aluminum frames of these side chairs were painted a pale green and they were complete with thick white upholstered back and seat cushions. On the reverse of each chair, a metal badge identified “McKinnon Harris Inc. / Handmade In Richmond Virginia Since 1991.” Exceeding the $2/4,000 estimate, the set was bid to $6,930, selling to an online buyer. For information, www.michaans.com or 510-740-0220.

Public Sale Bidders Happy With Ruscha Etching

HUDSON, N.Y. — On November 16, Public Sale conducted its Mainframe Modern auction, offering 597 lots of paintings, prints and other fine art, as well as tables, chairs, lighting and other home decor, which realized a 97 percent sell-through rate. Achieving the highest price overall was Edward Ruscha’s (b 1937) 1980 etching “Two Happy People.” The work, edition 17 of 55, was signed to the lower right and measured 22 by 44 inches framed. It went out at $6,563 ($2/4,000). For information, www.publicsale.com or 518-966-7253.

All-In For ‘Abstraction’ At Clars

OAKLAND, CALIF. — Clars Auctions conducted its Fine Art Collectors Auction on November 21. The sale, which featured 234 lots, included a range “from American folk art to modern abstract masterpieces.” Claiming $37,800 — the sale’s highest price — was “Abstraction,” an oil on canvas painting attributed to Paul-Emile Borduas (Canadian, 1905-1960). This black-on-white painting was signed and dated to the lower right and measured 38½ by 33 inches framed ($25/35,000). For information, www.clars.com or 888-339-7600.

Bravo’s Red Package Delivers Top Price For Doyle

NEW YORK CITY — The November 20 Impressionist & Modern Art / Post-War Art & Contemporary Art auction at Doyle offered 213 lots and was led at $229,100 by Claudio Bravo’s (Chilean, 1936-2011) “Paquete Rojo Dormi/Red Package Asleep,” a 2005 oil on canvas composition that imitated a red-wrapped package. The 57½ by 35-1/8-inch composition had previously been handled by Marlborough Gallery of New York City and Grenning Gallery of Sag Harbor, N.Y., where the seller acquired it. For information, 212-427-2730 or www.doyle.com.

Gameboards Are More Than Fun & Games At Copake

COPAKE, N.Y. — More than 900 lots were auctioned in Copake Auction’s November 23 Estate Auction, which saw a great variety of offerings. Making the sale’s top price of $4,800 was a parcheesi board that manager Seth Fallon said came from an estate on Cape Cod. Vibrant colors were among its selling points and interest drove it past its $75/100 estimate. Fallon confirmed the buyer was a collector in the South. For information, 518-641-1935 or www.copakeauction.com.

Ship’s Passport, Signed By Washington & Jefferson, Leads Wiederseim’s Last Auction

PHOENIXVILLE, PENN. — Ted Wiederseim said his 454-lot November 22 Annual Thanksgiving Auction was his last sale, so we were pleased to see he went out on a high note: a 1793 ship’s passport given to John Harris, the captain of the brig Nancy. The 18 ¾ by 13 inch document was signed by George Washington and Thomas Jefferson and had descended in the Muckle family of Craig Hall, Ardmore, Penn. Estimated at $10/15,000, it sold for $25,000 to a Florida buyer underbid by the Pennsylvania Society of the Sons of the Revolution. For information, 610-827-1910 or www.wiederseim.com.

Heritage Bidders Battle Over Wishbone Chairs

DALLAS — Two hundred lots of contemporary furniture and decorative arts in all media — wood, metal, pottery and glass — were the order of the day in Heritage Auctions’ Design sale on November 22. Bringing $58,750 — from an overall sale total of nearly $825,000 — and the sale’s highest price was a set of eight Wishbone armchairs, made from Hyedua wood and leather in Bolinas, Calif., by Arthur Espenet. The seller had commissioned them Espenet in 1978, so it was the set’s first time on the market and it was accompanied by the original delivery note and care instructions. For information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.