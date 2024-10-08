Across The Block

“Dazzling” would be an apt word to use when describing the selection of fabulous fine art and sparkling diamonds that led auctions nationwide this past week. Buyers secured paintings such as “Saints’ Quarters III,” an oil on linen by Robert Kelly, which sold for $7,500 at Santa Fe Art Auction; bronze was led by “Short Bull” by Dave McGary, which achieved $13,860 at Kodner Gallery, while an Edwardian platinum and diamond ring brought $47,250 at Weschler’s Auctioneers & Appraisers. For these highlights and others, read on…

Abstract Kelly Painting Rises To Top At Santa Fe Art Auction

SANTA FE, N.M. — On September 18, Santa Fe Art Auction conducted its Contemporary Art, Design and Photography sale, which included nearly 300 lots. Leading the sale was an oil on linen work by Robert Kelly (American, b 1956), titled “Saints’ Quarters III.” The painting, completed in 1993, “exemplifies [Kelly’s] mastery of geometric abstraction, with its bold use of form and color,” per the auction catalog. The work utilized overlapping rectangular shapes in red, black, teal and white. It measured 80 by 60 inches and had provenance to both Ventana Fine Art and a private collection, both from New Mexico. The abstract painting earned $7,500. For information, 505-954-5858 or www.santafeartauction.com.

Colombian Emerald & Diamond Ring Shines Brightest For Kingston

GREENVILLE, DEL. — Kingston Auction House conducted its Fine Estate Jewelry Auction on September 25, offering 120 lots of various jewelry from several big-name designers. The gem of the sale, and its top lot, was an American Gemological Laboratories (AGL) certified Colombian emerald and diamond ring. The size eight ring was crafted in platinum and 18K yellow gold, and contained one emerald cut emeraldand 28 round cut diamonds. With a color of F/G and VS clarity, the ring sparkled at $40,640, finishing just over its $20/40,000 estimate. For information, 302-652-7978 or www.stuartkingstonjewelers.com.

Flemish Verdure Tapestry Is Another Man’s Treasure At ACES

STAMFORD, CONN. — Nearly 400 lots were offered at All Country Estate Sale’s (ACES) fall estates auction, conducted on September 29. The eclectic mix of lots included a Seventeenth Century Flemish Verdure battle tapestry. The tapestry came with provenance to Johanna Ransohoff (b 1907), from the German Jewish merchant family who originated in Westphalia, Germany. It had descended through the family to the current owner, a woman from Somers, N.Y. The 71-by-70-inch work was, according to ACES founder Alex Fonarow, “found in a garbage bag the consignor was intending to throw away.” The lucky buyer gave the tapestry a new home for $6,985, far surpassing its $1/1,500 estimate. For information, 914-222-8686 or www.aces.net.

East Wing Finds Asian Buyers For Asian Antiques

OAKVILLE, CONN. — East Wing Estate Sales & Auctions’ September 28 auction featured more than 450 lots of antique furnishings, colonial antiques, decorative arts and military memorabilia as well as 30 lots of Asian works of art from a single private collection. These lots sold to multiple online bidders for a total of $17,563. A representative for East Wing noted that the large majority of the lots were purchased by private collectors in China. For information, 203-707-8464 or www.eastwingestates.com.

Winter Associates’ Seago Landscapes Repatriated To England

PLAINVILLE, CONN. — Winter Associates’ September 30 auction featured approximately 350 lots of fine art, American furniture and Nineteenth and Twentieth Century pottery but it was two paintings by Edward Brian Seago (English, 1910-1974) that sparked the most interest. Both had been purchased from Chicago dealer, W. Russel Button, by the seller’s family, who displayed them in a New York state home for decades. A representative for the firm said that all of the available phone lines were used for each, nearly all for bidders in England. “Bawdsey, Suffolk,” (pictured), oil on Masonite, 15½ by 23¼ inches, sold for $24,000. “Landscape Near Blythborough, Suffolk” brought $15,600. Both sold to the same London bidder. For information, 860-793-0288 or www.auctionsappraisers.com.

Islamic Incense Burners Scorch Freedom’s Expectations

SARASOTA, FLA. — Two Islamic bronze incense burners, one in the form of a tiger (pictured), the other a bird, that were consigned by a local dealer to Freedom Auction Company’s 643-lot Mid-Century, Music Equipment and The Arts auction on September 28 attracted considerable interest and ultimately sold to the same international bidder. Each had been estimated at $300/600, and the tiger achieved $3,425 while the bird made $1,875. For information, 941-725-2166 or www.freedomauctions.com.

A Day Of Diamonds At Weschler’s

ROCKVILLE, MD. — Weschler’s Auctioneers & Appraisers’ jewels, watches and silver auction on September 27 was rich in notable diamond-encrusted pieces. Especially catching bidders’ eyes was an Edwardian platinum and diamond ring with a gross weight of 2.9 pennyweight, shank size 6. It sold for $47,250 and was the top lot in the 119-lot sale. For information, 202-628-1281 or www.weschlers.com.

Dave McGary’s ‘Short Bull’ Goes Long At Kodner Gallery

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — Estate jewelry, fine art and collectibles crossed the block at Kodner Gallery on October 2. Notable was a bronze sculpture by Dave McGary (American,1958 – 2013) titled “Short Bull,” which sold for $13,860. Internationally known sculptor Dave McGary, who was born into a ranching family in Cody, Wyo., was best known for his larger-than-life portrayals of Native Americans in authentic Indigenous clothing intricately replicated. For information, www.kodnergallery.com or 954- 925-2550

Circa 1963 Men’s Rolex Submariner Watch Glows At Blackstone Valley Auction

SUTTON, MASS. – At Blackstone Valley Auctions & Estates on September 29, a circa 1963 men’s Rolex Submariner Tritium dial watch surfaced at $17,825. It featured a perpetual date matte black dial with Tritium hands and dot chapter marks housed in a stainless-steel case. To illuminate their watches, Rolex, like many watched companies, used radium up until 1963 when the company switched materials due to safety concerns. Tritium was introduced during this transition period. Tritium was another radioactive material but was considered much safer than radium due to the material being too weak to absorb into human skin while still being able to give off a nice glow. For information, www.bvauctionandestate.com or 508-434-7223.