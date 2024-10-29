Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Fine art and decorative objects performed well at auctions across the country this week, though it is an Egyptian 10-pound note that leads this round-up. The uncirculated note made $78,000 for Heritage while abstract paintings by Samia Halaby brought $75,000 and $56,250 at Roland and an Italian piazza scene earned $26,250 for Kaminski. A Tibetan Buddha figure, achieving $56,320 at Stair, led for decorative arts and furnishings. For these stories and more, keep reading.

Néo-Grec Pedestal Stands Tall At Michaan’s

ALAMEDA, CALIF. — Michaan’s Auctions conducted its October gallery auction on the 18th of the month, bringing to the block 628 lots of fine art, Asian art, furniture and decorations, jewelry, timepieces, advertisement, silver and textiles. Additionally, this auction featured “Chapter II” of the firm’s partnership with New York artist and antiques dealer Vito Giallo; offerings from his Madison Avenue store were included in the sale. Leading the day was an American Néo-Grec carved rosewood pedestal, which was attributed to Gustave Herter (German, 1830-1898). The 44½-inch-high carved pedestal had inlaid decoration and a parcel gilt trim, as well as brass relief portrait roundels that accented each side. Standing tall above its $1,5/2,000 estimate, the pedestal earned $16,380. For information, 510-740-0220 or www.michaans.com.

Fendi Fur Coat Sweeps To Number One At Cornell

BELLPORT, N.Y. — Thomas Cornell Galleries recently rebranded under new ownership to Cornell Auctions, Objects & Trade, and the firm hosted its first auction, October Treats, under its new ownership, on October 19. The sale offered more than 300 lots, prominently featuring items from the Rodano family. Leading the sale — and elegantly modeled in the provided photo — was a Fendi man’s fur coat from the estate of fashion editor André Leon Talley, which swept past its $500/750 estimate to achieve $5,000. For information, 631-289-9505 or www.cornellauctions.com.

Bodnar Bidders Are All-Aboard For Lionel Train

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — On October 16, Bodnar’s Auction conducted a collectible toy estate auction of 301 lots. The highest-achieving lot of the sale was a prewar Lionel standard gauge Blue Comet engine and tender #5301. It sold to a private collector for $4,500 ($800-$1,200). Auctioneer Joseph Bodnar said, “This is the third Blue Comet that I have found in an estate and sold but was in the top two for condition. I was happy to see it bring the money it did because trains from this era are just not sought-after these days.” For information, www.bodnarsauction.com or 732-631-3347.

Pair Of Thomas Shackleton Chairs Go Out Easy At Nadeau’s Auction

WINDSOR, CONN. — A pair of Thomas Shackleton custom cherry upholstered easy chairs with foot stool realized $3,300 at Nadeau’s Auction’s October 12 sale of custom and antique furnishings, fine art and decorative accessories. Featuring a hand-carved diamond pattern along the skirt and scrolls on their arms, the chairs measured 39 inches high by 36 inches wide. For information, 860-246-2444 or www.nadeausauction.com.

Consalvo Carelli View Of Florence, Italy’s Famed Piazza Tops Kaminski Sale

BEVERLY, MASS. — Kaminski Auctions’ October 19-20 sale featured Consalvo Carelli’s (Italian, 1818-1900) “View in Florence,” an oil on canvas view of Piazza della Signoria in Florence, Italy. Fetching $26,250 from an online bidder, the painting from a Palm Beach, Fla., estate was signed lower right, labeled and measured 30 by 45 inches, including frame. Carelli was a landscape painter of the School of Posillipo, a group of landscape painters based in the waterfront Posillipo neighborhood of Naples, Italy. A popular square for both Florentines and tourists, the Piazza della Signoria is near Palazzo Vecchio and Piazza del Duomo and is the gateway to the Uffizi Gallery. For information, www.kaminskiauctions.com or 978-927-2223.

Samia Halaby Abstract Paintings Sell High At Roland NY Auctions

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — Roland NY Auctions had a good sale on October 19, with many things selling quite high. Premier among them were two paintings by Samia Halaby (Palestinian/American, b 1936) selling for $75,000 and $56,250, respectively. Both abstract oils on canvas, the highest-selling painting (shown here) was signed, dated and titled on reverse, #344, 1980; signed lower right “S. Halaby” and measured 37 by 37 inches with frame. For information, 212-260-2000 or www.rolandauctions.com.

Badminton Pastel Goes To Head Of The Class In Eldred’s Art 101 Auction

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — A pastel on paper of a woman playing badminton, attributed to Albert Joseph Moore (English, 1841-1893) and measuring just 12 by 10 inches, flew past its $800-1,200 estimate to realized $7,040 and top lot honors in Eldred’s Art 101: Paintings & Prints for the New Collector, on October 24. The 295-lot auction, which was geared toward the new — and avid — collector was nearly 80 percent sold by lot and included affordably priced works in a broad range of media. For information, 508-385-3116 or www.eldreds.com.

Egyptian 10 Pound Note From Salem Collection Leads World Paper Money At Heritage

DALLAS — An uncirculated 1946 National Bank of Egypt 10-pound note, graded 55 by PMG and in the Pick UNL printer’s design, sold for $78,000 to lead The Ibrahim Salem Collection of Islamic Countries Part II & III World Paper Money Signature Auction at Heritage Auctions October 24-25. The rare design never became an issued banknote. The 10-pound note of the previous design was issued into the 1950s; no King Farouk portrait notes were issued for this denomination. The auction’s total was $1,382,898; for information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.

Tibetan Buddha Gets Heavenly Price For Stair

HUDSON, N.Y. — The high bar for Stair Gallerie’s October 23-24 Fine Sale was set at $56,320 for a Tibetan gilt metal figure of Maitreya Buddha that had reputedly been previously handled in the 1950s by Dee-Jays Antiques of Irvington, N.J. Standing 7 ½ inches tall, and with minor wear and losses to the gilding, it had been estimated at $2/3,000 and beat out 464 other lots for top-lot status. For information, 518-751-1000 or www.stairgalleries.com.