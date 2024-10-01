Across The Block

A few items rarely seen at auction crossed the block in recent days and captured the attention of bidders around the world. The complete archive of letters a Connecticut Civil War soldier sent home from the front soared to $93,750 at Heritage. An unworn Coco Chanel white cotton women’s blazer earned top lot status at $1,380 and an antique rye bottle for Ahalt’s Pure Old “Mountain Spring” rye topped off at $3,190. Prints by Durer are fairly common but one infrequently seen is his “Rhinoceros” woodcut; an undisclosed Eldred’s bidder bagged the rare example for $26,880.

Birger Sandzen Transitional Landscape Tops Soulis Auction

LONE JACK, MO. — Birger Sandzen’s (1871-1954) oil on canvas was the top lot in Soulis Auction’s September 21 late summer gallery sale. The large, transitional oil on canvas, selling for $24,600, was signed and dated by Birger Sandzen lower left front. The buyer, a collector in Colorado, was bidding online. Catalog notes observe that the painting, with its date of 1910 is noteworthy for marking the transition the painter’s evolution from his early period to a more mature period, one that has been described as ‘’the most dynamic and important of Sandzen’s career.’’ Depicted are wildflowers among high rock formations, identified as most likely a geological feature near Lindsborg, Kan., now known as Coronado Heights, one of the artist’s favorite subjects. The painting stemmed from private Colorado family’s collection of more than 30 years and is remaining in that state. For information, 816-697-3830 or www.soulisauctions.com.

Herend Hussar On Horseback Hews High At Bodnar’s Auction Sales

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J. — On September 18, Bodnar’s Auction Sales presented Treasures of Elegance Collect Fine Antiques, a sale featuring estate treasures from several local collections and including a large selection of Wedgwood Jasperware, Herend, porcelain, dinnerware, Limoges, Waterford, Lalique and more. A Herend porcelain figurine depicting a “Hussar on Horseback,” marked in porcelain by artist Vastag Gyorgy of Budapest was sold for $990. Measuring 13 inches tall by 10 inches long and 4 inches wide, the figurine was part of a large Herend collection in the sale and was the top lot for this category. For information, www.bodnarsauction.com or 732-631-3347.

Swedish Lounge Chairs Sit Pretty In SJD Auctions Sale

AMENIA, N.Y. — Notable in SJD Auctions’ September 17 sale was a pair of Postmodern 1970s Swed-Form lounge chairs (made in Sweden) that popped to $402. The sale’s highlights included an antique Enterprise Mfg. Co., cast iron coffee mill, Fonda Johnstown & Gloversville railroad lantern, Birge, Mallory & Co., shelf clock and much more. Auctions are conducted on AuctionNinja but there are live previews at the firm’s 35 Mechanic Street address. For information, 845-489-7408 or email sjdauctions@outlook.com.

Mary Abbott ‘Self Portrait’ Stunning In South Bay Auctions Sale

EAST MORICHES, N.Y. — Acquired by the consignor from the artist, an oil on unstretched canvas painting by Mary Abbott (American, 1921-2019), “Self Portrait,” 1941, outperformed its $1/2,000 estimate and sold for $10,080 at South Bay Auctions on September 12. Signed and dated on canvas verso, the painting measured 21-3/8 by 17-5/8 inches. One of the last living members of the Abstract Expressionist movement, Abbott was represented by McCormick Gallery in Chicago until she died at the age of 98. Born in New York City, Abbott’s lineage included John Adams, second US president, who was her great, great, great, great grandfather. For information, 631-878-2909 or southbayauctions.com.

Nadeau’s Bidder Gets A Good Buy On Never-Worn Coco Chanel Blazer/Jacket

WINDSOR, CONN. — At Nadeau Auction Gallery’s Sneaker Collection and Couture sale on September 24, a women’s Coco Chanel white cotton women’s blazer/jacket surpassed its $100/300 estimate to claim $1,380. It was the top lot in the 462-lot auction. With embroidered borders and interlocking Coco Chanel logo buttons, the stylish outerwear, size 48, was in never-worn condition, which would mean that it retails for $4,355. For information, 860-246-2444 or www.NadeausAuction.com.

Antique Bottle Distills Tale Of Ahalt’s ‘Rock & Roll’ Rye Whiskey

FREDERICK, MD. — It’s a bit old but so is the bottle. Back on June 26, Trout Auctioneers sold an antique Ahalt’s Pure Old “Mountain Spring” Maryland Rye bottle for $3,190. The distillery was located in Burkittsville, Md., There is an extensive history at the blog site www.pre-prowhiskeymen.blogspot.com but a fun fact it conveys is that “John D. Ahalt (1848-1916), one of Maryland’s storied farmer-distillers, believed that ‘rocking and rolling’ his whiskey barrels on sea journeys to far-off places improved the quality of the liquor. Accordingly, he shipped his products to Rio de Janeiro and back, marketing the result as ‘Whiskey that is all Whiskey.’” For information, 301-898-9899.

Heritage’s Texiana & Historical Americana Led by Civil War Soldier’s Letter Archive



DALLAS — More than 300 letters home, written by Friend H. Smith that spanned his entire service with Connecticut’s 20th Infantry, from August 14, 1862, to June 26, 1865, were the top seller I Heritage Auctions’ Historical Manuscripts Including Texiana Signature auction on September 25. Smith was present at Chancellorsville, Gettysburg, the Atlanta Campaign and Sherman’s March to the Sea and his letter provided a vivid account of the unit’s service through the war. The archive sold for $93,750, the highest price in a nearly 400-lot sale that totaled $1,146,570. For information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.

George II Consoles Soar In Litchfield

LITCHFIELD, CONN. — Bidders from around the world dialed in for a pair of George II carved pine console tables, carved in the mid Eighteenth Century in the manner of Matthias Locke. Despite replaced marble tops, cracks and reinforcements, interest drove the pair to $195,000, which came from the Washington, Conn., collection of a renowned fashion executive and had been estimated at $10/20,000. An international phone bidder prevailed to win the pair. For information, www.litchfieldcountyauctions.com or 860-567-4661.

Durer’s Rhino Woodcut Storms Eldred’s Works On Paper Auction

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — Of the 171 lots on offer in Eldred’s Works on Paper sale on September 26, it was Albrecht Durer’s (Germany, 1471-1528) “Rhinoceros” woodcut from 1515 that had the highest result, finishing at $26,880. According to the catalog note, Durer — who never saw a rhinoceros — probably drew his inspiration from a letter and drawing by Valentin Ferdinand, who wrote about the rhino given to King Manuel I of Portugal. For information, 508-385-3116 or www.eldreds.com.