Across The Block

The presence of two skeleton-themed items in this week’s recent auction highlights can surely be explained by the proximity of their sales to Halloween: a phrenology skull presented to Dr A Milner in 1871 that earned $6,000 in Winter Associates’ November 4 auction, a little behind the $8,100 (CAD $11,250) realized by Canada Books Auctions for a 1966 Grateful Dead concert poster. Another through-line were “figures in a landscape,” as seen in a Wedgwood vase that topped off at $19,840 for Sarasota Estate Auctions, a Flemish verdure tapestry from a Princeton, N.J., estate that brought $9,030 for Schwenke, and a painting of a Haitian beauty by Wilson Bigaud that Kensington Estate Auction’s bidders pursued to $8,125. Read on for remaining highlights…

Out For Sale After Long Time In Collections, Rare English Wedgwood Vase Is A ‘Good Deal’

SARASOTA, FLA. — A rare Nineteenth Century early production English Wedgwood Portland vase sold for $19,840 at Sarasota Estate Auctions’ October November 2-3 sale featuring Wedgwood, fine art and Asian material. The dark blue, two-handled jasper vase had a decorated bottom and applied white classical figures in relief. The image depicted what appears to be a scene from Greek mythology or one of daily life in ancient Greece. “It ended up selling to a phone bidder and is making its way north of Florida,” said Mia McDermott, auction and marketing manager. “The bidder was surprised but very happy to get a good deal.” For information, 941-359-8700 or www.sarasotaestateauction.com.

Phrenology Skull Heads Up Winter Associates Auction

PLAINVILLE, CONN. — In addition to its usual menu of estate-gathered fine art, antiques and decorative art, Winter Associates’ November 4 auction had other attention-getting objects, including a circa 1871 presentation phrenology skull, property of a Connecticut collector, which tripled its high estimate and sold for $6,000. The human skull with scrimshaw featured a detachable top depicting the “personality traits” associated with portions of the skull, including “Joyful,” “Hate,” “Brave,” “Obedience” and more than 25 others. Inscribed “Presented to Dr A. Milner, 1871,” the skull’s mandible was present and held with rubber bands, the skull itself exhibiting overall wear consistent with age and handling. For information, www.auctionsappraisers.com or 860-793-0288.

Roseville Jardinière & Pedestal Is Standout At Copake Sale

COPAKE, N.Y. — Copake’s November 1 auction was full of art pottery, specifically the Barbara Packer collection of Roseville and other art pottery, a total of 373 lots, online-only with no in-house bidders or preview. The top lot was a Roseville jardinière and pedestal, ascending from its $50/75 estimate and reaching $2,760. From the Barbara Packer collection, it was 28½ inches high and deemed to be in good condition. For information, www.copakeauction.com or 518-641-1935.

Kodner Sells Eye-Candy In The Form Of Diamond & Emerald Bracelet

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — Notable at Kodner Galleries’ estate jewelry, Modern art and collectibles auction on October 30 was a diamond, emerald and 18K bracelet that sold for $20,570 to a phone bidder. With emerald-cut and round brilliant cut diamonds totaling 6.81-carats, a 9.38-carat oval Colombian emerald set in 18K white gold, the flexible link bracelet would enhance any wrist. The diamonds were graded E-F color and VS1-VS2 clarity, the emerald had vivid color. The bracelet measured 7-1/8 inches long and weighed approximately 45.98 grams. For information, www.kodner.com or 954-925-2550.

Princeton, N.J., Estate Contributes Antique Flemish Tapestry To Schwenke Auction

WOODBURY, CONN. — Schwenke Auctioneers conducted an unreserved estates auction on October 22, led by an antique Flemish verdure tapestry from a Princeton, N.J., estate depicting a forest scene with town in the background. Measuring 79 inches high by 76 inches wide, it sold for $9,030 to an internet bidder, a nice premium over its $800-$1,200 estimate. The sale comprised more than 450 lots of fine and decorative arts from various estates and collections from New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut. For information, more www.woodburyauction.com or 203-266-0323.

Hanoteau Riverside Scene Soars Past Estimates At Roland

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — In part one of Roland Auctions’ November 2024 estates sale, conducted on November 2, a Nineteenth Century landscape rose above its $300/400 estimate to lead the 474 lots. Hector Hanoteau’s (French, 1823-1890) “L’Eau Sonnante (Ringing Water)” came from the collection of renowned architect and designer Thierry Despont and sold to its new owner for $4,375. The wooded riverside scene measured 81 by 61 inches framed and had evidence of repairs and a puncture to the lower right. Part two of the auction will be on November 16. For information, www.rolandauctions.com or 212-260-2000.

Sterling Silver Flatware Sets The Table For SJD Auctions

AMENIA, N.Y. — SJD Auctions conducted an auction of antiques and collectibles on October 22, featuring 483 lots in diverse categories. Selling to a dealer in Connecticut for $1,039 — the sale’s highest price — was a 35-piece Durgin-Gorham sterling silver flatware set in the Fairfax pattern. This circa 1910 set weighed a total of 964 grams and most of the pieces were monogrammed with the letter “P.” For information, www.auctionninja.com/sjd-auctions or 845-489-7408.

First Edition Of The Grateful Dead Poster Strums To Top At Canada Book Auctions

TORONTO, CANADA — A poster for The Grateful Dead’s performance at the Avalon Ballroom in San Francisco, Calif., on November 16 and 17, 1966, led Canada Book Auctions’ Pop & Counter Culture auction on November 5. The sale offered 222 lots of books, posters, autographs, works of art and other relevant collectibles. The poster was a first edition printed by Bindweed Press and depicted a skeleton with a red rose crown holding red rose wreaths. It measured 20 by 14 inches and was cataloged #71 in Cummings G. Walker’s The Great Poster Trip: Art Eureka (Coyne & Blanchard, 1968). The poster earned $8,100 (CAD $11,250). For information, 310-745-3457 or www.canadabookauctions.com.

Haitian Master’s Painting Attracts Bids At Kensington Estate Auction

CLINTONDALE, N.Y. — Highlighting Kensington Estate Auction’s October 28 online sale was a painting by the Haitian master Wilson Bigaud (1931-2010), which crossed the block at $8,125. Portraying a Haitian beauty drawing a figure with a pencil on a canvas, the oil on Masonite was framed and dated lower right July 7, 1953. “Characteristic of Bigaud’s style is an emphasis on perspective and volume and an awareness of the effects of light and shadow,” reads a description on the Haitian Art Society’s web page. The online auction included photography, Nineteenth to Twenty-First Century art (paintings and illustrations), prints, antiquities, art glass, bronze, stone sculptures and more. For information, 917-331-0807 or www.kensingtonestateauctions.com.