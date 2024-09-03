Across The Block

The visual arts — sculpture, paintings, prints and decorative pieces — led at auctions across the country: from a Roman bust that made $68,750 at Swann Galleries, to an Andy Warhol print that brought $9,600 for World Auction Gallery, to an abstract painting by George Morrison that left Kodner Galleries for $12,100. For these highlights and others, keep reading.

Steinway Piano Plays To Win at Roland

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — On August 24, Roland Auction conducted its estates sale, which offered 674 lots of fine and decorative arts, Twentieth Century modern, antique and vintage furniture; textiles, silver, gold and silver jewelry, rugs, collectibles, Asian art and lighting. Leading the sale was an ebonized upright piano and bench by Steinway & Sons. The Model 100 piano was manufactured circa 1958 and was marked “N1179.” The piano itself measured 42 inches high, 59 inches wide and 23½ inches deep, and played its way to $5,312 against a $2/3,000 estimate. For information, 212-260-2000 or www.rolandauctions.com.

Anti-Republican Broadside Leads Doyle DeWitt Americana & Political Showcase

DALLAS — Partisan politics were the topic of an 1884 broadside titled “How the Public Domain Has Been Squandered” that earned $11,250 in Heritage Auctions’ August 24 sale of Selections from the J. Doyle DeWitt Collection of Americana & Political Showcase. The 16½-by-23½-inch document, which showed swaths of land given to the railroad by the Republican Congress, was the top lot in a 491-lot sale that achieved $167,986 in total. For information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.

Chanel #5 Silkscreen Makes $9,600 For World Auction Gallery

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — A silkscreen on paper titled “Chanel #5” and attributed to Andy Warhol was the highlight of the day on August 25, when World Auction Gallery sold just over 400 lots in an estate sale of arts and antiques. Bearing a pencil signature on the front and copyright stamps for both Andy Warhol and Chanel on the back, the 37¾-by-37¾-inch sheet came from a Midwest home and carried an estimate of $2/3,000. Interest in the lot took it to $9,600 and it sold to a private collector with homes in New York and Pennsylvania bidding on the phone. For information, 516-307-8180 or www.worldauctiongallery.com.

Roman Bust Owned By Williams & Vidal Heads Swann Galleries’ LGBTQ+ Auction

NEW YORK CITY — On August 22, Swann Galleries presented its annual LGBTQ+ Art, Material Culture & History sale, a 447-lot event that was more than 82 percent sold by lot. Heading the sale at $68,750 was a Roman bust of a youth that dated to approximately the Second Century CE and stood 10½ inches tall. Both Gore Vidal and Tennessee Williams were listed among its prior owners, with Williams giving it to Vidal in 1950 as a house-warming present. It was featured in Life Magazine (April 25, 1960), Architectural Digest (January 1994) and Gawker Magazine (November 12, 2008). For information, 212-254-4710 or www.swanngalleries.com.

Wristwatches Tick To Top At SJD Auctions

AMENIA, N.Y. — A collection of five wristwatches led SJD Auctions’ antiques and collectibles sale, which took place on August 27. “The highlight in this lot was the Omega Automatic Constellation watch,” said Jason DeAddio, auction manager at SJD Auctions. The Omega watch was the only one of the five — which also included watches from Elgin, Geneva and Seiko — that still ticked; the rest required battery replacement. The buyer, from Snohomish, Wash., a suburb of Seattle, placed the winning bid for $672. For information, 845-489-7408 or www.auctionninja.com/sjd-auctions.

George Morrison Abstract Composition Colors Kodner Galleries Sale

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — Bright colors of yellow, blue and red replaced the firm’s usual “ice” hues of diamonds and gems in Kodner Galleries’ as the top lot in its August 21 estate jewelry, fine art, decoration and collections sale. George Morrison’s (Native American, 1919-2000) oil on paper abstract composition led the day, smashing its $400/600 estimate and selling at $12,100. Untitled, the work was signed in the bottom right hand corner, framed under glass. It measured 6 by 5-5/8 inches, with frame, 9½ by 9 inches. An Ojibwe abstract painter and sculptor from Minnesota, Morrison’s work is linked to the Abstract Expressionist movement in the United States. For information, www.kodner.com or 954-925-2550.

‘Finest Original 12 Lily Tiffany Lamp It Has Ever Sold’ Leads Woody Auction

DOUGLASS, KAN. — An original late Nineteenth or early Twentieth Century 12-light Tiffany Studios Lily table lamp, French cameo art glass vases by Galle and Daum and a French cameo art glass boudoir lamp signed “Daum Nancy” and more all competed for top lot in Woody’s August 24 auction. In the end it was the original lily lamp marked “Tiffany Studios #382” that prevailed, selling for $28,600. Measuring 20 by 11 inches, the bronze lily pad 12-light base with original patina and switch hardware and all 12 gold favrile shades marked “LCT,” which came from a private Illinois collection, sold to another collector bidding by phone. The auction house noted that this was the finest original 12 lily Tiffany lamp it has ever sold. For information, 316-747-2694 or www.woodyauction.com.

Massive Sterling Silverware Set, Japanese Woodblock Print Score Big At Winter Assoc.

PLAINVILLE, CONN. — In an August 26 auction, antiques, fine art and more from estates and households throughout Connecticut were on offer at Winter Associates, including a wide variety of single-owner collections of Georg Jensen and Tiffany silver. Tied for top lot were a 227-piece set of Lebolt sterling silverware and a woodblock print by Kawase Hasui (Japanese, 1883-1957), each bringing $13,200. There were 275 pieces by J. Myer Lebolt, Chicago, patented 1912, and two similar pieces by other makers, 16-piece service for 12 and others, all with hammered texture and pointed teardrop end, monogrammed “D” with maker’s marks. The Hasui woodblock print (shown), “Kannon Temple at Abuto,” 1922, was from the series “Selection of Views of Japan (Nihon fukei senshu),” depicting a cliffside temple above the sea in a white-out snowstorm, For information, 860-793-0288 or www.auctionsappraisers.com.

Hermes Anchor Chain Service Anchors Doyle At Home Auction

NEW YORK CITY — Doyle’s 396-lot At Home auction on August 28 featured Asian works of art, fine art, furniture and decorative arts, luxury handbags, accessories and fashion. A porcelain dinner service by Hermes, in the Chain de’Ancre (Anchor Chain) pattern, attracted deep-pocketed bidders, who pushed the 52-lot service to $8,960, nearly five times its high estimate. For information, 212-427-2730 or www.doyle.com.