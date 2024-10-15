Across The Block

Can we say auction highlights were “on point” this week? On the first of October, a pair of Midcentury Modern Brutalist bronze wall sconces achieved $424 at SJD auctions. Nearly two weeks later, a late archaic red jasper projectile point that Buzz Hesse Antiques & Appraisals sold for $18,400. Less spiky but no less desirable, a room-sized Persian Kashan carpet Public Sale sold for $7,188. A significantly smaller lot than the rug but which realized nearly the same price ($7,040) Eldred’s achieved for a 1 ¾-inch netsuke carved in the shape of a boar. Fine art was dominant in other lots, read on for details.

Bidders Can’t Forget Public Sale’s Large Persian Rug

HUDSON, N.Y. — Nearly 510 lots crossed the block in Public Sale’s September 28 Forget Me Not auction. Leading the sale, which had a 97 percent sell-through rate, was a room-size Persian Kashan rug. Won for $7,188 by a dealer who was bidding in the room, the 11-by-17-foot antique rug was likely made of silk and wool and was woven with two panels of Persian writing. For information, 518-966-7253 or www.publicsale.com.

Yellow Diamond Ring Is The Fancy Of Heritage’s Jewelry Auction

DALLAS — A stunning fancy yellow diamond ring sold for $337,500 in Heritage Auctions’ Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction on September 30, helping to lead the event to a total of $5,001,358. Based on the ring’s dazzling center stone — a radiant-cut 16.07-carat yellow diamond flanked by shield-shaped diamonds weighing approximately 2.65 carats — it’s easy to see why the ring surpassed its high pre-auction estimate by more than $110,000. For information, 214-528-3500 or www.ha.com.

Little Known Providence School Artist Scores In Bert Gallery Studio Sale

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The October 8 Bert Gallery Studio Sales auction was highlighted by the strong results of works by Providence School artists. “Providence Harbor,” 1907, a small (14 by 12 inches) oil on canvas work by Henry Rodman Kenyon (1861-1929), garnered robust bidding and a sale price of $2,880. Kenyon was an artist of rare modesty. While diligently pursuing his art throughout the entirety of his mature life, he did little to promote his work after his early career and the majority of his works are small. Works by Kenyon do not come on the market very often, and this auction result is among the top five sale prices ever reported for a work by Kenyon, reflecting that collectors of the Providence School recognize the quality and limited availability of his works. For information, www.bertgallery.com or 401-751-2628.

‘Street Scene’ By Edouard Leon Cortes Paves The Way To Lead Kodner Sale

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — An Edouard Leon Cortes (French, 1882-1969) oil on canvas “Street Scene” sold for $16,000 at Kodner Galleries on October 2. Signed lower right with a tag affixed to the frame, it measured 20¼ by 25½ inches with frame. For information, 954-925-2550 or www.kodner.com.

Boar Netsuke Leads Eldreds’ Bidders On A Merry Chase

HANOVER, MASS. — A 268-lot sale conducted by Eldred’s and dedicated exclusively to antique and contemporary netsuke took place on October 10. Animals were favored forms in the sale, which highlighted the collections of a gentleman and that of Edward and Marilyn Flower. Securing the premier spot at $7,040 and selling past its $5,5/6,500 estimate was a late Eighteenth Century running boar, carved in the style of Okatomo and measuring just 1¾ inches in length. For information, 508-385-3116 or www.eldreds.com.

Folky Founding Father Finds Favor At Casco Bay

FREEPORT, MAINE — Casco Bay Auctions’ Fall 2024 Americana Auction was conducted on October 12 and offered 379 lots of fine, decorative and folk art, Asian works of art and carpets, among other categories. Achieving the high price of $3,600, was a portrait that was described in the catalog as being a prized possession of pioneering American folk art collector, Hamilton Easter Fields (1873-1922), who had bequeathed it to artist and friend, Robert Laurent. Andrew Davis confirmed the painting sold to a collector in Rhode Island. For information, 207-370-4592 or www.cascobayauctions.com.

Late Archaic Projectile Point Hits The Mark In Hesse Auction

OTEGO, N.Y. — Jackie Hesse of Buzz Hesse Antiques & Appraisals said there were many notable sales in the company’s October 12 auction. “The one most remarkable one was a large, 5½-inch Late Archaic red jasper projectile point from Niantic, Conn., that sold for $18,400,” she reported. For information, 607-287-5322.

Midcentury Modern Brutalist Sconces Illuminate Top Spot At SJD Auctions

AMENIA, N.Y. — SJD Auctions started off October right with its Antiques & Collectibles Auction, which took place on the first of the month, offering 350 lots of various artwork and sculpture, Chinese pottery, rugs, lighting and furniture, among others. Leading the sale was a pair of Midcentury Modern brutalist electrified wall sconces, cast in bronze. Each sconce was 24 inches long and appeared to be in good condition, though they were not tested before the sale. Interest was strong for the pair and, after 34 bids, a $424 finish was achieved. For information, 845-489-7408 or www.auctionninja.com/sjd-auctions.

Seago’s Piccadilly Circus Soars For Ahlers & Ogletree

ATLANTA, GA. — Ahlers & Ogletree’s October 9-10 Autumn Fine Estates & Collections auction was led at $72,600 by Edward Seago’s (British, 1910-1974) “Piccadilly Circus,” an oil on canvas streetscape that had provenance to collections in both North Carolina and Canada and had been handled by London paintings dealers, MacConnal-Mason Fine Paintings. Measuring 28½ by 34½ inches in a giltwood frame, the painting had been estimated at $25/35,000. Following the sale, a representative for the house confirmed it had been purchased by an online bidder. For information, 404-869-2478 or www.aandoauctions.com.