Across The Block

Various household wares and a diverse spread of collectibles led auctions nationwide this week. Lucky buyers furnished their homes with pieces such as an American quarter sawn oak hall bench that made $3,393 at Tom Hall Auctions and an assorted set of Jarvie copper and bronze bowls, plates and candlesticks that brought $2,375 at Thomas Cornell Galleries; collectors also took home prizes such as a Goudey Heads Up Joe DiMaggio baseball card that went for $6,458 at Dana J. Tharp. For these highlights and others, keep reading.

Prison-Made Bridle Reins In High Price For New Frontier

CHEYENNE, WYO. — Every year, in late August, the Laramie County Events Center welcomes the New Frontier Western Show & Auction, the latter of which took place on August 25 with nearly 400 lots of Western memorabilia, Native American artifacts, antique firearms, Old West collectibles and Railway Express items. Noted estates and collections included that of Paul Hamer. Reining in the top price of the day — $10,200 — was an 11-color Montana prison-made horsehair bridle that was described, variously, as “phenomenal” and magnificent,” with “stunningly bright color and condition” and having “fabulous vibrant colors and designs.” An American buyer will be adding it to their collection. For information, www.newfrontiershow.com or 913-406-8057.

Jarvie Metalware Leads Thomas Cornell Late Summer Auction

BELLPORT, N.Y. — Thomas Cornell Galleries conducted its Late Summer Auction on August 10. The “exceptional” sale had 260 lots of furniture, copper, bronze, Favrile glass, collectibles and art. Earning top honors was an assorted set of Jarvie copper and bronze items. Each piece in the set — which included bowls, plates and candlesticks — bore a “Made By The Jarvie Shop” mark or Robert Jarvie’s signature on the bottom. An out-of-state bidder, who was new to the auction house, collected the metalware set for $2,375 ($250/500). For information, www.thoscornellauctions.com or 631-289-9505.

Brunswick Billiards Table Pockets Win At Fairchilds

AMERICAN CANYON, CALIF. — Leading Fairchilds Fine Art’s Extraordinary Billiards Auction on September 1 was an antique, made-to-order Brunswick Reno model pocket-billiards table from 1912. The 10-foot-long table was made of quarter-sawed golden oak inlaid with white holly and featured Brunswick’s patented “Pool Trough Attachment” with a Chicago-style receiving box. Listed in the auction catalog as “a very popular table” with an “original and simple design,” the table was in original condition and came with two sets of billiard balls, various pool cues, a square floor cue rack and a brown table cover for its green silk felt surface. The table, with provenance to a private collection in Napa Valley, Calif., struck a $1,310 finish against a $2/4,000 estimate. For more information, 707-603-6122 or www.fairchildsfineart.com.

Half-Moon Marble Top Commodes Impress Nadeau’s Bidders

WINDSOR, CONN. — Standing out among more than 530 lots in Nadeau’s Auction Gallery’s August 24 Contemporary Furnishings, Fine Art and Décor auction was a pair of marble top demilune commodes. The wooden commodes were inlaid with borders and decorative details and were further accented by applied bronze frames housing cameos and other small inset porcelain images. Each piece was 29 inches high by 26 inches wide and 14 inches deep. The pair was bid well beyond the $300/500 estimate, finishing at $1,920. For information, www.nadeausauction.com or 860-246-2444.

Aloha Statehood Medal Caps American Tokens At Heritage

DALLAS — One of just 4,600 examples minted in 1959 to celebrate Hawaii statehood earned $360 and led Heritage Auctions’ sale of American tokens and medals on August 26. The 2.2mm thin silver piece, encased in plastic and graded Mint State (MS) 68 by the Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC), depicted on one side a singing native girl in traditional grass skirt and lei on a beach with sugar cane and pineapple motifs, the other side has Hawaiian Liberty with the words of Kamehameha III, “UA MAU KE EA O KA AINA I KA PONO (The life of the land is perpetuated by righteousness).” It was the top lot in a 446-lot sale that achieved $219,415. For information, 214-528-3500 or www.ha.com.

Tom Hall Bidders Stand For Oak Bench

EASTON, PENN. — Tom Hall Auctions’ August 27 Sensational College Hill Estate Auction featured “exceptional furnishings, artwork, bronzes, pottery and unique and rare finds.” An American quarter sawn oak hall bench, catalogued as “spectacular” won top-lot honors for the event, trading hands for $3,393. Among the appealing elements of the 60-inch long piece were carved lion’s heads and paw feet and a relief-carved back with armorial and foliate decoration. For information, www.tomhallauctions.com or 610-799-0808.

Joe DiMaggio Card Hits High For Dana Tharp

WILLOUGHBY, OHIO — Knocking 607 lots out of first place at Dana J. Tharp’s Fine Art, Advertising and Sports Auction on August 24 was a 1938 Goudey Heads Up Joe DiMaggio card, #250, which sold for $6,458. The auction catalogued described it as an “incredibly rare card in this condition. Raw and ready to be graded.” It had been estimated at $2,000/10,000. For information, 440-463-7158 or www.danajtharpauctions.com.

Cheeky Mixed Media Buddha Sells To In-House Bidder At Kodner Galleries

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — “Super Buddha, Shanghai-Miami,” (Twenty-First Century), a mixed media on wood / resin piece, transcended several contenders in Kodner Galleries’ September 4 estate jewelry, silver and collectibles sale. It sold to an in-house bidder for $45,980. Proclaiming, “May The Best of Your Days, Be The Worst of Tomorrows,” the painting measured 37½ by 37½ inches. For information, www.kodner.com or 954-925-2550.

Antique Cartier Ring Sparkles In William Smith’s Post-Labor Day Sale

PLAINFIELD, N.H. — In the firm’s 57th Annual Post Labor Day auction, W. A. Smith Auction Gallery’s September 4 sale was led by an antique Cartier platinum engagement ring. The ring’s approximately 4-carat cushion-cut central diamond had very light yellow coloration and was graded VS for clarity. It was accented by a total of eight small single-cut diamonds set in the band. Estimated $15/20,000, the size 5½ ring sold to an out-of-state phone bidder for $33,000. For information, www.wsmithauction.com or 603-675-2549.