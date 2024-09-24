Across The Block

Streetscapes had their moment at auction houses along the East Coast this week, with a Russell Cheney Maine neighborhood scene bringing $14,760 for Bray & Co., a picketing cartoon from The New Yorker earning $9,600 at Auction Gallery of The Palm Beaches and a New York City painting by Guy Wiggins achieving $5,313 at Mid-Hudson. For these highlights and more, read on.

Carved Wooden Native American Trade Figure Sells Well At DuMouchelles

DETROIT, MICH. — An American polychromed carved-wood trade figure of a Native American created in the late Nineteenth/early Twentieth Century sold at auction for $31,000 to a phone bidder in the Southern United States. The auction was conducted by DuMouchelles on September 14. The carved-wood standing Native American figure wore a feather headdress and held a club in his right hand. Mounted to a painted wood display base with casters, the figure’s overall height was 83 inches. Provenance was from a Michigan private collection. For information, 313-293-6203 or www.dumoart.com.

Mid-Hudson Bidders Warm Up To Wiggins’ Winter Storm

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. — A quintessential New York City winter landscape by Guy Wiggins (American, 1881-1962) was the top lot in Mid-Hudson Auction Galleries’ September 14 sale, titled, “Antiques. Artwork. Taino. Photos.” Painted in oil on canvasboard and signed and titled on the reverse, “Winter Storm, 5th Ave” measured 18 by 14 inches and realized $5,313. It had been consigned by a Hudson Valley seller who has sold through Mid-Hudson Auction Galleries in the past and was purchased by an online bidder from New Hampshire. For information, 914-882-7356 or www.midhudsongalleries.com.

Whaleman’s Knife A Surprising Vintage Good At Eldred’s

HANOVER, MASS. — The September 18 Vintage Goods sale at Eldred’s featured a wide variety of material at approachable price points, with a little bit of everything. What a representative for the house called “a nice surprise” was the $1,408 realized by a Nineteenth Century whaleman’s knife with tooth handle that measured 7 inches long and came with a leather sheath marked “Hudson.” Discovered in a Maine estate, it sold online to a private collector, whereabouts undisclosed. For information, 508-385-3116 or www.eldreds.com.

Chunky Green Chalcedony Necklace Dazzles Benefit Shop Bidders

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. — One of the highlights of The Benefit Shop Foundation’s September 18 Red Carpet Auction was a Neiman Marcus chunky polished green chalcedony necklace with hammered 22/24K gold clasp that measured 21 inches long and featured 21 opalescent stones of irregular shape. Estimated at $400/800, the necklace realized $2,193 from a buyer in the US who was making their debut purchase at the Mount Kisco house. For information, 914-864-0707 or www.thebenefitshop.org.

Cheney’s Kittery Point Landscape Heads Bray Auction

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A painting of the Kittery Point, Maine, Wasson House, painted circa 1930 by Russell Cheney (American, 1881-1945) was the highest selling lot of nearly 160 offered in Bray & Co’s New England Collections auction on September 21. Accompanied by a newspaper clipping about Cheney and a postcard for the Wasson House, the painting is one of many views of Kittery done by the artist. Consigned to sale by the family of a Vermont art collector who acquired it many years ago, it sold to a private collector for $14,760. Auction house owner Derin Bray believes the result is an auction record for one of Cheney’s streetscapes. For information, 603-427-8281 or www.brayco.com.

Miner’s & Flashlight Lamps Brighten Conley Collection At Forsythes

CINCINNATI, OHIO — On September 22, Forsythes’ Auctions sold the lifetime Americana collection of Pat and Ruthanne Conley, of Fort Thomas, Ky. The 315-lot sale featured furniture, pottery, boxes, folk art, holiday, decoys and early lighting. It was this last category that featured the sale’s top lot: a group of two miner’s lamps — one marked “Guys Droper” — and a wooden flashlight lamp was the priciest of the weekend, bringing $3,150 against a $60-$100 estimate. For information, 513-791-2323, 937-377-3700 or www.forsythesauctions.com.

Chinese Temple Vases Court Americana Auctions’ Bidders

REHOBOTH, MASS. — On September 22, Americana Auctions presented 507 lots in its Splendid Summer Estates Auction, offering to local and further-flung bidders the opportunity to compete for furniture, silver, jewelry, nautical and maritime antiques, posters, militaria, rugs, clocks and Asian works of art, including objects from a Chatham collection and Edgartown, Mass., estate. A pair of large Nineteenth Century Chinese temple vases, in the Famille Rose pattern that each stood 24 inches tall and were both unsigned, had the highest result of the event, bringing $33,280 against a pre-sale estimate of $5/7,000. Auction manager Rich Shute said the buyer was in Paris. For information, 508-771-1722 or www.americana-auction.com.

Duffner & Kimberly Lamp Lights Up At Woody Auction

DOUGLASS, KAN. — Woody Auction’s September 21 sale featured 398 lots of art glass, lamps and more decorative antiques. A Duffner & Kimberly leaded glass Wisteria table lamp on a claw foot brass base was the highest earning lot of the day. The lamp, including its electrified four-light base, was 28½ inches high and the mosaic shade was 21½ inches in diameter. Soaring past its $1,5/2,000 estimate, the 29-pound lamp was bid to $33,000. For information, www.woodyauction.com or 316-747-2694.

Addams New Yorker Illustration Finishes First For Auction Gallery Of Palm Beaches

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — A mixed bag of 197 lots were up for grabs at Auction Gallery of Palm Beaches’ September Discovery Auction, which took place on the 21st of the month. The sale featured the property of a Wellington estate with additional consignments from South Florida and the Palm Beaches, including paintings and prints, silver, porcelains, art glass, Chinese and Japanese antiques, tribal art and vintage and antique furniture, among others. Leading the sale was an original cartoon illustration for The New Yorker by Charles Addams (American, 1912-1988), which far surpassed its $1/2,000 estimate, earning $9,600. The ink and gouache on paper was signed lower left, inscribed lower right and laid to J. Whatman illustration board; it contained a The New Yorker editorial stamp and measured 16½ by 20¼ inches. For information, 561-805-7115 or www.agopb.com.