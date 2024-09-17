This week’s Across the Block stars features an unpredictable plethora of forms, from chairs to camels and Bob Ross to bottles. Equally unpredictable were the prices realized, going from the modest $1,593 for a pair of chairs at Past to Present Auctions and $1,833 for a camel bank at BP Auctions to $185,045 for a Russian icon at Hargesheimer and an 1895 Morgan dollar that multiplied its value to bring $324,000. Read on for results and values between those benchmarks.

Tantalus Set Proves Tantalizing For Woody’s Bidders

DOUGLASS, KAN. — An even 400 lots of American and brilliant cut glass (ABCG) crossed the block at Woody Auction on September 7, which headlined the collections of Dr Richard Byrne and Ian Berke. Spinning to $16,000 and the sale’s top lot was a tantalus set of three amethyst cut-to-clear six-sided bottles by Stevens & Williams. It hailed from the Byrne collection of New York City; a representative for the firm confirmed the buyer was in Texas. For information, 316-747-2694 or www.woodyauction.com.

1895 Morgan Dollar Dazzles At Heritage

DALLAS — More than 30 bids poured in for an 1895 Morgan Dollar, PR67+ Deep Cameo before it sold for $324,000 to lead Heritage’s September 12-15 Long Beach Expo US Coins Signature® Auction. This beauty is a breathtaking superb gem coin, of which no business strikes are known. It is possible that as many as 12,000 circulation strike Morgan dollars were produced in 1895, but if they exist, their whereabouts are unknown. For more information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.

Early Articulated Mannequin Brings Top Dollar For Giampietro

BRANFORD, CONN. — Leading New England Auctions’ 463-lot Americana, Advertising, Historical & More auction on September 12 was an articulated mannequin made of carved wood and brass. Catalogued as being attributed to Francois-Pierre Guillois and dating to circa 1790-1850, the 5-feet-5-inch-tall figure rose to $8,960 from a $2/4,000 estimate. Consigned by a California collector, it was purchased by a buyer in the UK. For information, 475-234-5120 or www.newenglandauctions.com.

Stanley Whitney Abstract Brings Solid Price To Kaminski

BEVERLY, MASS. — Of the nearly 575 lots offered by Kaminski Auctions in its September 15 Estates auction, an oil on canvas abstract painting by African American artist Stanley Whitney (b 1946) took top dollar, exceeding its high estimate and selling for $62,500. Dated 1980 and measuring 48 by 64 inches, the colorful composition had previously been in the corporate collection of the Best Products Company in Richmond, Va. Frank Kaminski noted the buyer was a private collector in the United States. For information, 978-927-2223 or www.kaminskiauctions.com.

Roman-Byzantine Icon Tops Hargesheimer’s Four-Day Sale

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY — From September 11-14, Hargesheimer Kunstauktionen Düsseldorf presented 2,847 lots in its 141st auction, Fine Art & Antiques | Jewelry. Exceeding its high estimate of €160,000 to become the highest-achieving lot of the sale was a Thirteenth Century Roman-Byzantine school painting of Madonna with Child. Done in tempera on chalk ground on a wooden panel, the catalog noted that the figures’ robes were accented with gold and there was some old restoration and retouching. Despite this, the work was won by a German telephone bidder for $185,045 (€166,400). For information, www.kunstauktionen-duesseldorf.de/en/.

Cast Iron Camel Bank Trots To Top At BP Auctions

NEW BERLIN, WIS. — On September 14, BP Auctions conducted a 473-lot sale of various still banks, all of which had unique compositions, including animals, vehicles, humans, buildings and other designs. Despite its $100 asking price and $200/300 estimate, a small camel bank led the sale, earning a $1,833 finish, after intense bidding. The cast iron bank, depicting a camel painted green, was in near mint condition. For information, 262-797-7933 or www.liveauctioneers.com/auctioneer/1556/bp-auctions.

Bob Ross Painting Makes For “Happy Little Auction” At Burchard

ST PETERSBURG, FLA. — Burchard Galleries conducted the September edition of its Estate Antiques, Fine Art and Jewelry Auction on September 15. The 451-lot sale also highlighted the inclusion of items from the lifelong collection of an anonymous woman. Happily leading the sale was a painting by artist, pop culture icon and host of “The Joy of Painting” (PBS, 1983-1994) Bob Ross (American, 1942-1995), which landed near the high end of its $8,000-$12,000 estimate, earning $11,993. The oil on canvas depicted the Northern Lights shining in Alaska at night, with snowcapped mountains, an icy lake and a snow-covered cabin in the foreground. According to the auction catalog, the consignor was given the painting by Ross himself; the two served in the military together and were friends. For information, 727-821-1167 or www.burchardgalleries.com.

Floral Federal Style Armchairs Bloomed To Top At Past To Present

NIANTIC, CONN. — Past to Present Auctions conducted its second auction of the month on September 15, offering various items from the estate of A. Perkins, a lifetime collector. Crossing the block were 468 lots of home furnishings, antique Staffordshire, antique fire-related items, paintings and prints, sterling, oil lamps, and Nineteenth and Twentieth Century garden décor items, among others. Leading the sale were a pair of federal style Lincoln-draped armchairs, which earned $1,593, after 82 consecutive bids. The set had matching floral upholstery and velvet backs in a red-pink color. For information, 860-449-3312 or www.pasttopresentct.com.

The Backwoods Come To The Front For Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, FLA. — Vero Beach Auction’s September 14 sale featured 361 lots of antiques, art and other estate finds. Many of the top lots were Florida Highwaymen paintings, favorites of the firm’s clientele. Earning the highest price — $9,600 — was an early painting of a cloudy Florida backwoods scene by Alfred “Al” Hair (1941-1970). Done on Opson board, the 1960s work predated Hair’s better-known “fast method” of painting. The buyer, a local collector, plans to present the piece in an effort to promote the works of the Highwaymen and share the group’s history. For more information, www.verobeachauction.com or 772-978-5955.