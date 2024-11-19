Robert Peak’s iconic movie poster for the 1979 blockbuster Apocalypse Now scored high marks with Heritage Auction bidders and leads this week’s auction highlights with a $300,000 return. It was followed at $173,000 by a Civil War account book kept by none other than Frederick Douglass, which Swann Galleries presented in its autographs sale. Rounding out the top three spots in this week’s Across the Block, an Orientalist portrait of a Greek Soldier that Nadeau’s sold for $75,000. Other categories that resonated with bidders included textiles, bronzes, glass, furniture and fine art; read on for more details.

Iris Tray Is Brilliant At Woody Auction

DOUGLASS, KAN. — Woody Auction conducted its final American Brilliant Cut Glass Auction of 2024 on November 9. The 299-lot sale was highlighted by a selection of pieces donated to the American Cut Glass Association (ACGA) from past collectors. Leading the sale was a round tray attributed to Hawkes that came from the ACGA collection. This 15-inch tray was deeply engraved in an iris pattern and bore a fleur-de-lis monogram. Exceeding its $2/3,000 estimate, the floral tray was bid to $24,240. For information, www.woodyauction.com or 316-747-2694.

1917 Air Service Recruitment Poster Flies To Top At Cornell

BELLPORT, N.Y. — On November 9, the newly minted Cornell Auctions, Objects & Trade — formerly Thomas Cornell Galleries — conducted an online-only, 179-lot Ink and Impressions: Books/Prints/Paper Works auction. Leading the sale at $406 was an all-original “Join the Air Service” recruitment poster printed in 1917. The 36-by-25-inch poster was a “historically significant piece of World War I propaganda” which featured “a striking design with a bold red star, a symbol of the US Air Service,” according to the auction catalog. For information, 631-289-9505 or www.cornellauctions.com.

Orientalist Soldier Portrait Defeats Its Estimate At Nadeau’s

WINDSOR, CONN. — Nadeau’s Auction Gallery conducted its fall Chinese and Americana auction on November 9, offering 524 lots. Leading them all was an Orientalist portrait of a Greek soldier, circa 1860, by Cesare Felix Georges Dell’acqua (Italian, 1821-1905), which ignored an estimate of $4/8,000 and sold at $75,000. It possibly depicted Markos Botsaris, a general during the Greek War of Independence. The oil on canvas in ornate gilt frame, along with shadow box frame, was signed lower right “Cesare Dell’Acqua” and measured 33 by 25 inches. For information, 860-246-2444 or www.nadeausauction.com.

Frederick Hart Bronze Sculpture Bonds With Online Bidder In Kodner Sale

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — At Kodner Galleries’ Estate Jewelry, Fine Art & Decoration sale on November 13, its featured lot, a 1997 limited edition bronze sculpture by Frederick Hart (American, 1943-1999), sold to an internet bidder for $10,710. The 1997 sculpture, titled “Sisters,” was signed, numbered, dated, bore a foundry mark and measured 51 inches high. It was accompanied by a certificate of authentication and appraisal from Lahaina Galleries of Maui, Hawaii, as well as a certificate of edition from the same company. For information, www.kodner.com or 954-925-2550.

Man’s Ritual Mantle Slides Into The Past As It Tops Material Culture Sale

PHILADELPHIA — International textile arts were up at Material Culture on November 12, and an early Nineteenth Century man’s ritual mantle, or llacota, from the Aymara culture, was the top selling lot, going out at $12,500. The classic man’s ceremonial mantle was crafted from a single loom panel, measuring 3 feet 7 inches by 3 feet 3 inches. It featured a central pampa area and the weaver’s subtle use of paired yarns plied together created an attractive mottled blue and brown field. For information, www.materialculture.com or 215-438-4700.

Frederick Douglass’ Civil War Accounting Book Brings Top Price At Swann Galleries

NEW YORK CITY — An accounting book kept by Frederick Douglass while recruiting for the 54th regiment signed, “Fred’k Douglass” in third person within the text realized $173,000, nearly twice its high estimate, at Swann Galleries autographs sale on November 14. The front cover bore the inscription, “F. Douglass’s— / Account with G[eorge] L[uther] S[tearns] / 54th Regiment Mass,” likely in Douglass’ hand. The last six manuscript pages list the names of the men recruited (including those of his own sons Charles and Lewis) as well as the names of their hometowns. For information, 212-254-4710 or www.swanngalleries.com.

‘Apocalypse Now’ Poster Leads Illustration Art For Heritage

DALLAS — Robert Peak’s final key art for the 1979 Apocalypse Now movie poster sold for $300,000 including buyer’s premium to lead Heritage Auction’s Illustration Art Signature Auction to $1.967 million on November 15. Rather than focusing solely on plot or character, the work evokes the emotional and existential underpinnings of Apocalypse Now, giving audiences a visceral glimpse into the film’s dark and surreal journey. Robert Peak’s poster art for Apocalypse Now is widely regarded as one of the most iconic and influential film posters ever created. For information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.

Sri Lankan Abstract Soars At Eldreds

HANOVER, MASS. — Eldred’s November 13 Art + Design sale featured four works by Sri Lankan contemporary artist Senaka Senanayake (b 1951), all from the estate of Dr Bertram Selverstone. Three of the four earned the highest three prices of the sale, with his “Figures in a colorful landscape” bringing the most: $33,280, including buyer’s premium, against a $2/4,000 estimate. The oil on canvas composition, which was painted in 1967, measured 30 by 22 inches in a 34-by-26-inch frame. Cheryl Stewart, Eldred’s head of marketing, confirmed it was purchased by a buyer in the Middle East while the other works by Senanayake sold to a British buyer who underbid the top lot. For information, www.eldreds.com or 508-385-3116.

Dutch Marquetry Mirror Looks Prettiest At State Line

CANAAN, CONN. — An antique Dutch marquetry mirror with foliate marquetry inlaid cushion frame and crest that measured 30 by 45 inches was won for $2,952. It was the highest price paid in a 470-lot auction that featured items from estates in Millbrook, N.Y., Great Barrington, Mass., and Brooklyn, N.Y., and the entire estate contents of West Cornwall, Conn., artist, Robert Andrew Parker. For information, 860-453-4370 or www.statelineauctionsandestateservices.com.